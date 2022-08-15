ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Crisis looms without big cuts to over-tapped Colorado River

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Hydroelectric turbines may stop turning. Las Vegas and Phoenix may be forced to restrict water usage or growth. Farmers might cease growing some crops, leaving fields of lettuce and melons to turn to dust. Those are a few of the dire consequences that could...
Alex Jones’ lawyer faces disciplinary hearing in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is facing scrutiny from a Connecticut judge, who began hearing testimony Wednesday on whether the lawyer should be disciplined for giving other attorneys for Jones highly sensitive documents, including medical records of relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
Lowcountry vineyard hosting grape stomping festival

WADMALAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Deep Water Vineyard will host its annual grape stomping festival on Saturday, August 27. The Stomp Festival features a grape stomping competition, wine, food, live music, and a Lucille Ball look-a-like contest. There will be four grape stomping competitions throughout the day, during which one...
Hundreds of fish killed when Upstate lake accidentally drained

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – With a cracked ground and dried up plants, Lake Edwin Johnson looks like a desert. South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the lake was accidently drained last week, which killed all of the fish inside. Gradually draining lakes isn’t uncommon for the SCDNR.
Man charged with fatal shooting of Virginia man, police say

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man has been charged with a fatal shooting in Manhattan earlier this year, police said on Monday. Police found 28-year-old Ronald Thomas, a Virginia resident, with a gunshot wound to his head at around 12:15 p.m. on May 1 along Amsterdam Avenue near West 102nd Street, authorities said.
3 tigers from ‘Tiger King’ moved to North Carolina sanctuary

PITTSBORO, N.C (WGHP) — Three tigers who resided at the infamous Tiger King Park, from the hit 2020 Netflix series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” have found a new home in the Tar Heel State. These three tigers were among a total of 68 big cats...
