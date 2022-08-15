Perks and Rec: Upgrade your fall wardrobe with 25% off at Madewell

Sweater weather is coming and this Madewell mock neck sweater will keep you cozy all season long. Reviewed/Nordstrom

Fall is quickly approaching, which means it's almost time to rake some leaves, grab a pumpkin spice latte, and switch out those summer styles for your autumn staples. If you've been itching to fill your shopping cart with new boots and button-ups for fall, Madewell's here to help.

Right now, you can snag 25% off of new fall fashion at Madewell and give your autumn wardrobe the update of your Pinterest board's dreams. A few finds I'm adding to my fall uniform:

I'm planning on living in a blazer all. season. long. This houndstooth number is perfect to elevate any outfit. Pair it with a white tee or your favorite concert t-shirt for an automatic cool-girl vibe.

New season = new denim. Madewell is known for their stellar jeans, and this season is no different. Grab a pair of straight-legged jeans for a classic-but-modern fit.

Chunky loafers are all over my social media feeds right now, and I'm more than OK with it. This pair somehow perfectly balances classically chic and dark academia, my preferred look as the months get colder and leavings begin to fall.

