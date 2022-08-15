Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Charles H. Houck, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles H. Houck, Sr., 87, passed away Tuesday evening, August 16, 2022 at Masternick Memorial. Charles was born July 21, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of John and Cecil Burr Houck. He was a graduate of North High School. Charles enlisted in the United...
27 First News
Isaac Michael Burr, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday August 19, 2022 at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, with Timothy Beebe officiating, for Isaac Michael Burr, age 21, who passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Isaac was...
27 First News
Llewellyn “Big Lou” Hall, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Llewellyn Hall 77, Youngstown, entered into his heavenly home on Monday, August 15, 2022 in Hospice House. Llewellyn affectionately known as “Big Lou ” was born April 23, 1945 to Linwood and Nora Royal Hall. Lou attended South High School, and was employed...
27 First News
Kathleen Mary Woodyard, Leavittsburg, Ohio
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Mary Woodyard, 64, of Leavittsburg, OH went to be with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at her home. She was born August 22, 1957, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Carl J. and Valeria (Schneider) Cullivan. Kathleen was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
John Nelson Blevins, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Nelson Blevins, 70, of Sebring passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Aultman Hospital in Canton. John was born on October 9, 1951 in Morehead, Kentucky to the late Orville and Elsie (Stevens) Blevins. John was a friend to everyone he met putting...
27 First News
Gertrude Gross, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gertrude Gross, 90, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, August 14, 2022. Gertrude was born December 9, 1931 in Youngstown, a daughter of Mary (Hamracek) and John Cipkala. She was a lifelong area resident. She graduated from St. Matthias School in 1946 and graduated from Woodrow...
27 First News
Laurie E. Carroll, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laurie E. Carroll of Niles passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 1:19 a.m. in her residence. She was 56. Laurie was born in Toledo on March 3, 1966, the daughter of the late John Clay and Addie Mae Fife. She attended Weight High...
27 First News
Angela (Diaz) Ortiz, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angela (Diaz) Ortiz passed away, 88, at her home on Monday, August 15, 2022 surrounded by friends and family. Angela was born on December 16, 1933 in Barranquitas, Puerto Rico, a daughter of Jose and Benigna Rodriquez Diaz. Angela was an avid gardener, liked to...
RELATED PEOPLE
27 First News
Keith Tod Mackey, Vienna, Ohio
VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith Tod Mackey, 91, of Vienna, Ohio passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Heritage Manor while surrounded by his family. He went to be with his Savior and was reunited with his bride, Elizabeth A Mackey. Keith was born June 19, 1931, in...
27 First News
Sean Patrick Strojny, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sean Patrick Strojny, 36, formerly of Lowellville, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, as a result of a horrific act of violence. Sean was born October 18, 1985 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Jerry Strojny and Elizabeth Scali Norberg. He was the youngest of four brothers and had a younger sister who all affectionately nicknamed Sean, “Kid” and “Juice Box.”
27 First News
Carol Ann Mingo, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Mingo, 82, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Carol Ann was born January 16, 1940 in Campbell, Ohio. She was the daughter of Andrew J. Hamrock and Agnes L. Borza Hamrock. Carol Ann was a...
27 First News
Wayne St. Peter, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne St. Peter, 42, of Sebring and formerly of North Carolina. Wayne was a beloved Son, Dad and Brother; he was called to his eternal resting place on August 14, 2022. He was born in Hanover, New Hampshire on August 2, 1980, the son of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Anthony “Tony” A. Bakmaz, Jr., Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Tony” A. Bakmaz, Jr. of Masury, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Sunday, July 31, 2022, while at home from natural causes. He was 65. Anthony was born March 26, 1957, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Anthony “Andy” A. & Theresa R....
27 First News
David F. Salvato, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David F. Salvato, 78, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at his residence. David was born March 31, 1944, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Frank and Vera (Sennes) Salvato. David was a 1962 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and a graduate of...
27 First News
Thad B. Wright, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thad B. Wright, 58, passed away on Tuesday morning, August 16, 2022, at Beeghly Oaks. Thad was born October 6, 1963 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of C. Robert and Leatrice Barr Wright. A lifelong area resident, Thad was a graduate of Poland Seminary High...
27 First News
Martin Edward Kallio, Aurora, Ohio
AURORA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martin E. Kallio, 79, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren, Ohio. He was born on July 24, 1943 in Parma, Ohio to Martin Kallio and Odelia (Hack) Arcuri. Martin is survived by his children, Kimberly (Robert) Murray...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
Dean Cracraft, Edinburg, PA
EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dean Cracraft, 92, passed away at his Edinburg home on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Dean was born on January 28, 1930, in North Beaver Township, the son of the late Jedd and Emma (Lago) Cracraft. He was a 1948 graduate of Bessemer High School and...
27 First News
Carmen Taddeo, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmen Taddeo, 83, went home to be with Jesus, on Thursday, August 11, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Carmen was born January 6, 1939 in Menturno, Italy, the son of Donato and Maria (Conte) Taddeo. He owned and operated the Taddeo and Son Trucking...
27 First News
John Bower, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Bower, Jr., 81, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Windsor House in Champion. John was born December 6, 1940, in Mercer, Pennsylvania, the son of John Bower, Sr. and Isabelle (Hogue) Bower. John was a 1958 graduate of St. Mary’s High School....
27 First News
Minnie Burnside, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a century on Earth, Minnie Burnside made the spiritual transition to her eternal heavenly skybox on August 15, 2022, to patiently await a Guardians (Indians) World Series championship. Hopefully, it won’t be a long wait, but she can pass the time doing her word search puzzles and riding her exercise bike as she did well into her 90s.
Comments / 0