New roadwork impacts Lenexa drivers next week
Crews in Lenexa begin the next phase of work at Interstate-435 and 87th Street Parkway. On and off ramps will be closed starting Monday.
KVOE
Lenexa residents hurt after car goes airborne in I-35 construction zone crash near Emporia
Two Lenexa residents were hurt as part of a two-vehicle crash near the Lyon-Coffey county line Wednesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened between the Kansas Highway 130 junction and the county line, or about 17 miles east of downtown Emporia, shortly before 3:30 pm. A semi driven by 63-year-old Troy Cunningham of Emporia was northbound and moved from a construction lane to the driving lane. Tarrerae Grubb of Lenexa, age 34, was driving a car northbound. She moved to avoid Cunningham’s semi, but went into the center median and “vaulted” over a drainage culvert before stopping.
KCTV 5
Long-term closures begin soon for Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement project
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Long-term road closures will be beginning Aug. 22 and 29 due to the Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement project. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, detours will not be signed and drivers will need to find alternate routes. At 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22,...
kttn.com
Two injured in crash on Highway 50
A teenager from Carrollton and an adult from Holt were injured Wednesday morning in a Highway 50 accident in Johnson County. Nineteen-year-old Dillon Staton of Carrollton received serious injuries while the other driver, 60-year-old Damon Hercules of Holt, received minor injuries. Both were taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
WIBW
Airborne car attempting to miss semi sends 2 to hospital
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Lenexa women recovered in an Emporia hospital yesterday after their car went airborne attempting to miss a semi-truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 about a mile east of K-130 with reports of an injury accident.
KCTV 5
Driver slumped over wheel blows .36 in Clay County, survives
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver in Clay County is still alive despite having a blood alcohol content that is “fatal to most people,” according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies received a call just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from someone who said there was a driver...
Man seriously injured after being ejected from vehicle on Missouri 350
A man sustained serious injuries after being ejected from his blue Ford Mustang shortly before 4 a.m. on Thursday, traveling northwest on Missouri 350.
Man in hospital after being ejected from Mustang in Kansas City crash
A man sustained serious injury in a crash on US 350 Highway Thursday morning that closed the highway for hours.
KCTV 5
Three people injured following rollover crash in Overland Park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Emergency medical officials confirmed Wednesday morning three people suffered injuries following a rollover crash. The two-vehicle crash occurred in the area of 95th Street and Switzer Road. The severity of the reported injuries was not known as of 7:30 a.m.
I-635 in KCK reopens after 2-vehicle crash
A two-vehicle crash shut down northbound Interstate 635 in Kansas City, Kansas, on Thursday morning. Motorists were told to exit at Leavenworth Road. Injuries were reported.
Why you will soon see more troopers on Kansas roads
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new campaign by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) aimed at decreasing the number of impaired drivers on Kansas roads will have more troopers on the roads this summer. The KHP is joining local and state law enforcement in the Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. […]
WIBW
Two arrested at Lake Perry after BUI during Midwest Boat Festival
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested following a Boating Under the Influence incident during the Midwest Boat Festival at Lake Perry. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say on Saturday, Aug. 13, wardens from across the state worked the semi-annual Midwest Boat Festival at Lake Perry, which draws thousands of boaters from across the Midwest.
KCTV 5
1 taken into custody after high-speed pursuit ends in North Kansas City
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri State Highway Patrol took a woman into custody Tuesday night after a high-speed pursuit ended in North Kansas City. The pursuit in the Northland lasted about half an hour. The incident began as a stranded motorist call in Clay County shortly before 7...
Tortoise found on Missouri highway reunited with owner
UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the tortoise, whose name is Walter, has been reunited with his owner.
Day 1 of I-70 viaduct construction in the books, residents voice concerns
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Day one of the I-70 viaduct construction has come to an end, with many getting a taste of what the route change will be like for the next three weeks. 27 News met with two local residents that live on the detour route to find out how the construction will impact their […]
republic-online.com
Paola to move forward with first phase of ballfields project
PAOLA — Paola Mayor Leigh House cast the tie-breaking vote during the Aug. 9 Paola City Council meeting to move forward with plans to have Mammoth Sports Construction of Lenexa build two new turf ballfields in Wallace Park for about $2.5 million. Ballfield improvements in Wallace Park have been...
kttn.com
Cameron man injured in three-vehicle crash on I-35
A Cameron resident was the only injury listed in a three-vehicle accident on Monday afternoon on Interstate 35 in Clay County. Twenty-three-year-old Timothy Sifers was taken by EMS to Liberty Hospital with minor injuries. Drivers of two pickup trucks, 64-year-old Christopher Jensen of Stanberry and 34-year-old Austin Hassebrock of Van Meter, Iowa were not reported injured.
When will KC be able to turn off the A/C?
Kansas City may be able to turn off the air conditioning and enjoy cooler temperatures by mid-September, according to weather records.
Fire that destroyed 3 Overland Park homes remains a mystery
Overland Park fire investigators say they can't determine the cause of a fire that destroyed three homes under construction in February.
WIBW
K-10 to be widened as part of newly announced IKE projects
ANDOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly has announced that the widening of K-10 from 2 to 4 lanes is only one of 11 newly announced IKE pipeline projects. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Aug. 15, she and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced 11 Expansion and Modernization highway projects - an investment of more than $520 million - have been committed to construction as part of the IKE transportation plan.
