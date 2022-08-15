Read full article on original website
'Lunatic fringe': Pritzker links Illinois GOP candidates with Trump during state fair appearance
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Wearing a blue tie, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday predicted some new blue wins during Governor's Day at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. He predicted Democratic party victories this fall in suburban communities such as DuPage County, once a Republican stronghold. "You are turning DuPage into...
'The Trump Factor' explained in Wyoming, Alaska
Former President Donald Trump is looking to oust Liz Cheney and Lisa Murkowski in Tuesday night's primaries in Wyoming and Alaska.
Man arrested for allegedly buying body parts off Facebook from woman accused of stealing them
EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP - A Pennsylvania man was arrested on Thursday after police found multiple 5-gallon buckets of human remains in his basement and an investigation revealed that he was allegedly buying stolen body parts over Facebook, the East Pennsboro Township Police Department announced. Jeremy Pauley, 40, is facing charges...
Anne Heche declared brain dead after crashing into California home
Anne Heche's representatives told FOX 11 that the Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress and mother of two was declared brain dead on Thursday night and has been kept on life support, so she can donate her organs.
New project aims to prevent flooding in Robbins
On Friday, a number of leaders marked a step forward in preventing flooding in the south suburbs of Chicago.
