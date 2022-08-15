ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

TH Boys and Girls Club after-school to start in September

By Brandyn Benter
 3 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — School is back in session and a local organization is excited to welcome children back to its annual after-school program.

The Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club will start its after-school program in September.

Membership costs $30 per student but runs for the whole school year. Unit Director Ashton Stevenson said that it offers fun programs, homework help, a snack and dinner, and gives children a place to be for four hours after school ends each day.

“I know a lot of parents work. Some of their hours are a little bit later so we try to stay open a little bit later so that way the kids can be somewhere where they feel safe and we can help them continue their education even after school,” said Stevenson.

The club is also registering children for its basketball program. For more information about that and the after-school program visit the club’s website here .

WTWO/WAWV

Rea Park to celebrate major milestone

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — All are welcome to attend an open house celebrating the 100th anniversary since Rea Park was handed to the City of Terre Haute. The City of Terre Haute, Terre Haute Parks Department and Friends of Rea Park is planning the celebration for Tuesday, August 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Get your tickets for the Terre Haute Hot Air Balloon Festival

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Terre Haute is getting ready to launch a brand new Hot Air Balloon Festival and now is the time to get your tickets! Organizers tell Good Day Live that if tickets sell out, they will not be available at the gate. Click here for tickets and event details.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Our Community Foundation Awards Grant for 2023 Yarn Art in the Park

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local philanthropy group has awarded a grant to a Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) in Daviess County. RSVP received the grant through Our Community Foundation’s $250 mini-grant program. The grant will help RSVP manage the 2023 Yarn Art in the Park Event. Program members will collect artwork, tell stories, hang […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

CANDLES highlights new exhibit panel

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – A new exhibit panel highlighting Eva Kor’s activism will now be available for the community to view, at the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center. Eva Kor opened the education center in Terre Haute back in 1995 in an effort to prevent prejudice and hatred about the Holocaust through education. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

New family dining restaurant set to open in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Vincennes will soon have a new place to grab some food. American Table Family Dining is moving into the old Quickies building on Willow Street. That's right next to Goodwill. The restaurant also has an outdoor patio and drive-thru. The restaurant will also offer...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Real-life ‘Rudy’ speaks at Vincennes University

VINCENNES, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The former Notre Dame football player who inspired the movie “Rudy” spoke with Vincennes University students Tuesday for Student Activities Welcome Week. Rudy Ruettiger whose true life story was immortalized in the sports movie “Rudy”, shared powerful messages to VU students, faculty, and staff at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local businesses to host community block party

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Dance Studio and Smoke n Peace have come together to host a community block party. Those who attend will have the opportunity to enjoy food trucks, vendors, a beer garden, and live music. Lawn chairs are welcomed, as there will be limited seating. The block party will take place […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
