Doris Miller
Doris Miller, age 93, of Winthrop, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Bayside Manor in Gaylord. Funeral service will be Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Peace Lutheran Church in Winthrop with interment at the Winthrop Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Friday, August 19, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. and on Saturday, August 19, 2022, one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with the Dalin-Hantge Funeral Chapel of Winthrop.
Daniel J. Hoese
Daniel J. Hoese, age 73, of Mayer, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, at his residence. Funeral service will be Friday, August 19, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer with interment at the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, Minnesota, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. with a prayer service at 7:00 P.M. Further visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home of Waconia.
Duane Craig Burkstrand
Duane Craig Burkstrand, age 72, of Cokato, Minnesota, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022. Memorial service will be Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 3:00 P.M. at the Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home in Cokato. A reception will take place at the Howard Lake American Legion in Howard Lake, Minnesota, at 5:00 P.M. Arrangements are with Swanson-Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services of Cokato and Howard Lake.
Cletus A. Sterner
Cletus A. Sterner, age 85, of Litchfield, Minnesota, died Monday, August 15, 2022, at Lakeside. Health Care Center in Dassel, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian burial will be Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield with interment at Calvary Cemetery in Litchfield. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the Mass. Arrangements are with Johnson-Hagglund Funeral & Cremation Service of Litchfield.
fox9.com
Fire rips through standoff home in St. Michael, Minn.
ST. MICHAEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The home that was the scene of a two-day-long standoff in St. Michael, Minnesota in June was damaged Wednesday morning by a large fire, deputies report. According to the Wright County Sheriff's Office, fire departments responded around 9:30 a.m. for the fire at the...
McLeod Co Fair Begins/Free Gate Admission
The McLeod County Fair begins today (Thursday). And to celebrate the 150th Edition, the McLeod County Agricultural Association is offering free gate admission to all attendees of this year’s fair. Officials say this is a one-time opportunity made possible by the Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that...
KARE 11's Randy Shaver reveals 2022 preseason All-Metro football team
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The 2022 prep football season will be here in a blink, with teams across Minnesota melding returning varsity players and new athletes in hopes of playing inside U.S. Bank Stadium this December. In what has become an anticipated rite of fall, KARE 11's Randy Shaver...
Wright County Fire
Firefighters were called to a house fire in Wright County Wednesday morning. At just after 9:30am, crews responded to a residence at 599 Central Avenue West in St. Michael. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says fire crews from Albertville, Hanover, and St. Michael were called and when they arrived, the residence was fully engulfed in flames.
Virtual Fencing Demonstration In Zimmerman
MINNEAPOLIS -- Virtual fencing may be the future of cattle management. The Sustainable Farming Association is hosting a “first look” at a virtual fencing test project Thursday, August 18th, at the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge. Vence uses GPS collars to monitor individual cattle and manage their movement. During...
What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Aug. 19-21)
(FOX 9) - Stargazing, artwork at the Arboretum, and local music are all options this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The Como Park Japanese Obon Festival is a family-friendly event reminiscent of Japan’s annual Obon holiday. Bonsai, martial arts, singing, dancing, drumming, delicious food, and other aspects of Japanese culture will be featured at the festival. The day will culminate at dusk with a lantern lighting.
Jason and Carly Zucker sell Edina home for $4.18M
Former Minnesota Wild star Jason Zucker and radio personality Carly Zucker have sold their Edina home. A certificate of real estate value for the home at 5105 Mirror Lakes Drive, first reported by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, shows that it sold for $4.175 million, with the deed signed on Aug. 12.
Hopkins man drowns in north-central Minnesota boating accident
In southwest Aitkin County, a 25-year-old Hopkins man perished in the water on Elm Island Lake on Saturday. Emergency dispatchers were alerted about a man overboard on a lake around 4 p.m. on Saturday in Nordland Township, southeast of the city of Aitkin, according to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
Mike Max is out at WCCO Radio
Multiple sources have confirmed to Bring Me The News that Mike Max is out at WCCO Radio. Bring Me The News understands an internal memo was issued to staff at 830 WCCO-AM Tuesday morning informing them of the latest shakeup, with Max departing along with producer Craig "Hammer" Schroepfer. It...
Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions
UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
Hopkins man, 25, drowns in northern Minnesota lake
AITKIN, Minn. – The body of a Hopkins man was recovered from a northern Minnesota lake Saturday evening three hours after he fell overboard.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Elm Island Lake in Nordland Township at about 4 p.m. after 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson fell into the water while fishing. One of his friends jumped in to rescue him but the "murky water" made it impossible.Friends told investigators "the victim had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat" without a life jacket when he "suddenly fell into the water."The Crow Wind County Dive team found Nelson just before 8 p.m. with the help of marine electronics, and recovered his body.
New Restaurant Review: Mara Is Marvelous
It would be almost impossible to live up to the expectations surrounding Minnesota’s new restaurant in the Twin Cities’ first five-star hotel from our most lauded celebrity chef. So how is it that Gavin Kaysen’s Mara, inside the Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis, not only meets those expectations but exceeds them?
Many were denied Minnesota 'hero pay,' advocate says there were barriers
Photo: Lynn Avery protests April 27 during a car rally outside the Caribou Coffee store in Roseville. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2020. More than 214,000 applications for Minnesota’s “hero pay” were denied. That’s 18 percent of all who applied. While some were issues of duplicates, identity verification or income limits, Matt Riley says the process still had barriers for some communities.
Minnesota Nurses Association votes to authorize strike
DULUTH (KBJR6/CBS3) – Late Monday the Minnesota Nurses Association announced in a news release their members voted to authorize a strike. The vote authorizes nurse negotiation leaders to call a strike following a 10-day notice to hospital employers. The vote covers about 15,000 nurses at working 15 hospitals under...
Two Die in Head-on Crash Friday in Wright County
Two people died in a head-on traffic crash that happened Friday evening in Wright County. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department reports that just before 10 PM, two passenger cars collided on Wright County Road 3, near the intersection of County Road 30 in Stockholm Township, south of Cokato. Officials...
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in central Minnesota
SPENCER BROOK, Minn. -- Officials say a central Minnesota motorcyclist died after hitting a deer Saturday afternoon. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 55-year-old Daniel Meade died of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries due to motorcycle-deer collision." The crash occurred on County Road 5 and Baugh Street in...
