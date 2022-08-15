ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

El Paso Fire Department earns international reaccreditation status

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department has received reaccredited agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International for meeting the criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program. The EPFD is one of more than 300 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Socorro ISD fires chief of police Jose Castorena

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District fired chief of police Jose Castorena Tuesday night. The Socorro ISD Board of Trustees voted four to two to terminate the contract. Earlier this year Castorena was placed on administrative leave, according to a spokesperson for the school district.
SOCORRO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
KFOX 14

El Paso ISD to collaborate with El Paso police to get district more SROS

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District police will be able to hire off-duty police officers to work as school resource officers (SRO). The El Paso city council approved placing city officers as SROs Tuesday morning in the city meeting. The district currently has a...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso man arrested for DWI 3rd or more offense

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested for DWI 3rd or more offense. Officers arrested 46-year-old John Hernandez. Officers from the Northeast Regional Command were dispatched to the intersection of Woodrow Beam and Kenworthy for a welfare check on Sunday. Officers arrived and saw a...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Emergency Medicine#First Aid#Texas Tech Physicians
KFOX 14

El Paso Border Patrol agents apprehend convicted child predator

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended a convicted child predator, according to the El Paso sector chief Gloria Chavez. Chavez said the man is from El Salvador and was attempting to re-enter the U.S. illegally. Chavez said the man was previously convicted of...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoans invited to apply for grants to beautify targeted neighborhoods

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city's initiative to beautify the targeted neighborhoods deadline is approaching. The City of El Paso Community and Human Development Department is asking the public to apply for the Love Your Block mini-grants to beautify certain neighborhoods. El Paso is one of eight cities...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KFOX 14

Socorro ISD refuses to comment why district's police chief was fired

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Nate Carman addressed the contract termination of the chief of police Jose Castorena. "The process now is that he can either accept or he can choose within 15 days to appeal and ask for a hearing in front...
SOCORRO, TX
KFOX 14

Thousands of dollars seized at El Paso Stanton Street Bridge

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Stanton Street bridge intercepted. More than $89,000 in unreported money was found at an El Paso port of entry on Sunday. The seizure was made when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers conducted outbound inspections...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Under Secretary of Army announced new Army internships for students

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Under secretary of the U.S. Army visited El Paso this week during his first hometown visit since taking office. Honorable Gabe Camarillo announced Wednesday an expansion of internships at the University of Texas at El Paso with the Army. "The Army will fund 50...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Annunciation House reopens after renovations made

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Annunciation House reopened after renovations were made. Annunciation House's original building is over 100 years old and has housed several refugees and migrants throughout the years. Ruben Garcia the director of Annunciation House said as the building aged they grew concerned about keeping...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy