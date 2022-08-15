One man dies, three people injured in three separate weekend motorcycle crashes

One man died and three people were injured in three separate East Idaho motorcycle crashes this weekend.

The first incident occurred around 11:55 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 30 at milepost 360 near McCammon, according to Idaho State Police.

Mark Allan Waller, 58, of Bancroft, was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 30 near BJ Barnes Trucking when he struck a deer in the roadway, authorities said.

Waller was thrown from the motorcycle and then some time later he was struck by an unknown vehicle, according to state police. Waller was deceased at the time first responders arrived, state police said.

Traffic on Highway 30 was impacted for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to investigate and clear the scene.

State police are looking for any information from anyone who may have been in the area around this time, or who may have seen anything in regards to the crash.

If you feel you may have information, please contact Idaho State Police Dispatch at 208-239-9808.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

The second incident involved a local girl who was airlifted to the hospital Sunday morning after crashing her dirt bike below the Palisades Dam along the Snake River.

The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. and left the 14-year-old girl from Idaho Falls with serious injuries, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The girl was airlifted via Air Idaho helicopter from the scene to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

The Sheriff’s Office said she’s expected to survive.

The name of the girl will not be released because she is a juvenile.

Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Ambulance also responded to the crash.

The last crash involved a man and young girl who were seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash that temporarily shut down a south Pocatello road.

The man, who family members have identified as Pocatello resident Michael Graham, and the girl, who is under age 10, were on a motorcycle that crashed around 3:30 p.m. while heading westbound on the South Valley Connector, authorities said.

Both were transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries following the crash, police said. The girl was subsequently airlifted via emergency helicopter from PMC to a hospital in Utah for further treatment, authorities said.

Police said both victims are from Pocatello and were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Family members said Graham is currently in stable condition and the girl is in critical condition.

The South Valley Connector remained shut down until 6:30 p.m. Sunday because of the wreck.

Further details on how the accident occurred have not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation by Pocatello police.