Incubus postpones concert at Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Incubus postpones its show for August 16 at the Walmart AMP.

According to a news release from the AMP, the new date will be announced soon and tickets for the original show date will be honored at the rescheduled date.

A post on the band’s Instagram page sites “unforeseen circumstances” as the cause for the postponement.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.