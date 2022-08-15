ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Vehicle fire causes 7-mile backup on I-81S in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle fire has caused a 7-mile backup on I-81 South in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened near mile marker 138. As of 12:30 p.m., the southbound right shoulder is closed. Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Crews respond to downed trees and powerlines in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, and Appalachian Power are responding to multiple trees and power lines down in the Roanoke County area. They are in the 2700 Block of Creekside Driver in the area of Green Hill Park...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, VA
City
Lynchburg, VA
Local
Virginia Traffic
Lynchburg, VA
Traffic
WSLS

Crash on I-81S in Botetourt County cleared

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 5:49 P.M.:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A crash is causing delays on I-81S in Botetourt County, according to VDOT. VDOT said the crash happened at mile marker 158.3 near the Troutville Rest Area. As of 5:28 p.m., the south right...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Underground repairs lead to Williamson Road closure in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you’re driving through Roanoke on Wednesday, you may need to find another route due to a utility-related closure on Williamson Road. According to the City of Roanoke, the northbound and southbound lanes for Williamson Road will be closed at Thurston Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

The Fit Club opens third location on Piney Forest Road in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There's a new gym in the River City. Owner and operator William Crowder recently opened the Fit Club in Danville. It's on Piney Forest Road behind Bargain Outlet. Crowder said he opened his first location in South Hill and then last year opened his second...
DANVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Works Department#Wards#Columbia Gas
wfxrtv.com

Four people brought to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a four-vehicle crash that temporarily blocked a Roanoke road on Thursday. Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, the Roanoke Police Department tells WFXR News that a driver had a medical issue and hit three other vehicles at the intersection of Hershberger Road and Rutgers Street.
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

Officials respond to overnight fire at Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - According to Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Gregory Schacht, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville, for reports of a structure fire in the Chester’s Chicken restaurant. The Chief says the fire was in the rear of the restaurant in a storage area, and was caused by improper storage of oily rags. As a result, the Chester’s Chicken restaurant sustained considerable damage. Meanwhile, Love’s and McDonalds sustained minimal smoke damage.
GREENVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Eleven hour welfare check ends without incident

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An eleven hour welfare check attempt in Lynchburg on Cobb Street has come to an Thursday evening. Police say they were called to Cobb Street at 10 this morning for a report of a disorderly female. Officers say she as wanted on a non-violent misdemeanor and...
LYNCHBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WFXR

Pittsylvania Co. firefighter recovering after off-duty crash

(WFXR) — Nearly a month after a Pittsylvania County firefighter was critically injured in an early morning crash in York County, his fellow first responders shared an update on his condition. According to authorities, a 2010 Mercedes C300 and a 2016 Cadillac Escalade were traveling east on I-64 when the Mercedes swerved into the other […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested for Botetourt County robbery

BOTETOURT, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been arrested for robbery in Botetourt County, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. 46-year-old Michael Dricker was arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at the Daleville Kroger May 23. Police say on the day of the robbery, Dricker...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Skeletal remains found near US-220 exit ramp in Roanoke

— UPDATE 4:54 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department says that the Franklin Road exit off U.S. Route 220 will be closed until further notice due to the discovery of skeletal remains in the area. Authorities say the department’s forensics unit is at the scene, along with the medical examiner’s office....
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Early morning apartment fire in Vinton causes $20K in damages

— ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County first responders were called out early Thursday morning in order to fight a fire at a Vinton apartment building. The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department says crews responded at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 to the 100 block of Pine Street for a report of a commercial structure fire in an apartment building.
VINTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy