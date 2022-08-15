ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruidoso, NM

KTSM

Roadway project could impact traffic in mountain community of Ruidoso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you are planning to visit Ruidoso for a late summer or fall getaway, you could be impacted by road construction as soon as Monday, Aug. 22. The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) District Two will perform maintenance surface repair work on Mechem Drive (N.M. Highway 48) in Ruidoso. […]
RUIDOSO, NM
ladailypost.com

Luján Tours Southern New Mexico, Reviews Areas Impacted By Wildfires, Meets With Local Officials In Lincoln County, Tours Holloman Air Force Base

RUIDOSO — Monday, U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) visited Ruidoso in Lincoln County to review damage caused by the McBride Fire and the steps taken in the aftermath to address flooding concerns. Following the tour, Luján met with local officials about related responses, including Ruidoso’s efforts to...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin back in court

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The trial for Otero County Commissioner and Cowboys for Trump founder, Couy Griffin begins Monday in Santa Fe. Griffin is fighting to keep his seat on the county commission after three residents of Santa Fe and Los Alamos Counties filed a lawsuit saying he should be removed from office because of his participation […]
OTERO COUNTY, NM

