Paola, KS

KVOE

Lenexa residents hurt after car goes airborne in I-35 construction zone crash near Emporia

Two Lenexa residents were hurt as part of a two-vehicle crash near the Lyon-Coffey county line Wednesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened between the Kansas Highway 130 junction and the county line, or about 17 miles east of downtown Emporia, shortly before 3:30 pm. A semi driven by 63-year-old Troy Cunningham of Emporia was northbound and moved from a construction lane to the driving lane. Tarrerae Grubb of Lenexa, age 34, was driving a car northbound. She moved to avoid Cunningham’s semi, but went into the center median and “vaulted” over a drainage culvert before stopping.
LENEXA, KS
kttn.com

Two injured in crash on Highway 50

A teenager from Carrollton and an adult from Holt were injured Wednesday morning in a Highway 50 accident in Johnson County. Nineteen-year-old Dillon Staton of Carrollton received serious injuries while the other driver, 60-year-old Damon Hercules of Holt, received minor injuries. Both were taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Airborne car attempting to miss semi sends 2 to hospital

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Lenexa women recovered in an Emporia hospital yesterday after their car went airborne attempting to miss a semi-truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 about a mile east of K-130 with reports of an injury accident.
EMPORIA, KS
KCTV 5

Driver slumped over wheel blows .36 in Clay County, survives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver in Clay County is still alive despite having a blood alcohol content that is “fatal to most people,” according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies received a call just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from someone who said there was a driver...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
#Kansas Highway
KSN News

Why you will soon see more troopers on Kansas roads

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new campaign by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) aimed at decreasing the number of impaired drivers on Kansas roads will have more troopers on the roads this summer. The KHP is joining local and state law enforcement in the Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Two arrested at Lake Perry after BUI during Midwest Boat Festival

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested following a Boating Under the Influence incident during the Midwest Boat Festival at Lake Perry. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say on Saturday, Aug. 13, wardens from across the state worked the semi-annual Midwest Boat Festival at Lake Perry, which draws thousands of boaters from across the Midwest.
PERRY, KS
republic-online.com

Paola to move forward with first phase of ballfields project

PAOLA — Paola Mayor Leigh House cast the tie-breaking vote during the Aug. 9 Paola City Council meeting to move forward with plans to have Mammoth Sports Construction of Lenexa build two new turf ballfields in Wallace Park for about $2.5 million. Ballfield improvements in Wallace Park have been...
PAOLA, KS
kttn.com

Cameron man injured in three-vehicle crash on I-35

A Cameron resident was the only injury listed in a three-vehicle accident on Monday afternoon on Interstate 35 in Clay County. Twenty-three-year-old Timothy Sifers was taken by EMS to Liberty Hospital with minor injuries. Drivers of two pickup trucks, 64-year-old Christopher Jensen of Stanberry and 34-year-old Austin Hassebrock of Van Meter, Iowa were not reported injured.
CAMERON, MO
WIBW

K-10 to be widened as part of newly announced IKE projects

ANDOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly has announced that the widening of K-10 from 2 to 4 lanes is only one of 11 newly announced IKE pipeline projects. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Aug. 15, she and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced 11 Expansion and Modernization highway projects - an investment of more than $520 million - have been committed to construction as part of the IKE transportation plan.
KANSAS STATE

