Incubus postpones concert at Walmart AMP
ROGERS, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Incubus postpones its show for August 16 at the Walmart AMP.
According to a news release from the AMP, the new date will be announced soon and tickets for the original show date will be honored at the rescheduled date.
A post on the band’s Instagram page sites “unforeseen circumstances” as the cause for the postponement.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.
Comments / 0