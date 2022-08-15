ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roosevelt, NY

longisland.com

Four Arrested on Weapons Charges After Being Rescued from Car Crash

Suffolk County Police today arrested four people on weapons charges following a motor vehicle crash from which they were rescued by police officers in Dix Hills. First Precinct Officers Shawn Arigoni and Michael Renna were on patrol when they observed a 2018 BMW speeding and swerving on Route 231 near Commack Road. The officers turned on their overhead lights and attempted to pull over the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle failed to pull over and the officers turned off their lights and discontinued the traffic stop attempt.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
City
Crime & Safety
PIX11

Driver struck girl, 14, riding bike on Long Island, fled: police

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A driver struck a 14-year-old girl who was riding her bike on Long Island, then fled the scene, authorities said Thursday. The victim was riding south on Flintlock Drive near Maple Lane in Shirley around 7:45 p.m. Sunday when the collision occurred, police said. The driver of a white four-door sedan […]
SHIRLEY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

New York State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Route 6 in the town of Woodbury

New York State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Route 6 in the town of Woodbury. On August 15, 2022, at approximately 8:23 p.m. state police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. Initial investigation revealed that a 2021 Ford Explorer was traveling east on US Route 6 when the operator of the vehicle, later identified as Chaim Gordon, age 24 from Spring Valley, NY, attempted to pass a Cadillac in front of him and crossed over the double yellow line and entered the opposite lane striking a 2003 Nissan X-Terra head-on. The Ford Explorer then crossed back over striking the Cadillac, he was attempting to pass. The operator of the Nissan was pronounced deceased at the scene. Chaim Gordon was transported to Nyack Hospital for minor injuries. Two passengers in the Ford, Yakov Gordon, age 22 and Mordchi Fromowitz, age 18, were transported to Nyack hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Additional passengers in the Ford, Levi Szwerin, age 22 and Duvid Grunwald, age 20 were transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment and later released. The occupants of the Cadillac, including Rabbi David Twersky, age 81 of New Square were not injured. State Police were assisted by the Town of Woodbury Police Department.
WOODBURY, NY
longisland.com

Brooklyn Man Arrested for Allegedly Fleeing Traffic Stop, Injuring NCPD Officer

The Second Squad reports the arrest of a Brooklyn man for the Assault of a Police Officer that occurred on Thursday, December, 9, 2021 at 3:40 PM in Hicksville. According to Detectives, Bureau of Special Operations Officers observed a black Nissan Altima with Pennsylvania license plates traveling westbound on Old Country Road at Duffy Avenue commit multiple traffic infractions.
BROOKLYN, NY
#Box Truck#Accident#Hospital#Babylon Turnpike
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Southampton Man Standing On Tracks, Hit, Killed By Train

A Long Island resident who was allegedly standing on the tracks was hit and killed by a train. The incident occurred in Southampton around 3:40 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17. According to MTA officials, at about 3:40 p.m., the 3 p.m train from Speonk to Montauk fatally struck Rodney E. Brumsey, age 57, of Southampton, who was on the tracks west of Southampton Station near the Moses Lane grade crossing.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

Man Found Unconscious in Idling Car with Infant Inside: Arrested for DWI

Suffolk County Police last night arrested a man for Leandra’s Law for driving while under the influence of drugs with his one-year-old child in his vehicle in Bellport. A 911 caller reported an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat of a parked 2008 Toyota Sienna, which was idling in the middle of the roadway, with a screaming infant in the vehicle at 7:33 p.m. Upon arrival of EMS personnel, Harry Penny was found to be unconscious in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with his one-year-old son in the backseat.
BELLPORT, NY

