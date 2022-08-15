Read full article on original website
Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration
Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
Warning to anyone who’s had Covid over distressing side effects that can strike two years later
CATCHING Covid increases your risk of conditions including dementia, psychosis and brain fog up to two years after infection, a new study suggests. Scientists at the University of Oxford also noted a greater risk of anxiety and depression, but found this subsides two months after infection. The study, which was...
Dentists should give antibiotics to high-risk patients to help prevent life-threatening heart infection, study suggests
People who are at high risk of developing a life-threatening heart infection should be given antibiotics before undergoing invasive dental procedures, according to new research from the University of Sheffield. These results suggest that current NICE guidelines, advising against routine use of antibiotics before invasive dental procedures for those at...
New study indicates people with current cancer diagnosis may face severe complications from COVID-19
A new study has found that a current cancer diagnosis posed a significant risk for severe outcomes during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, including ICU admission and death. UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers took part in the study, which was published this week in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention.
A novel drug suppresses muscle inflammation and helps with muscle weakness
Inflammatory myopathies can be challenging to treat, but a new study reports encouraging findings for patients with these debilitating conditions. Researchers from Japan have found that a novel member of a class of anti-diabetes drugs could be the key to treating patients with muscle wasting disease. In a study published...
WHO experts back second Covid booster for most at risk
The World Health Organization's vaccine advisers on Thursday recommended that people most at risk from Covid-19 should be offered a second booster dose to increase their immunity. The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation (SAGE) said following initial vaccination, typically consisting of two doses, and an already recommended first...
Scientists uncover role of Alzheimer's-linked APOE gene in glaucoma protection and identify promising treatment
New research led by scientists at Mass Eye and Ear and Brigham and Women's Hospital, member hospitals of Mass General Brigham, reveals the role that a genetic variant associated with Alzheimer's disease, APOE4, plays in protecting against glaucoma. In the new study, published August 16 in Immunity, the researchers also used a pharmacologic treatment to successfully prevent the destruction of neurons in the eyes of mice with glaucoma by targeting the APOE signaling pathway.
Sleep medication use drops dramatically among Americans
Americans aren't turning to pharmaceutical options as often in the never-ending battle for a good night's sleep. The use of medication to treat sleep disturbances has fallen dramatically in the United States in recent years after several decades of climbing steeply, according to a study by a team of researchers led by a University of Florida Health scientist.
Researchers discover how DDT exposure contributes to Alzheimer's disease risk
A new study led by researchers from Florida International University (FIU) reveals a mechanism linking the pesticide DDT to Alzheimer's disease. Published in Environmental Health Perspectives, the study shows how the persistent environmental pollutant DDT causes increased amounts of toxic amyloid beta, which form the characteristic amyloid plaques found in the brains of those with Alzheimer's disease. According to Jason Richardson, professor at FIU's Robert Stempel College of Public Health & Social Work and corresponding author, the study further demonstrates that DDT is an environmental risk factor for Alzheimer's disease. In 2014, he led a team of scientists at Rutgers University, Emory University, and UT Southwestern Medical School who presented evidence linking DDT to the disease.
First real-world study gives detailed new insights into when people with COVID-19 are infectious
A new study of 57 people with mild COVID-19 estimates how long people are infectious for and when they can safely leave isolation. The research, which is led by Imperial College London and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal, is the first to unveil how long infectiousness lasts for after natural COVID-19 infection in the community. The study team conducted detailed daily tests from when people were exposed to SARS-CoV-2 to look at how much infectious virus they were shedding throughout their infection.
EU watchdog reviewing SK Chemicals anti-Covid jab
The European medicines watchdog said Thursday it was reviewing German-based pharmaceutical SK Chemicals' coronavirus vaccine which uses nanotechnology to combat the virus, amid concern of a possible comeback later in the year. If eventually approved, the vaccine called Skycovion will be the seventh jab to join the European Union's growing...
New studies identify novel group of inherited genes of moderate effect, show their links to other behavioral conditions
In a series of articles published in the journal Nature Genetics, researchers have used data from the SPARK (Simons Powering Autism Research) research cohort, which was created to advance our understanding of the complex genetics of autism and includes genetic data from nearly 43,000 people with autism. The findings show differences in genetic influences among people all along the autism spectrum.
New method enables long-lasting imaging of rapid brain activity in individual cells deep in the cortex
As you are reading these words, certain regions of your brain are displaying a flurry of millisecond-fast electrical activity. Visualizing and measuring this electrical activity is crucial to understand how the brain enables us to see, move, behave or read these words. However, technological limitations are delaying neuroscientists from achieving their goal of improving the understanding of how the brain works.
GlyNAC supplementation reverses aging hallmarks in aging humans
A randomized, double blind human clinical trial conducted by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine reveals that supplementation with GlyNAC—a combination of glycine and N-acetylcysteine—improves many age-associated defects in older humans and powerfully promotes healthy aging. This is relevant because until now, there have been no solutions toward improving many of these age-related declines in people.
Lying down, sitting, leaning over? What science says about the best way to take your medicine
When pharmacists dispense tablets or capsules they commonly advise when and how often to take them, and if this needs to be with or without food. You generally don't hear them tell you to lean to one side when swallowing. But preliminary research from Johns Hopkins University in the United States suggests this might improve how fast your medicine is absorbed and gets to work.
Steepest annual rise in advanced cervical cancer in US among White women
The steepest annual rise in new cases of advanced womb (cervical) cancer in the US is among White women, who are significantly less likely to have the preventive HPV (human papillomavirus) jab or to be screened for the disease, finds research published online in the International Journal of Gynecological Cancer.
Chagas: Less neglect for a neglected tropical disease
One thing you might want even less than a "kiss" from a kissing bug is its feces. Scientifically referred to as triatomine bugs, these blood-sucking insects can carry in their feces and pass on to humans the parasite Trypanosoma cruzi that causes Chagas disease, a lifelong infection that takes a heavy toll on community health in poor populations, particularly in El Salvador.
Study identifies new dementia risk genes through novel testing approach
A new UCLA-led study has identified multiple new risk genes for Alzheimer's disease and a rare, related brain disorder called progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) by using a combination of new testing methods allowing for mass screening of genetic variants in a single experiment. The study, published today in the journal...
New method detects gut microbes that activate immune cells
Cedars-Sinai investigators have developed a method to help identify which human gut microbes are most likely to contribute to a slew of inflammatory diseases like obesity, liver disease, inflammatory bowel disease, cancer and some neurological diseases. The technique, described in the peer-reviewed journal Science Translational Medicine, uses a protein found...
First-in-human trial shows promise for hard-to-treat ventricular tachycardia heart rhythms
A first-in-human multicenter trial involving Mayo Clinic has used a new ablation technique for patients with ventricular tachycardia, an abnormally rapid heart rhythm that is a leading cause of sudden cardiac death worldwide. The trial tested needle ablation using in-catheter, heated, saline-enhanced, radio frequency energy, also known as SERF, to...
