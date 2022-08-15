ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City man sentenced to 28 years in prison for stabbing Heights roommate to death

A Jersey City man was sentenced to 28 years in prison for stabbing his Heights roommate to death just over two years ago, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Earlier today, Hudson County Superior Court Judge John A. Young sentenced Tong Cheng, 28, of Jersey City, to 28 years in New Jersey State Prison for the stabbing death of his roommate, Yuting Ge, 23, on August 8th, 2020, Suarez said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

28-year-old Stevens Alum Sentenced in Stabbing Death of Roommate

A 28-year-old Stevens Institute alumnus has been sentenced in the 2020 stabbing death of his roommate. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Judge John A. Young sentenced Tong Cheng, 28, today to 28 years in New Jersey State Prison for the stabbing death of his 23-year-old roommate, Yuting Ge.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Man Who Attacked Car Owner on Bergen Avenue Now Facing Manslaughter Charge

A Union City man previously arrested for assaulting a car owner is now facing a charge of manslaughter following the findings of the medical examiner. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Robert Stevens, 40, has been charged with manslaughter in the death of Anthony Passero, 51, of Bayonne. On...
UNION CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
City
Bayonne, NJ
Hudson County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Bayonne, NJ
Crime & Safety
Jersey City, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Hudson County, NJ
PIX11

Suspect arrested in Manhattan robbery foiled by scrappy victim

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect was arrested Tuesday in an attempted gunpoint robbery in Greenwich Village that was thwarted when the would-be victim and his family fought back, police said. Walvince Raymond, 19, was arrested on charges of robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment in connection to the July 24 […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Crocker
New Jersey 101.5

Bayonne, NJ, cop charged as toll cheat – owes $50k

A Bayonne police officer is accused of being a toll cheat. Officer Jeffrey Veloz allegedly used a mechanical device to shield his license plate, avoiding more than $50,000 in tolls at the Bayonne bridge. The Jersey Journal is quoting multiple law enforcement sources to detail the violations and Veloz' arrest...
BAYONNE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Greenville Homicide#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hudsoncountyview.com

Secaucus police arrest Newark man who took them on car chase in stolen car

The Secaucus Police Department arrested a Newark man who took them on a car chase in a stolen car yesterday morning, Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Sahmir Hughes, 25, of Newark, was charged with burglary, theft of motor vehicle, eluding, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Miller said in a statement.
SECAUCUS, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy