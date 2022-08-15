Ky. Baptist leaders call for prayer, cooperation as DOJ probe into SBC unfolds

Read full article on original website
thelevisalazer.com
FORMER KENTUCKY JUSTICE CABINET SECRETARY CHARGED WITH ‘BILL COSBY’ RAPE
AUGUST 16, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FOPMER KENTUCKY STATE REPRESENTATIVE AND EX-CABINENT JUSTICE SECRETARY JOHN TILLEY, 53, WHO IS ALSO A LAW LEGAL ATTORNEY; WAS CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE RAPE IN LECINGTON, KY., (LEFT: MUGHSOT PHOTO; RIGHT: OFFICIAL PHOTO AS KENTUCKY CABINENT JUSTICE AND PUBLIC SAFETY SECRETARY )
2 Kentucky State police, 1 former trooper indicted for civil rights violations
Three men have been indicted for the use of excessive force during an arrest, conspiring to cover up that excessive force, and illegally entering a home.
Wave 3
African American residents speak on Eastern Kentucky history, flooding losses
The Consumer Federation of America saw the original report and sent a five-page letter to the Kentucky Department of Insurance urging an investigation of pricing practices. LMPD officer fired after FBI charges in Breonna Taylor case meets with police chief. Updated: 5 hours ago. Kyle Meany, who had received a...
wchstv.com
Kentucky State Police encourages Kentuckians to come to ‘Safety Town’
For more than 60 years, KSP has not only provided security for the state fair, but they have also managed the Safety Town booth.
kentuckytoday.com
Training sessions mobilize pro-life Kentuckians to vote 'yes for life' on Constitutional Amendment 2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Training sessions held across the commonwealth this summer have equipped Kentucky voters to advocate and rally support for Constitutional Amendment 2, a pro-life measure that will be on the ballot on Nov. 8. The amendment, if ratified this fall, would create a new section in...
wymt.com
Two active, one former KSP trooper indicted for civil rights violations
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Two current Kentucky State Police troopers and one former KSP trooper were indicted Wednesday for using excessive force, conspiring to cover it up and illegally entering a home. A federal grand jury in London returned a superseding indictment charging current trooper 28-year-old Jeremy Elliotte, and former...
kentuckytoday.com
kentuckytoday.com
Church experiences ‘spiritual Kodak moment’ in eastern Ky. mountains
FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (KT) – Little Clifty Baptist Pastor Steve Hill said a connection from 25 years ago led his church and several members from New Horizon Baptist Church to flood-ravaged Fleming-Neon. The four-hour trip brought them blessings upon blessings, Hill said. “Twenty-five years ago, I was at Valley Creek...
clayconews.com
Kentucky Attorney General Cameron: "Policy places unnecessary Strain on Teachers and Hinders the Development of our Children" / Urges Jefferson County Board of Education to End Mask Mandate
FRANKFORT, KY – Attorney General Cameron on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 urged the Jefferson County Board of Education (Board) to end the mask mandate for Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS). On July 22, 2022, JCPS announced a mask mandate that applies to everyone who enters a JCPS building or bus.
WLKY.com
Kentucky AG files motion to permanently dismiss challenge to controversial abortion law
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has filed a motion asking a federal district court to permanently dismiss a challenge to a controversial abortion law. He's asking the court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a Louisville abortion clinic against a 2018 law, House Bill 454. The...
wdrb.com
Kentucky attorney general wants JCPS board to drop mandatory masks 'immediately'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron sent a letter Tuesday urging the Jefferson County Board of Education to drop its mask mandate “immediately” for Kentucky’s largest public school district. Cameron, who is also seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination in the 2023 primary election,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky AG, plaintiffs ask federal judge to dismiss challenge to state law largely banning 'dilation and evacuation' abortion
FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is asking a federal district court to permanently dismiss a challenge to a 2018 Kentucky law largely banning the “dilation and evacuation” abortion method used in the second trimester of pregnancy. When the Kentucky General Assembly passed the measure...
linknky.com
After legal challenge, State Board of Elections certifies winner of local state senate primary
The Kentucky State Board of Elections officially certified the results of the 24th Senate District Republican primary, along with other campaigns in the state that were contested in courts after the fact. The 24th District is comprised of Campbell, Pendleton, Bracken, and a small part of Kenton counties. Shelley Funke...
New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in
A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana tree trimmer accused of scamming customers out of thousands of dollars
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A tree-trimming service that primarily serves southern Indiana is accused of scamming dozens of people after taking deposits and never doing any work. Branchwalker Tree Service, owned by James Morgan, is accused both in civil and criminal court of stealing hundreds of dollars from at...
How Do Living Conditions in Kentucky Rank Against Other States?
How's life in Kentucky? When it comes to poverty, home ownership, income, health, and job growth, a new report from Wallethub shows there's work to be done. The Commonwealth has many families with not enough money to meet basic needs. If I can say one thing about Kentucky, it's a...
WBTV
Reporters notebook: African American voices from the floods of Eastern Kentucky
Community mourning 2-year-old hit and killed in Cabarrus Co. The toddler had gotten out the house and ran into the travel lane of the Davidson Highway, according to troopers. Flooding issues becoming unbearable for some neighbors. Updated: 1 hour ago. They say the issues started back in 2003 when Charlotte...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Ky. issued stop work order to yacht club 2 days before diver was electrocuted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Diver Keith Elkins died working for the Prospect Yacht Club on the Ohio River before Thunder over Louisville in April. Records uncovered by WAVE Troubleshooters raised serious questions about how he died. The Oldham County coroner’s investigation reported Elkins was using compressed air to level a...
wdrb.com
Kentuckians to receive more than $25 million for housing, education
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is receiving more than $25 million for housing, food and education. The AmeriCorps federal grants, along with private and public matching funds, will help organizations across the state. In addition to housing and food, the funding will provide tutoring and education services for students in all grades.
