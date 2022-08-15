ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Judge: Abortion law to remain in effect

By MDJ, By Rebecca Grapevine Capitol Beat News Service
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tm7Un_0hIAm6TX00
State Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, center, takes questions at the Georgia Capitol in this 2019 photo after Gov. Brian Kemp signed the LIFE Act, which Setzler authored. The bill outlaws most abortions after a doctor detects a fetal heartbeat. MDJ

ATLANTA — Georgia’s “heartbeat” abortion law will continue to operate while a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the law is pending, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled Monday.

The order represents a setback for abortion-rights advocates who had argued the judge should immediately block the law while their case against it was pending.

The Georgia law bans most abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy.

Though Georgia’s law was initially adopted in 2019, abortion-rights groups challenged it in federal court and prevented the law from taking effect until this year.

A federal appeals court put Georgia’s law into immediate effect last month, shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court opened the way by overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion.

The group of plaintiffs — including reproductive-rights groups Planned Parenthood Southeast and SisterSong — then turned to state courts, claiming that the abortion law violates the Georgia Constitution’s right to privacy.

During last week’s hearing, the groups asked the court to block the Georgia law from taking effect while the lawsuit was pending.

McBurney declined to do so Monday, stating that “the court is dismissing the motion not on its merits but because the court lacks jurisdiction to consider its merits.”

He made clear the case will continue to examine the constitutionality of the abortion law.

“The question of whether it is constitutional for the state to force a woman to carry to term a six-week-old embryo against her wishes, even in the face of serious medical risk, remains to be answered,” McBurney concluded his Monday order.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion

A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

North Dakota school board reinstates Pledge of Allegiance

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The school board in North Dakota’s most populous city reversed course Thursday on its decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at its monthly meetings, following complaints from conservative lawmakers along with widespread bashing from citizens around the country.. Seven of the nine members of the Fargo Board of Education, including four newcomers who took office in June, voted last week to nix a previous board edict that was approved a couple of months before the election. The new board agreed with member Seth Holden, who said the pledge did not align with the district’s...
FARGO, ND
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

1K+
Followers
184
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy