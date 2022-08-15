Read full article on original website
Diannia Collopy
Diannia Collopy 75, of Summerfield, FL peacefully passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 due to long battle with breast cancer while under the care of Hospice with her loving family & friends by her side. She was born July 21, 1947 in Salem, Ohio, daughter of the late Ocie and...
John Lillington LeGrand
John Lillington LeGrand sadly passed away unexpectedly at his home in the Villages, FL on Friday, July 29th, 2022. He was 79 years old. Born April 8, 1943, in Chapel Hill, NC to John Q. and Lucy B. LeGrand (both deceased), John is survived by two children: Daughter Lucy LeGrand Walser, husband Adam Walser and granddaughter Sally Walser, whom he adored; Son John Wheeler LeGrand, and his wife, Janet LeGrand. Additional family: brother Dr. Gordon LeGrand (deceased), nephews Gordon and Charles, wife Alaine LeGrand and their son Thomas LeGrand. He shared the last 9 years of his life with his loving constant companion Maria Moretti Gruenewald.
Allan David Granish
Allan David Granish passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday August 7, 2022 at the age of 67. Allan was born October 31st, 1954 in Syracuse, New York. to his parents Robert and Leona Granish. He graduated from Chittenango High School and also obtained an A.A.S. degree in accounting at Suny Delphi.
Neighbors in The Villages should offer help rather than criticism
The “rust” vehicle in the driveway mentioned in your online Letter to the Editor is actually the color it was made to be. If Ms. McCormick is so distressed by its appearance, instead of trying to publicly embarrass the property owners she should initiate a conversation with them.
Ernest Edward Thacker
Ernest Edward Thacker “Ernie”, at 75 years old, passed away in his sleep on 8/8/2022. He attended Hazel Park High School where he met the love of his life, R. Annette McWaters, who he later married while attending Central Michigan University. He was drafted into the U.S. Army after college, then enjoyed a career in Management at General Motors/Delphi in Saginaw, MI. After he retired, he enjoyed life on the lake and golfing at Sugar Springs, Gladwin, MI for 10 years before moving permanently to The Villages, FL.
CDD 7 chair threatens conflict resolution over windmill and water tower
The chairman of the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors has threatened invoking the conflict resolution process over the possibility of using residents’ money to replace the rotted windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square. Chairman Jerry Vicenti at Thursday’s board of supervisors’ meeting raised the possibility...
Villager knocks on more than 1,000 doors in support of Loomer candidacy
A Villager has knocked on more than 1,000 doors in support of Congressional candidate Laura Loomer. Despite the heat and occasional rejection, Kim Ruppert of the Village of Fenney, has been going door-to-door in support of Loomer, who hopes to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster in Tuesday’s GOP primary.
Don Wiley declares CDD 7 ‘obsessed with sticking it to the Developer’
Sumter County Commissioner Don Wiley declared Thursday that the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors is “obsessed with sticking it to the Developer.”. Wiley, a former chairman of the Project Wide Advisory Committee, made the claim during the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. Wiley is also a former chairman of the CDD 10 board and a current candidate for the Sumter County Commission, to which he was appointed earlier this year.
Marilyn Hensley Grimes
Marilyn Hensley Grimes, 79, of Wildwood, FL passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born in Orlando, FL on February 21, 1943 to James Blaine and Willa Lee (Rogers) Hensley. At the age of two, the family moved to Wildwood. Marilyn graduated Wildwood H.S. in 1961 and then went on to Jones Business College in Jacksonville, FL. After college, she returned to Wildwood where started and raised her family and where she lived for the remainder of her days.
The Villages’ Developer’s propaganda machine strikes again
The Daily Sun’s Front-Page Propaganda. Last Thursday, the Villages Developer (aka “the Developer”)-owned Daily Sun was at it again. In a front-page political advertisement thinly disguised as a news article, it lashed out against the Residents-First Candidates for the Sumter County Commission (Reed Panos, Andy Bilardello, Jeff Bogue, and Dan Myslakowski) and against the pro-resident’s political action committee called Fair Government for Sumter, Inc. (chaired by myself). The “article”, written by the Developer’s propagandists Dave Corter and Keith Pearlman, claimed to be making a “bombshell revelation.” That “bombshell revelation” was that Fair Government for Sumter and the Residents-First candidates had accepted political contributions from Ron Brown, a builder, who is responsible for bringing BJ’s wholesale Club to The Villages.
A theory about ‘mold’ on homes in The Villages
I have a friend who lives in The Villages and bought a home a couple of years ago so I keep updated on The Villages news and I asked is it really mold on the houses? From the photos it looks more like moss developing on the north side of the house. Not sure, not there, but I would question the mold situation. I have a vinyl fence around my home here in Port St Lucie and it turns green and it’s not mold it is mildew because it’s on north side of the fence.
Martha West
Martha (Marty) West, 88, passed away on Saturday, August 6 at Freedom Pointe in The Villages. Marty is survived by two sisters, Roberta (Howard) Floyd and Anna (Dick) Brown, a daughter, Marcia (Pete) Porcelli, two sons, Michael (Sue) West, and Jeffrey (Jami) West, 10 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. She was...
Three Sandhill Cranes In The Villages
These three sandhill cranes seemed to be waiting for a fourth before heading to the golf course in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Wildwood woman attempts to lie to deputies about her identity after unwelcome visit in Oxford
A Wildwood woman wanted on a warrant attempted to lie to Sumter County sheriff’s deputies about her identity. The sheriff’s office received a complaint Wednesday that 34-year-old Carlissa Jarrica Mooney had paid an unwelcome visit to a residence in Oxford. The homeowner indicated that Mooney should be issued a trespassing notice to prevent her from returning to the property. When the deputy asked Mooney for her name, she provided “a false name multiple times,” according to an arrest report. The deputy was about to use a RAPID ID scanner, when Mooney divulged her true identity. The deputy discovered that Mooney was wanted on a Sumter County warrant charging her with a probation violation.
Florida Turnpike extension opponents vow to hold elected leaders accountable
Florida Turnpike opponents gathered this week to have the last word on the Florida Department of Transportation’s announcement of a “pause” for the Northern Turnpike Extension project before the upcoming primary and general elections. “No Build” community activists from Citrus, Levy, Marion and Sumter counties minced no...
Daughter plants herself in lawn chair and refuses to leave father’s residence
A daughter was arrested on a trespassing charge after planting herself in a lawn chair and refusing to leave her father’s residence. Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 40000 block of Camphor Road in rural Lady Lake after the father of 32-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra reported she had shown up at his home, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Beautiful Morning Sunrise At Hogeye Path In The Villages
Enjoy this beautiful morning sunrise over Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
New Winn-Dixie grocery store to be built at busy intersection next door to The Villages
A new Winn-Dixie grocery store will be built at a busy intersection next door to The Villages. The new grocery store, which will include a liquor store, will be built at the corner of County Road 466A at Micro Racetrack Road. Located in Lake County, the new Winn-Dixie will be...
22 percent of voters have cast ballots in Sumter County
A total of 22.14 percent of voters in Sumter County have cast their ballots thus far in the lead up to the Aug. 23 primary. The Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office reports that as of Tuesday evening 25,610 of the county’s 115,674 eligible voters have cast their ballots. There have been 18,745 mail-in ballots received and 6,865 voters have taken part in Early Voting.
Vote totals continue to climb as tri-county residents head to polls
A total of 24.57 percent of voters in Sumter County have cast their ballots thus far in the lead up to the Aug. 23 primary. The Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office reports that as of Wednesday evening 28,424 of the county’s 115,674 eligible voters have cast their ballots. On Wednesday, 1,596 Sumter County voters showed up at the polls while another 1,169 mail-in ballots were received.
