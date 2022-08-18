Watch: Brookfield vs. Ursuline high school football

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two of the top programs collide as Ursuline welcomes Brookfield for a special Thursday meeting to kick off the High School Football Game of the Week season.

It’ll be 258 days from Ursuline’s last game against Clinton-Massie in the Division 4 State title matchup. The Irish were turned away by Clinton-Massie, 29-28, after leading in the third quarter by three touchdowns.

Brookfield is seeking their fourth consecutive post-season trip. Their trek begins at Stambaugh Stadium.

High School Football Game of the Week

Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 (LIVE on MyYTV at 7 p.m.)

Brookfield at Ursuline

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

2021 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Ursuline, 42.7; Brookfield, 25.4

Scoring Defense: Brookfield, 14.6; Ursuline, 32.3

Total Offense: Ursuline, 457.0; Brookfield, 345.4

Basic Alignments

Offense: Brookfield, Spread; Ursuline, Multiple

Defense: Brookfield, 3-5-3; Ursuline, 3-3-5

Game Notes

-Over the past twelve years, Brookfield has experienced just one losing season (2018: 3-7). The Warriors are seeking their fourth straight playoff appearance and their eighth in the last twelve seasons.

-In 2021, Brookfield averaged 200 yards rushing and 146 yards passing over the course of the season. Donovan Pawlowski led the team in rushing (909 yards) while throwing for 1600 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior. Isaiah Jones caught 47 passes for 694 yards and five scores.

-Brookfield has won their last three season openers.

-The Warriors open the 2022 season with four of their first five games played away from home.

-The last time Ursuline met a current member of the MVAC Grey Tier was in the 2014 playoffs. The Fighting Irish topped Liberty, 23-7.

-Ursuline led 28-7 in the third quarter of the Division IV State title game a year ago. However, the Fighting Irish fell to Clinton-Massie – 29-28 – to finish the year with an 11-4 mark.

-Coach Dan Reardon begins his fourth season of his second stint at Ursuline. He took over a program that had won posted just six wins over a three-year stretch (2016-18). Over the past two years, the Irish have won 18 games (18-7). During his first stint, Reardon’s teams won three consecutive Division 5 state championships (2008, 2009, 2010).

-Last year as a freshman, DC Ferrell completed 61.7% of his 201 passes for 1800 yards and 21 touchdowns for Liberty. This year, he’ll be suiting up for Ursuline.

Upcoming Schedule

Brookfield

Aug. 26 – at Springfield

Sept. 2 – Western Reserve

Sept. 9 – at Liberty

Ursuline

Aug. 26 – Padua Franciscan

Sept. 2 – at Farrell

Sept. 9 – Fitch

