Ketchikan, Alaska (KINY) - A Ketchikan man is being held without bond after he allegedly stabbed two people on Sunday. On Aug. 14, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Ketchikan Police Department officers were dispatched to the Plaza Mall due to a report of a fight in progress, and that one of the individuals had been stabbed.

KETCHIKAN, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO