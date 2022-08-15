Read full article on original website
WSET
Eastbound lanes closed after accident on Rt. 460 near Doss Road in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A crash on Route 460 caused the closure of all eastbound lanes on Thursday afternoon. The Virginia Department of Transportation said the crash was in the vicinity of Doss Rd and Rt. 656N/S (Campbell County). ABC13 received images from the incident from Ken Surratt...
WSET
Traffic alert: Intersection at Piedmont Drive scheduled to close to replace signal wire
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Public Information Officer announced that public works are scheduled on Thursday to close the intersection at Piedmont Drive and old Mount Cross Road. This intersection closure is to replace the damaged signal wire. The work is set to start around 7:30 a.m. and they...
WSLS
Vehicle fire causes 7-mile backup on I-81S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle fire has caused a 7-mile backup on I-81 South in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened near mile marker 138. As of 12:30 p.m., the southbound right shoulder is closed. Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story...
wfxrtv.com
Crews respond to downed trees and powerlines in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, and Appalachian Power are responding to multiple trees and power lines down in the Roanoke County area. They are in the 2700 Block of Creekside Driver in the area of Green Hill Park...
WSET
Williamson Road closure will allow water authority to fix utilities in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Part of a popular Roanoke street will be closed on Wednesday. The City of Roanoke said the northbound and southbound lanes of Williamson Road at Thurston Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They said the closure will allow the Western Virginia...
WSLS
Crash on I-81S in Botetourt County cleared
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 5:49 P.M.:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A crash is causing delays on I-81S in Botetourt County, according to VDOT. VDOT said the crash happened at mile marker 158.3 near the Troutville Rest Area. As of 5:28 p.m., the south right...
wfxrtv.com
Underground repairs lead to Williamson Road closure in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you’re driving through Roanoke on Wednesday, you may need to find another route due to a utility-related closure on Williamson Road. According to the City of Roanoke, the northbound and southbound lanes for Williamson Road will be closed at Thurston Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
WSET
The Fit Club opens third location on Piney Forest Road in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There's a new gym in the River City. Owner and operator William Crowder recently opened the Fit Club in Danville. It's on Piney Forest Road behind Bargain Outlet. Crowder said he opened his first location in South Hill and then last year opened his second...
wfxrtv.com
Four people brought to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a four-vehicle crash that temporarily blocked a Roanoke road on Thursday. Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, the Roanoke Police Department tells WFXR News that a driver had a medical issue and hit three other vehicles at the intersection of Hershberger Road and Rutgers Street.
WHSV
Officials respond to overnight fire at Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - According to Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Gregory Schacht, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville, for reports of a structure fire in the Chester’s Chicken restaurant. The Chief says the fire was in the rear of the restaurant in a storage area, and was caused by improper storage of oily rags. As a result, the Chester’s Chicken restaurant sustained considerable damage. Meanwhile, Love’s and McDonalds sustained minimal smoke damage.
WDBJ7.com
Eleven hour welfare check ends without incident
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An eleven hour welfare check attempt in Lynchburg on Cobb Street has come to an Thursday evening. Police say they were called to Cobb Street at 10 this morning for a report of a disorderly female. Officers say she as wanted on a non-violent misdemeanor and...
wfxrtv.com
More witnesses testify about deadly Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The trial for a Roanoke man facing multiple counts of manslaughter in connection with a 2019 explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station has finished its third day, with several witnesses testifying for the prosecution. On May 10, 2019, an explosion at the South...
Pittsylvania Co. firefighter recovering after off-duty crash
(WFXR) — Nearly a month after a Pittsylvania County firefighter was critically injured in an early morning crash in York County, his fellow first responders shared an update on his condition. According to authorities, a 2010 Mercedes C300 and a 2016 Cadillac Escalade were traveling east on I-64 when the Mercedes swerved into the other […]
WSET
Wanted robbery suspect spotted in Montgomery Co., search continues in Brush Mountain area
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office along with multiple other law enforcement agencies are searching for a white man who attempted to break into a residence in the Brush Mountain area of the county. Based on several witness observations and descriptions, the sheriff's office...
wfxrtv.com
Deputies search for vehicle, men connected with burglary at gas station in Buchanan
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to find multiple men and an SUV believed to be involved in a burglary at Barry’s Exxon in Buchanan. It happened early in the morning on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the gas...
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for Botetourt County robbery
BOTETOURT, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been arrested for robbery in Botetourt County, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. 46-year-old Michael Dricker was arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at the Daleville Kroger May 23. Police say on the day of the robbery, Dricker...
wfxrtv.com
Skeletal remains found near US-220 exit ramp in Roanoke
— UPDATE 4:54 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department says that the Franklin Road exit off U.S. Route 220 will be closed until further notice due to the discovery of skeletal remains in the area. Authorities say the department’s forensics unit is at the scene, along with the medical examiner’s office....
WSET
'Huge improvements:' Hurt Vol. Fire Dept. gives update on critically injured firefighter
HURT, Va. (WSET) — The Hurt Volunteer Fire Department said one of their firefighters is making major improvements following an off-duty accident that left him in critical condition. The department shared the news about firefighter Thomas Page on Facebook. They said Page was hurt in an off-duty accident on...
wfxrtv.com
Early morning apartment fire in Vinton causes $20K in damages
— ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County first responders were called out early Thursday morning in order to fight a fire at a Vinton apartment building. The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department says crews responded at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 to the 100 block of Pine Street for a report of a commercial structure fire in an apartment building.
WSLS
Search to continue after possible sighting of wanted person in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 11:20 p.m.:. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that they are still searching for the man who attempted to break into a home in the Brush Mountain area on Thursday. Authorities said that they believe the man spotted to be Shawn Tolbert, 42,...
