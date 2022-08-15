Wilmington, Delaware and the Wilmington Country Club will play host to the 2022 BMW Golf Championships August 16-21.

Ashley Cloud is the Club Executive for the Rotary Club of Wilmington, and this week’s #PeopleOfWilmDE. Read her story below. “I grew up in Portsmouth, VA which thanks to the presence of the military at the Norfolk Naval Base and Oceana Air Force base created a very international and multi-cultural area. We were surrounded by history and went on amazing field trips all over Virginia. I was naturally a bookworm and loved learning. I never let my hearing impairment or any other challenges hold me back. I graduated from Catholic High School in VA Beach and headed to Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. I met my future husband and Wilmington native, Andy Cloud, at WFU. We got engaged our Senior year, he secured a job in Wilmington, and my path to Delaware was set. We are celebrating 18 years this year, happily raising our two daughters (Catherine 10, Charlotte 5) in Wilmington.

