Williamsport, PA

The Staten Island Advance

Little League Baseball World Series: How to watch every game without cable | Schedule and channel info

One of the most exciting youth sporting events will begin Wednesday (Aug. 17, 2022) when the Little League World Series for baseball gets rolling in Williamsport, Pa. Unfortunately, Staten Island doesn’t have a team which made it that far, but nevertheless, the event is still must-see TV and will offer plenty of thrills and heartwarming moments.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Little League World Series opening ceremony underway

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)—After 2 years of COVID and modifying the games, the Little League World Series is finally back, and it’s in full swing. The much anticipated Little League World Series opening ceremony is here! It begins at 11:15 a.m. at the volunteer stadium. The Little League grounds haven’t been open to fans […]
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Fans head to Little League World Series to support Hollidaysburg team

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The anticipation is growing ahead of the Hollidaysburg 12-U Little League Team’s first game in the 2022 Little League World Series. “It’s pretty exciting,” Hollidaysburg fan Joseph Zimmerman said. “I’m, like, shaking right now because I’ve never been to a world series game, so it’s gonna be pretty nice.” Fans lined […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
