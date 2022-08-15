ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

One man dies, three people injured in three separate weekend motorcycle crashes

By By Shelbie Harris
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

One man died and three people were injured in three separate East Idaho motorcycle crashes this weekend.

The first incident occurred around 11:55 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 30 at milepost 360 near McCammon, according to Idaho State Police.

Mark Allan Waller, 58, of Bancroft, was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 30 near BJ Barnes Trucking when he struck a deer in the roadway, authorities said.

Waller was thrown from the motorcycle and then some time later he was struck by an unknown vehicle, according to state police. Waller was deceased at the time first responders arrived, state police said.

Traffic on Highway 30 was impacted for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to investigate and clear the scene.

State police are looking for any information from anyone who may have been in the area around this time, or who may have seen anything in regards to the crash.

If you feel you may have information, please contact Idaho State Police Dispatch at 208-239-9808.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

The second incident involved a local girl who was airlifted to the hospital Sunday morning after crashing her dirt bike below the Palisades Dam along the Snake River.

The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. and left the 14-year-old girl from Idaho Falls with serious injuries, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The girl was airlifted via Air Idaho helicopter from the scene to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

The Sheriff’s Office said she’s expected to survive.

The name of the girl will not be released because she is a juvenile.

Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Ambulance also responded to the crash.

The last crash involved a man and young girl who were seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash that temporarily shut down a south Pocatello road.

The man, who family members have identified as Pocatello resident Michael Graham, and the girl, who is under age 10, were on a motorcycle that crashed around 3:30 p.m. while heading westbound on the South Valley Connector, authorities said.

Both were transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries following the crash, police said. The girl was subsequently airlifted via emergency helicopter from PMC to a hospital in Utah for further treatment, authorities said.

Police said both victims are from Pocatello and were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Family members said Graham is currently in stable condition and the girl is in critical condition.

The South Valley Connector remained shut down until 6:30 p.m. Sunday because of the wreck.

Further details on how the accident occurred have not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation by Pocatello police.

Idaho State Journal

Police: Local man arrested for bear spraying two men in the face

POCATELLO — A 62-year-old local man was arrested recently after police say he shot two men in the face with bear spray. Wesley De Villeneuve Daniel, of Pocatello, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony aggravated battery following the incident. Pocatello police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Barton Road for the report of a disturbance around 10 p.m. on Aug. 13. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello Police to unveil mobile command center during ribbon cutting next week

POCATELLO — Processing the scene of a serious crime or handling an ongoing critical incident will become much easier for the Pocatello Police Department thanks to a new mobile command center obtained at no additional cost to local taxpayers. The state-of-the-art command center has been on the department’s wish list for several years and was recently crossed off following a donation of more than $400,000 from Operation Underground Railroad, a nonprofit organization founded in Salt Lake City in 2013 that focuses on rescuing human and...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Roundabout construction south of Idaho Falls nearing completion after multiple delays

IDAHO FALLS – Construction delays on a road project south of Idaho Falls have been a headache for drivers the last several months. This spring, the Idaho Transportation Department began installing two roundabouts off Interstate 15 at Exit 113 by Love’s Travel Stop. With Doug Andrus Distributing on the east side, the interchange gets a lot of semi truck traffic and the idea behind putting a roundabout on both sides of the exit was to improve safety and flow of vehicles.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
svinews.com

Muddy String Road Crash claims life of Star Valley Ranch Man

A Star Valley Ranch man lost his life in a single vehicle crash on County Road 117 (Muddy String Road) east of Thayne on Monday, August 8. Captain Brian Andrews with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said the 911 call came in at about 11:49 p.m. Sheriff’s Deputies along with Wyoming Highway Patrol, Star Valley EMS and Thayne Fire Department were all dispatched. Upon arrival, 20-year-old Bradley Breidsenstein of Star Valley Ranch was pronounced deceased on scene.
THAYNE, WY
Idaho State Journal

Teton River Temple: Rexburg area react to new LDS temple's name

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the name for the new Rexburg Temple. “The temple that will be built in the area north of Rexburg, Idaho, will be known as the Teton River Idaho Temple,” said the First Presidency in a press release. The temple was announced last year by Church President Russell M. Nelson during the faith's October 2021 General Conference....
REXBURG, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local girl airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries in dirt bike crash

A local girl was airlifted to the hospital Sunday morning after crashing her dirt bike below Palisades Dam along the Snake River. The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. and left the 14-year-old girl from Idaho Falls with serious injuries, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reported. The girl was airlifted via Air Idaho helicopter from the scene to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The Sheriff's Office said she's expected to survive. The girl's name has not been released. Bonneville County sheriff's deputies and Idaho Falls Ambulance also responded to the crash.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
