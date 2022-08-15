ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

CBS Miami

DeSantis announces 20 arrests for voter fraud

FORT LAUDERDALE - With members of the Broward Sheriff's Office standing behind him at the county's courthouse, Gov. Ron DeSantis touted election reforms enacted during his administration. Included in the reforms was the creation of the Election Crimes and Security Office. On Thursday, he announced that they had charged 20 people with voter fraud. Despite saying they were mostly in Miami-Dade and Broward, that was not the case when 17 of the 20 names were released. The list from FDLE was as follows: Hillsborough CountyRomona Brown, 55, of TampaDouglas Oliver, 59, of Tampa Tony Patterson, 43, of TampaNathan Hart, 49, of...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

No charges against Jonathan Martin in cell phone scuffle

An investigation was prompted by an exchange at a Lee County REC meeting. Sarasota prosecutors won’t bring battery charges on Jonathan Martin, a likely incoming state Senator. Prosecutors were assigned to examine an incident at a Lee County Republican Executive Committee (REC) meeting in May where Martin stopped an...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Naples, FL
Florida State
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Lehigh Acres woman sentenced for PPP fraud of nearly $400,000

A Lehigh Acres woman was sentenced for Payroll Protection Program fraud of nearly $400,000. Edrica Leann Watson, 40, was sentenced to 15 months in Federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for making false statements to a financial institution. As part of her sentence, the court also entered...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
CBS Minnesota

Suspect in 2007 St. Paul drive-by shooting arrested in Fla., will be extradited to Minn.

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he has issued an extradition warrant for a suspect in a 2007 drive-by shooting in St. Paul who was arrested in Florida.Tajiddin Akbar was apprehended in Florida last week and is being held in Broward County, the governor's office said."There is no timeline on accountability," Walz said in a release. "Anyone who threatens the safety of Minnesotans will be held accountable."Akbar was the third suspect in a drive-by shooting that followed a drug deal gone wrong, the governor's office said. The two other suspects, Lionell Thomas and Lamont Wilson, pleaded guilty in 2007.Ramsey County Attorney John Choi sent the governor a formal request for Akbar's extradition last week, and authorities in both states are working out the extradition now.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 17

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
FLORIDA STATE
Ashley Moody
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man sentenced to 2 years in prison for drug possession

A Cape Coral man has been found guilty of drug possession and sentenced to two years in prison. The State Attorney’s Office says Guillermo Hembree, 43, was found guilty following a two-day trial and sentenced to two years in prison, followed by three years on drug offender probation. According...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers’ rental vacancy rate was highest in U.S. in Q2

Fort Myers posted a 21.2% rental vacancy rate in the second quarter of 2022, leading all U.S. cities by a stark margin, according to a study from HelpAdvisor based on August’s U.S. Census Bureau Population Survey/Housing Vacancy Survey. With a 6.7% jump from 2021, Fort Myers’ rental vacancy is more than twice the rate in all but three other U.S. cities. Toledo, Ohio, was next with a 13.6% rental vacancy rate and Birmingham, Alabama, followed with 12%.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County corrections deputy fired for improper strip search, other policy violations

One Charlotte County corrections deputy has been fired, and another has been disciplined after an internal affairs investigation. According to an internal affairs investigation report from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Corrections Deputy First Class Fredrick Frey and Corrections Deputy First Class Christopher Brady were involved in a series of policy violations while working the night shift from May 4 into May 5.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WMBB

FBI reveals nationwide human trafficking sting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The FBI announced the results of a nationwide human trafficking sting Monday. News 13 first reported on the sting last week. The FBI said that Operation Cross Country 2022 resulted in 84 minor victims being located, 37 missing children being located, and 141 adult victims being located. They added that […]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Marconews.com

3 To Know: Animal cruelty charges, Motorcyclist hurt

A Naples man faces animal cruelty charges, accused of beating his 5-month-old puppy to death. Detectives with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office Animal Cruelty Investigations Alliance arrested 23-year-old Robert William Garon, 23, Thursday and charged him with the late July incident. Garon, of the 7500 block of Campania Way,...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral woman accused of speeding car through park to hit boyfriend

An 18-year-old Cape Coral woman was arrested on Sunday after police say she sped her car through a public park to hit her boyfriend with it. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Yazmin Pasley was arrested after the Cape Coral Police Department responded to reports of a disturbance at a park not named in the arrest report. The calls indicated that a woman later identified as Pasley was speeding a blue car through the park and ran it into a man sitting on a bench.
CAPE CORAL, FL

