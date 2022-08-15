Read full article on original website
SEE IT: Mike Tyson in wheelchair weeks after claiming his death is ‘coming close’
Mike Tyson was seen being wheeled through Miami International Airport on Tuesday after recently saying his “expiration date is coming close.”. The former heavyweight champion has dealt with back problems recently and was spotted in July walking with a cane in New York City. "He's dealing with a sciatica...
Bron Breakker Shares Photo Posing With Fellow WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade
– WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker shared a photo on his Instagram account yesterday, possibly hinting at a relationship between himself and former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade. While he didn’t outright confirm the two are in a relationship now, he simply wrote “W” in the caption for “Win” or “Winning.”
Impact News: Sabu Featured On Impact In 60 Next Week, No Surrender 2011 Airing on AXS TV
– Sabu will be the focus of next week’s Impact in 60. PWInsider reports that the ECW legend will be the focus of next week’s show, which airs at 7 PM ET on AXS TV before Impact Wrestling airs. – In addition, AXS TV will air No Surrender...
Rob Van Dam on Possibly Working With Riddle in WWE
– During a recent interview with Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam said he’d be interested in working with Riddle in WWE. However, he isn’t getting his hopes up that it will happen. Rob Van Dam said...
WATCH: Adrian Peterson Delivers Vicious Knockout Punch to Opponent During Training Session
Adrian Peterson used to pack quite a punch out of the backfield when he was a running back in the NFL. Now, he’s quite literally packing a punch when stepping inside the boxing ring. Peterson’s boxing training appears to be going quite well. Recently, a video of the former...
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
Update on Health of Kenny Omega and Dragon Lee After Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, Match Shortened For Time
Kenny Omega made his return to AEW on last night’s episode of Dynamite, teaming with the Young Bucks to defeat Andrade el Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, an update was given on Omega and Lee, particularly after a nasty dive in the middle of the match. Omega was placed on the barricade and Lee dived out onto him, knocking them both over and to the floor.
WWE Reportedly Reached Out To AEW Talent Under Full-Time Contract
WWE has continued their efforts to acquire more and more talent recently, and their talent relations department has reached out to at least one anonymous AEW star. Fightful reports that a “notable” member of the roster who is currently contract with AEW, told AEW management that WWE contacted them about coming over. That talent told AEW they’re happy there had no desire to leave and wanted to make sure those in charge knew about the situation.
WWE News: Raw Returning to Capital One Arena in December, Official Clash at the Castle Shirts Available, Raw Video Highlights
– WWE will return to the Capital One Arena again on December 5 for Monday Night Raw. The ticket presale is now open at Ticketmaster.com. – WWEShop.com now has Clash at the Castle apparel and shirts available. – WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Raw:...
AEW News: Andrade & RUSH Attack Dragon Lee To Close AEW Dynamite, Billy Gunn Re-Aligns With The Acclaimed
– Andrade El Idolo and RUSH turned on Dragon Lee at the end of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, assaulting him after their Trios Title Tournament loss. Tonight’s show saw Kenny Omega return and team with the Young Bucks to defeat El Idolo, RUSH and Lee in the main event of tonight’s show. After the match ended, Omega checked on Lee and they embraced before Omega exited the ring.
Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 8.17.22
I just spent an embarrassingly long time playing this new game “Fall Guys” that I originally purchased for my niece. She has yet to play. I figure now is a good time for a break…. Oh shit, Dynamite…. It’s Wednesday…you know what that means!. AEW...
Brian Gewirtz Says He Never Saw Vince McMahon Rip Up Scripts
Reports of Vince McMahon ripping up scripts for WWE shows are common, but Brian Gewirtz says he never saw that happen. The former WWE writer recently spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview promoting his book There’s Just One Problem: True Tales From the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE and says things were “less dramatic” than reports often suggested in terms of rewriting scripts. You can check out highlights below:
Paige VanZant Is Not Happy After Being Pulled From Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships Fight
MMA Junkie reports that Paige VanZant has been pulled from her fight with Charisa Sigala at Bare Knuckle FC 27 this Saturday in London. At this this time, the plan is to move the fight to October 15, but MMA reporter John Morgan noted that it could be as late as November. He added the fight was moved due to “logistical concerns” in London.
Brian Gewirtz Reveals He’s Helped Chris Jericho With His Promos in AEW
– During a recent interview with the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz revealed that he’s continued to help Chris Jericho and given him some promo lines since Jericho signed with AEW. Gewirtz stated the following (Fightful):. “I’ve always maintained a great friendship with...
Updated Card For AEW All Out
AEW has an updated card for All Out following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on September 4th in Chicago and airs live on PPV:. * AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm...
Former NWA President Howard Brody In Poor Health Following Infection
PWInsider reports that former NWA President Howard Brody is in very poor health due to an infection he contracted after a quadruple bypass. Brody has promoted wrestling events in the US and elsewhere. In addition to his time in NWA, he also ran the Ring Warriors company and TV show and almost brought NJPW to morning TV syndication in the US.
Latest On Sasha Banks & Naomi’s Potential WWE Returns
A new report has an update on Sasha Banks & Naomi’s rumored returns to WWE. As you all surely know, Banks and Naomi have been considered likely to return over the past few weeks following Vince McMahon’s exit from the company. The two have been on an indefinite suspension and Banks was said at one point to have been released, though that was never confirmed.
Matches Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
Impact has announced a Knockouts Tag Team Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The company announced the following bouts for next week’s show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV:. * Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazo vs....
Update On Kenny Omega Following Recovery From Multiple Injuries, Status in AEW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
Fightful Select reports that Kenny Omega will make his return to AEW tonight on Dynamite, teaming with the Young Bucks against Andrade El Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee. Obviously, this is something many people guessed when the match was announced with the Bucks teaming with a mystery partner. Kenny Omega...
Thunder Rosa Says Sasha Banks & Naomi ‘Set The Tone’ With Raw Walkout
Thunder Rosa recently shared her thoughts on Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of Raw back in May. The AEW Women’s World Champion was speaking with 1140 AM recently and was asked about the duo’s walkout which led to their being indefinitely suspended. “She made that statement and...
