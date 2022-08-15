Read full article on original website
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new studyAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso Fire Department earns international reaccreditation status
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department has received reaccredited agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International for meeting the criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program. The EPFD is one of more than 300 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited...
3 people accused of going to east El Paso home, threatening 3 people with AR-15, handgun
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Three people were arrested and accused of going into a home in east El Paso and threatening the residents with an AR-15 and handgun and firing shots. The incident happened Wednesday around 5:47 p.m. at the 1000 block of Gambel Quail. Officers arrested 30-year-old...
New Pet Wellness Clinic to open in Sparks to address overpopulation of strays
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners along with the county’s Animal Welfare Department have been taking the necessary steps to address the abundance of stray animals in the county. The plan included securing an 8,000-square-foot building that will be transformed into a Pet Wellness Clinic.
Socorro ISD fires chief of police Jose Castorena
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District fired chief of police Jose Castorena Tuesday night. The Socorro ISD Board of Trustees voted four to two to terminate the contract. Earlier this year Castorena was placed on administrative leave, according to a spokesperson for the school district.
Stem cell donor drive to be held for 5-year-old El Paso native battling leukemia
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department is partnering with non-profit DKMS to host a blood stem cell donor drive to find a matching donor for 5-year-old blood cancer patient and El Paso Native, Dak Lopez. Lopez was recently diagnosed with leukemia and he has since...
El Paso Border Patrol agents apprehend 3 migrants wearing ghillie suits to hide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Border Patrol agents apprehended three migrants wearing ghillie suits to hide from the agents, according to the El Paso Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez. Chavez said the migrants wore the suits to blend into the southern New Mexico desert terrain. Sign up...
El Paso ISD to collaborate with El Paso police to get district more SROS
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District police will be able to hire off-duty police officers to work as school resource officers (SRO). The El Paso city council approved placing city officers as SROs Tuesday morning in the city meeting. The district currently has a...
El Paso man arrested for DWI 3rd or more offense
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested for DWI 3rd or more offense. Officers arrested 46-year-old John Hernandez. Officers from the Northeast Regional Command were dispatched to the intersection of Woodrow Beam and Kenworthy for a welfare check on Sunday. Officers arrived and saw a...
YMCA offers to provide lifeguards for El Paso city, county pools
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The end of the swim season for outdoor pools is nearing and the city and county of El Paso are still looking for lifeguards. In April, before the season began, KFOX14 reported the City of El Paso was short nearly 80 lifeguards. In June,...
Residents of northeast El Paso fear flooding could once again impact their neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The area of Laramie and Palomino in northeast El Paso always has dealt with flooding issues, but the problems have gotten worse in recent times. Neighbors in the area are worried that the flash flood warning issued by the KFOX14 Warn Weather team will bring more damage to their homes.
El Paso Border Patrol agents apprehend convicted child predator
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended a convicted child predator, according to the El Paso sector chief Gloria Chavez. Chavez said the man is from El Salvador and was attempting to re-enter the U.S. illegally. Chavez said the man was previously convicted of...
El Pasoans invited to apply for grants to beautify targeted neighborhoods
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city's initiative to beautify the targeted neighborhoods deadline is approaching. The City of El Paso Community and Human Development Department is asking the public to apply for the Love Your Block mini-grants to beautify certain neighborhoods. El Paso is one of eight cities...
City approves plan to provide officers to be SROs at El Paso ISD elementary schools
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new partnership with the City of El Paso and the El Paso Independent School District is aimed at protecting children in El Paso. There will be school resource officers (SROs) at elementary schools in the El Paso ISD. Those SROs will be officers...
Affidavit states deputies overwhelmed, overrun by juveniles attending 'mansion parties'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New information was released about what happens inside and outside the "mansion parties" in east El Paso. The affidavits explains in detail what's happening at the parties and how deputies are overwhelmed in responding to the parties. The house where the for-profit "mansion parties"...
Socorro ISD refuses to comment why district's police chief was fired
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Nate Carman addressed the contract termination of the chief of police Jose Castorena. "The process now is that he can either accept or he can choose within 15 days to appeal and ask for a hearing in front...
Thousands of dollars seized at El Paso Stanton Street Bridge
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Stanton Street bridge intercepted. More than $89,000 in unreported money was found at an El Paso port of entry on Sunday. The seizure was made when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers conducted outbound inspections...
El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales plans to refile criminal cases dismissed
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — For the first time Wednesday, the El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales spoke to KFOX14 after she’s been accused of not indicting hundreds of court cases. Rosales told KFOX14 that it’s time she shares her side of the story. Rosales said this...
More than 130 speeding tickets issued to drivers on Delta Dr. in less than a week
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — In a matter of six days, El Paso Police said they issued 136 citations to drivers speeding in south-central El Paso. KFOX14 spoke with EPPD spokesperson, Sergeant Enrique Carrillo, who said they received numerous complaints about drivers on Delta Drive near Washington Park. Sgt....
Under Secretary of Army announced new Army internships for students
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Under secretary of the U.S. Army visited El Paso this week during his first hometown visit since taking office. Honorable Gabe Camarillo announced Wednesday an expansion of internships at the University of Texas at El Paso with the Army. "The Army will fund 50...
Annunciation House reopens after renovations made
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Annunciation House reopened after renovations were made. Annunciation House's original building is over 100 years old and has housed several refugees and migrants throughout the years. Ruben Garcia the director of Annunciation House said as the building aged they grew concerned about keeping...
