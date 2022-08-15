ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Kids, Driver Escape Injury When Fort Worth ISD School Bus Overturns

Three students and a driver escaped serious injury Tuesday morning when a school bus overturned in Fort Worth. According to the Fort Worth Independent School District, the school bus driver was cut off by another driver causing them to lose control and drive off the road. The bus flipped over...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Red Oak ISD Mother Says Daughter Mistakenly Put on Bus and Dropped Off Alone

A Red Oak ISD mother said she's upset after her first grader, who is not supposed to ride the bus, ended up on one and was dropped off in a neighborhood by herself. Jacqueline Burns said it was a stranger who notified her that her daughter was crying in the middle of the street, several blocks away from their home.
RED OAK, TX
fox4news.com

Man charged for headbutting father-in-law to death in Fort Worth bar

FORT WORTH, Texas - A 38-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly killing his father-in-law by headbutting him in a Fort Worth bar. The deadly attack happened this past Friday at Woody’s Tavern on Bryant Irvin Road. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, John Birdwell was at the bar...
FORT WORTH, TX
benbrook-tx.gov

I-20 CLOSURE IN FORT WORTH

BENBROOK – Eastbound I-20 at Winscott Road will have single lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Friday, Aug. 16-19 for construction activities, weather permitting. The eastbound I-20 Winscott Road entrance ramp will be closed continuously from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 through 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19. Alternate routes are advised.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Residents of a North Dallas neighborhood worry about new DART rail construction

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas leader worries that new construction work on DART's new rail line could pose a public safety risk to thousands of residents. Work officially began on Aug. 15 on a tunnel that's part of the Silver Line Regional Rail Project that will significantly alter traffic flow on Hillcrest Road, a popular north-south corridor. Over the next few weeks and months, Hillcrest Road will, at times, be reduced to one lane or shut down entirely so DART can complete the rail line that will link Collin County to DFW Airport. How much that will affect emergency responders and traffic in...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Motorcyclist dies in Fort Worth crash

FORT WORTH, Texas - A motorcyclist died in an overnight crash in northwest Fort Worth. The fatal accident happened around 10 p.m. Monday on NE 28th Street. Police said the motorcyclist was speeding, crashed and then the bike hit a vehicle that was turning onto the street. Emergency crews responded...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Denton woman tells police she drowned her husband

DENTON, Texas - A Denton woman has been charged with murder after her husband drowned on Tuesday. Just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a 911 caller reported seeing a woman holding a possibly deceased man in a creek between Shady Oaks Drive and Spencer Road. Dora Alvarez Maldonado first told...
DENTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Free Wi-Fi Launches in Five Fort Worth Neighborhoods

The City of Fort Worth has collaborated with technology company Cisco and digital services and solutions provider Presidio to launch free CFW Neighborhood Wi-Fi access to five neighborhoods. On Tuesday, the CFW Neighborhood Wi-Fi service rolled out in the Ash Crescent, Lake Como, Northside and Rosemont neighborhoods and will expand...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Suspects jump from moving car before it rolls into house

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A short police pursuit ended when the suspects bailed out of their car, which then rolled into a house. It happened on Aug. 17 near 1000 Lakeview Ridge. Police said no one was injured, but the suspects did get away. The incident started when officers responded to a possible person with a weapon call at 8323 Calmont Av. Officers had a description of a possible suspect vehicle leaving the scene. As they were heading toward the call officers spotted the car and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. But police said the car attempted to allude officers.
FORT WORTH, TX

