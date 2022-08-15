Read full article on original website
Man Beat On Jersey City Street Dies, Charges Upgraded For Assailant: Prosecutor
Charges were upgraded for a Hudson County man after the man he beat unconscious died, authorities said. Robert Stevens, 40, of Union City, beat 51-year-old Anthony Passero on Bergen Avenue between Myrtle and Bostwick avenues in Jersey City around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Jersey City man sentenced to 28 years in prison for stabbing Heights roommate to death
A Jersey City man was sentenced to 28 years in prison for stabbing his Heights roommate to death just over two years ago, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Earlier today, Hudson County Superior Court Judge John A. Young sentenced Tong Cheng, 28, of Jersey City, to 28 years in New Jersey State Prison for the stabbing death of his roommate, Yuting Ge, 23, on August 8th, 2020, Suarez said in a statement.
Secaucus police chief defends detectives following car chase through 3 towns
Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller is defending his detectives following a car chase earlier this week through three towns.
Suspect arrested in Manhattan robbery foiled by scrappy victim
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect was arrested Tuesday in an attempted gunpoint robbery in Greenwich Village that was thwarted when the would-be victim and his family fought back, police said. Walvince Raymond, 19, was arrested on charges of robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment in connection to the July 24 […]
Prosecutors seek to seize $50K from woman charged with having 19K oxycodone pills
The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office has filed a forfeiture lawsuit to seize nearly $50,000 from a Paterson woman charged earlier this year with having more than 19,000 oxycodone pills and other drugs. Lina Munoz-Cubillos was under surveillance by narcotics officers when police pulled over a taxi she was riding...
RELEASED: NJ Rapper, Associate Plead Guilty In Passaic Shooting, Freed Pending Sentencings
A former Jersey City rapper who beat a murder rap in 2014 walked out of jail after cutting a deal with prosecutors for his role in a shooting in Passaic two years ago. He could be headed back to the joint for another 18 months, however. Video captured a celebratory...
'Murdered By A Man He Sought To Help': Killer Sentenced In Stabbing Of Roosevelt Church Deacon
Patrick Logsdon knew the man who stabbed him with a kitchen knife more than 20 times, ultimately taking his life. The 68-year-old Catholic deacon on Long Island was running a transitional home in Nassau County, on East Roosevelt Avenue in Roosevelt, when he was murdered by a resident in November 2017, the Nassau County DA’s Office said.
Brooklyn Man Dropped Victim Off At Home, Later Returned and Shot Him Twice in Face
NEW YORK, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez today announced that a...
Bayonne, NJ, cop charged as toll cheat – owes $50k
A Bayonne police officer is accused of being a toll cheat. Officer Jeffrey Veloz allegedly used a mechanical device to shield his license plate, avoiding more than $50,000 in tolls at the Bayonne bridge. The Jersey Journal is quoting multiple law enforcement sources to detail the violations and Veloz' arrest...
Mother robbed at gunpoint in front of her child in Bronx
Surveillance video shows the moment the suspect got out of a white vehicle and headed to the victim's car.
Rikers inmate allegedly stabbed a correction captain in the neck, officials say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Rikers Island inmate behind bars for an alleged murder stabbed a correction captain in the neck Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The incident occurred at the George R. Vierno Center at around 2:25 p.m., according to the Department of Corrections. The officer is in stable condition at a local hospital. The […]
Four New Jersey men arraigned after committing armed robbery at gas station
There are four New Jersey men who appeared in court for the first time at their arraignment this week after being charged for their roles in an armed robbery at a gas station. The charges and details of the gas station armed robbery have been announced by U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.
Secaucus police arrest Newark man who took them on car chase in stolen car
The Secaucus Police Department arrested a Newark man who took them on a car chase in a stolen car yesterday morning, Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Sahmir Hughes, 25, of Newark, was charged with burglary, theft of motor vehicle, eluding, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Miller said in a statement.
Tinted Window Violation Leads To Felony Drug Arrest For Woman In Yorktown
Dark tinted windows and a suspended license led to an alleged drug arrest for a Northern Westchester woman. Peekskill resident Maya Jean-Louis, age 21, was stopped on East Main Street in Yorktown on Tuesday, Aug. 16 for excessively tinted windows. After a DMV check, officers found her license was suspended....
Jersey City Man Assaults Woman In Union City, Punching Her In Face
On July 13, 2022, 40-year old Jamel Zellner of 72 Logan Avenue in Jersey City, was arrested by Union City Police for striking a woman in the face with a closed fist. The victim told police she also was choked around her neck by Zellner, causing her to have trouble breathing.
Prosecutors Seek To Keep $50G Seized From Woman Charged With 19,000 Oxy Pills, Meth, More
Prosecutors in Passaic County have asked a judge to let them keep nearly $50,000 seized from a woman charged with having more than 19,000 Oxycodone pills and 10 pounds of meth, among other drugs. Passaic County sheriff's detectives reported finding Lina Munoz-Cubillos of Paterson carrying 4,990 Oxy pills in her...
