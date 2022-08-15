Read full article on original website
Little League World Series player has emergency surgery after fall from bed
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old from Snow Canyon's Little League World Series team, underwent emergency surgery after he fell out of bed and injured his head in Williamsport, Pa. He remains in an intensive care unit. Little League International said that the incident occurred early Monday inside...
COVID-19 hits Little League World Series teams but games will proceed on schedule
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – Players on more than one of the Little League World Series teams have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation. Little League International confirmed that Tuesday but would not disclose the number of players or the teams, citing privacy reasons.
Support flows in for injured Utah little leaguer baseball player
As the 12-year-old Utah baseball player who was injured at the Little League World Series continues to recover, one of the biggest stars in the game sent him a special video.
Little League Baseball World Series: How to watch every game without cable | Schedule and channel info
One of the most exciting youth sporting events will begin Wednesday (Aug. 17, 2022) when the Little League World Series for baseball gets rolling in Williamsport, Pa. Unfortunately, Staten Island doesn’t have a team which made it that far, but nevertheless, the event is still must-see TV and will offer plenty of thrills and heartwarming moments.
Little League World Series opening ceremony underway
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)—After 2 years of COVID and modifying the games, the Little League World Series is finally back, and it’s in full swing. The much anticipated Little League World Series opening ceremony is here! It begins at 11:15 a.m. at the volunteer stadium. The Little League grounds haven’t been open to fans […]
Utah little league player out of ICU, eating and drinking
Easton Oliverson continues to make tremendous strides as he recovers from being seriously injured at the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania.
Family of seriously injured Utah little leaguer encouraged by progress
A 12-year-old little leaguer from Utah is improving after a tragic accident earlier this week in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Hollidaysburg loses 8-3 against Pearland Texas, plays elimination game Saturday
UPDATE: Following the 8-3 loss to Pearland Texas, Hollidaysburg will play Massachusetts Middleboro Little League, the winner of the New England Region Championship on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Lamade Stadium. The game will be available on ESPN 2. Pearland Texas will move on to play the winner of West (Hawaii) vs Metro (New York) […]
Fans head to Little League World Series to support Hollidaysburg team
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The anticipation is growing ahead of the Hollidaysburg 12-U Little League Team’s first game in the 2022 Little League World Series. “It’s pretty exciting,” Hollidaysburg fan Joseph Zimmerman said. “I’m, like, shaking right now because I’ve never been to a world series game, so it’s gonna be pretty nice.” Fans lined […]
