ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

NJ Man Wanted For Killing Victim, Dumping Body On PA Highway: Report

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43vnBN_0hIAljaI00
Joshua McRae Photo Credit: Gunmemorial.org (original source unclear)

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a New Jersey man wanted for killing another Garden State resident and dumping his body along a Pennsylvania highway, PennLive reports.

Robert Christie, 36, of Trenton, was charged Friday, Aug. 12 with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence, among other offenses, in the shooting death of Joshua McRae, 31, also of Trenton, the outlet says citing the Philadelphia Inquirer.

McRae’s body was found on the shoulder of I-295 near the I-95 interchange in Bristol Township on Jan. 19, 2020.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 46

derkonnigstiger
3d ago

Two highly respected pillars in their community I'm sure. Look at that photo, he has ambition and hard worker written all over him.

Reply(2)
11
syckbytch
3d ago

Oh stop picking on him didn't you know he's a god fearing, bible thumping, pillar of the fkg community!!🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply(5)
14
Related
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Fugitive Ex-Con Flees Route 3 Crash On Foot

A violent ex-con fled into the meadows off Route 3 after officers responding to a traffic accident discovered that he'd been wanted on a parole violation. Ali Scott, 35, of Newark, has spent nearly a dozen years combined during three separate state prison stretches since 2006, records show. He served...
RUTHERFORD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Trenton, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Crime & Safety
ocscanner.news

NJ STATE POLICE NEED HELP IDENTIFYING THESE SUSPECTS

State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Suspects Wanted for Burglary. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying multiple males wanted for allegedly burglarizing commercial buildings in Upper Deerfield Township and Pittsgrove Township, N.J. During May and June of this year, the black...
PITTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Man Strangled Dad, Choked Aunt: Prosecutor

A Jersey Shore man has been arrested and criminally charged with breaking into his father’s home and attacking two relatives, killing one of them, authorities said.Ernest K. Kotey, 43, of Hazlet, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree burglary, and second-degree domestic …
HAZLET, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Nj#The Philadelphia Inquirer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

'Human Body Parts' Purchased On Facebook By Pennsylvania Man Police Say

A 40-year-old man purchased human body parts from a woman in Arkansas using Facebook, police in Pennsylvania say. Jeremy Pauley has been under investigation by local police and the FBI since the East Pennsboro Township police first received a call of "suspicious activity" in the 200 block of North Enola Road around 7 a.m. on June 14, according to a release by the department.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City man sentenced to 28 years in prison for stabbing Heights roommate to death

A Jersey City man was sentenced to 28 years in prison for stabbing his Heights roommate to death just over two years ago, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Earlier today, Hudson County Superior Court Judge John A. Young sentenced Tong Cheng, 28, of Jersey City, to 28 years in New Jersey State Prison for the stabbing death of his roommate, Yuting Ge, 23, on August 8th, 2020, Suarez said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

'Complete Disregard For Public': SUV Thief Leads Wild Pursuit Before Crash, Secaucus Chief Says

A 25-year-old Newark man with prescription drugs on him led police on a reckless pursuit in a stolen SUV across Essex and Hudson counties this week, authorities said. Sahmir Hughes was behind the wheel of a 2020 Lexus RX stolen from a valet lot when Secaucus officers were called to Riverside Pediatrics around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, Chief Dennis Miller said.
SECAUCUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
340K+
Followers
51K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy