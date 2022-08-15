America: 'I quit! (putting in any extra effort)' | Reno Memo

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Brett McGinness, Reno Gazette Journal
Americans say they're over work because they're feeling overworked, and many are putting in only minimal effort lately in a trend called "quiet quitting." It's not really "quitting" in the traditional sense that workers actually tell their bosses about it -- everyone enjoys the "getting paid" part, but not the part where we read email at home or volunteer for new projects or stop playing Murdle on company time.

Instead, "quiet quitting" has burned-out employees sticking to their job requirements but going no further; not volunteering to work weekends and holidays; and sometimes phoning it in during the regular workday. It's damaging to labor productivity but helping with individual employees' mental health. Should employees be letting their home and work lives blur in the first place? How should employers react? And will quiet quitters be first in line for layoffs once unemployment is back on the upswing? USA TODAY's Paul Davidson has more .

Want to take a five-minute break from whatever you're doing and catch up on Monday news? Check out today's relatively half-assed edition of The Reno Memo.

Safe space

School is back in session this week for thousands of Washoe County School District students, with the memory of a mass school shooting in May still in the back of the minds of many. What are local law enforcement agencies and the WCSD doing to prevent a similar incident locally?

For starters, funds raised by WC-1 taxes have been spent implementing safety features in new schools, and adding upgrades to existing buildings -- including bulletproof windows, locks during school hours, drop boxes for forgotten lunch bags and cameras in hallways. And law enforcement agencies say their ongoing training will have officers ready to stop shooters even if they're first on the scene. Siobhan McAndrew has more .

He said, she said

Does Adam Laxalt really support a nationwide ban on abortion? Does Catherine Cortez Masto really support abortions up until birth? Well, we at least know what they're saying to voters in the middle of a tight U.S. Senate race: "I'm just a normal person who thinks like you do on this issue, but my opponent is an extremist lunatic!"

Cortez Masto and medical experts told the RGJ's Mark Robison that abortion of viable fetuses up to the point of live birth would be infanticide, and it isn't even a thing . Laxalt, meanwhile, says it's false that he would support a federal ban on abortion proposed in May by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. You may be surprised that both candidate statements fall exactly in line with what a majority of Americans told USA Today/Ipsos pollsters about their own beliefs .

I want a new drug(store)

Save Mart customers will need to find new pharmacies this week, as the grocery chain will shut down its in-store pharmacies on Tuesday. The hundreds of Save Mart and Lucky locations will shift their services to Walgreens, according to a company spokeswoman . Fingers crossed that your new pharmacist will be OK with whatever your prescription is -- the chain is pretty OK with letting their staff act as unsolicited second-opinion providers . ("Condoms? Not on my watch! Hair growth meds? Nah, you look fabulous just as you are! Hand, foot and mouth disease treatment? How about nope, nope and nope.")

The rundown

Who's winning the internet?

"Axe-Assassin Albertson," a Bad Lip Reading of "Hamilton."

Brett McGinness is the engagement editor for the Reno Gazette Journal. He's also the writer of The Reno Memo — a free newsletter about news in the Biggest Little City. Subscribe to the newsletter right here . Consider supporting the Reno Gazette Journal , too.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: America: 'I quit! (putting in any extra effort)' | Reno Memo

