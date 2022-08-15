Read full article on original website
Roadway project could impact traffic in mountain community of Ruidoso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you are planning to visit Ruidoso for a late summer or fall getaway, you could be impacted by road construction as soon as Monday, Aug. 22. The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) District Two will perform maintenance surface repair work on Mechem Drive (N.M. Highway 48) in Ruidoso. […]
Luján Tours Southern New Mexico, Reviews Areas Impacted By Wildfires, Meets With Local Officials In Lincoln County, Tours Holloman Air Force Base
RUIDOSO — Monday, U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) visited Ruidoso in Lincoln County to review damage caused by the McBride Fire and the steps taken in the aftermath to address flooding concerns. Following the tour, Luján met with local officials about related responses, including Ruidoso’s efforts to...
Three New Mexico Poachers Convicted for Using Attack Dogs to Take Down Elk, 17 Total Charges
A New Mexico court has convicted three poachers in the southern part of the state after they used attack dogs for hunting elk illegally. According to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, a judge convicted Otero County residents Alix Miller, Kasen Flotte, and Jenna Livers on a total of 17 counts related to the illegal poaching of elk and deer.
Apple Festival in New Mexico Returns This Fall – See What’s in Store
Apple season has arrived in the Land of Enchantment. From now through the end of October, families looking for a fun excuse to get out of town can spend a day or the weekend picking apples at one of a handful of U-Pick orchards a short driving distance from El Paso.
Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin back in court
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The trial for Otero County Commissioner and Cowboys for Trump founder, Couy Griffin begins Monday in Santa Fe. Griffin is fighting to keep his seat on the county commission after three residents of Santa Fe and Los Alamos Counties filed a lawsuit saying he should be removed from office because of his participation […]
The Trial of Cowboys for Trump Co-founder Couy Griffin Hinges on the Definition of the Events on January 6
Couy Griffin was involved in what many refer to as an insurrection during what was supposed to involve the peaceful transfer of power as former President Trump exited the office.
