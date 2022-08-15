ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Incubus postpones concert at Walmart AMP

By Justin Trobaugh
 3 days ago

ROGERS, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Incubus postpones its show for August 16 at the Walmart AMP.

According to a news release from the AMP, the new date will be announced soon and tickets for the original show date will be honored at the rescheduled date.

A post on the band’s Instagram page sites “unforeseen circumstances” as the cause for the postponement.

