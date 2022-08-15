Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years AgoAndrei TapalagaNew York City, NY
Ex-CFO Weisselberg Pleads Guilty, Turns State's Witness Against Trump OrganizationTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
New York Writer Believes Mayor Adams Should Focus on Crime than Governor AbbottTom HandyNew York City, NY
100% Cotton at New River Fine ArtNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryNew York City, NY
Related
longisland.com
Four Arrested on Weapons Charges After Being Rescued from Car Crash
Suffolk County Police today arrested four people on weapons charges following a motor vehicle crash from which they were rescued by police officers in Dix Hills. First Precinct Officers Shawn Arigoni and Michael Renna were on patrol when they observed a 2018 BMW speeding and swerving on Route 231 near Commack Road. The officers turned on their overhead lights and attempted to pull over the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle failed to pull over and the officers turned off their lights and discontinued the traffic stop attempt.
Police: 2 men set fire to NICE bus at Cedar Creek Park, causing 10 other buses to catch fire
Police say two suspects are wanted for setting fire to a NICE bus at Cedar Creek Park in Seaford.
'He just left me on the side of the road.' Mastic Beach teen believes hit-and-run driver intentionally hit her
A 14-year-old from Mastic Beach suffered multiple injuries in a hit-and-run crash she claims was not an accident.
Mother of Bridgeport teen who died in scooter accident wants to promote rider safety
The mother of a Bridgeport teenager who was killed in scooter accident in June spoke for the first time Thursday about her loss.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Driver struck girl, 14, riding bike on Long Island, fled: police
SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A driver struck a 14-year-old girl who was riding her bike on Long Island, then fled the scene, authorities said Thursday. The victim was riding south on Flintlock Drive near Maple Lane in Shirley around 7:45 p.m. Sunday when the collision occurred, police said. The driver of a white four-door sedan […]
theharlemvalleynews.net
New York State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Route 6 in the town of Woodbury
New York State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Route 6 in the town of Woodbury. On August 15, 2022, at approximately 8:23 p.m. state police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. Initial investigation revealed that a 2021 Ford Explorer was traveling east on US Route 6 when the operator of the vehicle, later identified as Chaim Gordon, age 24 from Spring Valley, NY, attempted to pass a Cadillac in front of him and crossed over the double yellow line and entered the opposite lane striking a 2003 Nissan X-Terra head-on. The Ford Explorer then crossed back over striking the Cadillac, he was attempting to pass. The operator of the Nissan was pronounced deceased at the scene. Chaim Gordon was transported to Nyack Hospital for minor injuries. Two passengers in the Ford, Yakov Gordon, age 22 and Mordchi Fromowitz, age 18, were transported to Nyack hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Additional passengers in the Ford, Levi Szwerin, age 22 and Duvid Grunwald, age 20 were transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment and later released. The occupants of the Cadillac, including Rabbi David Twersky, age 81 of New Square were not injured. State Police were assisted by the Town of Woodbury Police Department.
longisland.com
Brooklyn Man Arrested for Allegedly Fleeing Traffic Stop, Injuring NCPD Officer
The Second Squad reports the arrest of a Brooklyn man for the Assault of a Police Officer that occurred on Thursday, December, 9, 2021 at 3:40 PM in Hicksville. According to Detectives, Bureau of Special Operations Officers observed a black Nissan Altima with Pennsylvania license plates traveling westbound on Old Country Road at Duffy Avenue commit multiple traffic infractions.
Man accused of dragging officer during Long Islan traffic stop arrested
When an officer asked for his license and registration, he allegedly sped off, hitting the officer's foot and hand before dragging him down the street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ALERT CENTER: Boyfriend, girlfriend found dead inside Shirley home, police say
Upon arrival, officers found Destiny Leinfus, 20, and Gavin Bifalco, 19, deceased from gunshot wounds inside the house.
ALERT CENTER: 38-year-old woman reported missing from Oceanside
According to police, Gypsy Shaw, 38, was last seen on Murdock Avenue around 7 a.m. Thursday.
Suffolk arson squad investigating fire that destroyed vacant home on town-owned property in Baiting Hollow overnight
The Suffolk County Police Department’s arson squad is investigating a fire at a vacant building early this morning on property owned by the Town of Riverhead on Sound Avenue in Baiting Hollow. Riverhead Police and the Riverhead Fire Department responded to a call about fire at a residence at...
longisland.com
Driver Charged with DWI After Being Seriously Injured and Overturning Car on LIE
Suffolk County Police arrested a man for driving while intoxicated after a single-vehicle crash in Brentwood yesterday. Kenneth Honohan was driving a 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit westbound on the Long Island Expressway, near Exit 53, when he lost control of the vehicle, which struck the center median and overturned at 6:09 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: 3-year-old falls out of apartment window in the Bronx
A 3-year-old girl is recovering after falling out of the window of an apartment on Sheridan Avenue Tuesday night.
Southampton Man Standing On Tracks, Hit, Killed By Train
A Long Island resident who was allegedly standing on the tracks was hit and killed by a train. The incident occurred in Southampton around 3:40 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17. According to MTA officials, at about 3:40 p.m., the 3 p.m train from Speonk to Montauk fatally struck Rodney E. Brumsey, age 57, of Southampton, who was on the tracks west of Southampton Station near the Moses Lane grade crossing.
Lawyer: Selden family suing NYPD officer for $20 million over road rage incident
The lawyer representing a Selden family says his clients are suing an NYPD officer for $20 million over a road rage incident.
Man sentenced for fatally stabbing church deacon, 70, on Long Island
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A Long Island man who fatally stabbed a 70-year-old church deacon at a halfway house five years ago was sentenced Tuesday, authorities said. Andre Patton, 51, was given 20 years to life in prison for the slaying of Deacon Patrick Logsdon in November 2017, according to the Nassau County District Attorney’s […]
Police: 2 people in pool struck by falling tree, 1 killed
The NYPD says two people were struck by a falling tree while in a pool in the Bronx, killing one.
longisland.com
Man Found Unconscious in Idling Car with Infant Inside: Arrested for DWI
Suffolk County Police last night arrested a man for Leandra’s Law for driving while under the influence of drugs with his one-year-old child in his vehicle in Bellport. A 911 caller reported an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat of a parked 2008 Toyota Sienna, which was idling in the middle of the roadway, with a screaming infant in the vehicle at 7:33 p.m. Upon arrival of EMS personnel, Harry Penny was found to be unconscious in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with his one-year-old son in the backseat.
Police: 2 cars destroyed during crash along Route 111 on Monroe-Trumbull line
It happened on Technology Drive, on the Monroe-Trumbull line.
Man accused of DWI in LI crash that killed woman, injured man seated in parked van
A 31-year-old man has been charged with DWI after he allegedly struck and killed a woman seated inside a parked car in Suffolk County early Monday.
Comments / 0