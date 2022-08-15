ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI, DHS warn of spike in law enforcement threats after search of Trump's estate

By Douglas Jones
 3 days ago
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have issued renewed warnings to law enforcement after they said a spike in threats had been received in the days after the FBI executed a search warrant at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida last Monday.

The memo's text was seen by multiple U.S. news outlets who reported that it said, “The FBI and DHS have observed an increase in threats to federal law enforcement and to a lesser extent other law enforcement and government officials following the FBI’s recent execution of a search warrant in Palm Beach, Florida."

"These threats are occurring primarily online and across multiple platforms, including social media sites, web forums, video sharing platforms, and image boards. The FBI and DHS would like to ensure that law enforcement, court, and government personnel are aware of the range of threats and criminal and violent incidents," the joint bulletin between FBI and DHS said .

The bulletin was dated Friday, Aug. 12, and is said to have been sent by the two law enforcement agencies out of an abundance of caution. It advised that the threats are coming in online.

On Thursday, a standoff between police and an armed man who attempted to breach a secure FBI office in Cincinnati resulted in law enforcement shooting and killing the suspect after a vehicle pursuit, where officers said they were not able to negotiate with the suspect, WCPO reported.

The suspect had posted about his frustration and anger over the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago on social media and made remarks related to violence about the FBI before the breach, Axios reported .

