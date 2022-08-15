ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KSLA

2022 Shreveport Classic announced

Construction in Natchitoches is expected to begin in 2025. The announcement took place at Robinson Film Center. There is no charge to the seniors for this delivery service. The proposed millage is expected to raise about $375,000 each year. Bossier starts Para-to-Teacher Program. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The program...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

ArkLaTex organizations celebrate National Nonprofit Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA is celebrating National Nonprofit Day, highlighting the goals and achievements of multiple non-profits in the community. Nonprofit organizations help many in the community, whether it’s a food bank, a program to donate clothes and necessities, or educational assistance program, they are all vital to those in need. To celebrate National Nonprofit Day, August 17, KSLA is holding multiple interviews with local nonprofits to highlight what they do.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bossier starts Para-to-Teacher Program

The announcement took place at Robinson Film Center. Construction in Natchitoches is expected to begin in 2025. There is no charge to the seniors for this delivery service. Despite the high fines and warning signs about speed zones, every year, it’s an issue for police officers patrolling near schools.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Red River Revel adopts new way to pay for festival goods

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officials with the Red River Revel Festival are introducing a new way to pay for things at the event this year. They say attendees will now receive wristbands they can load money onto. These can be scanned to pay for food and beverages. The new method...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Cedar Grove barber starts mentorship program to better community outlook

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Cedar Grove barber says he has a plan to make a difference in his community. G-Styles Barbershop owner Handy Giles is heading a new mentorship program that starts in September. He’s inviting people to learn more about improving their mental health and about career opportunities in the barber industry. Giles said he also wants to teach people about their rights as citizens.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Salvation Army holds free fan giveaway for seniors

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana held an event Thursday morning to give free fans to senior citizens in need. Those age 55 or older could get a free box fan at The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana (147 E. Stoner Ave.) on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 9 to 11 a.m.
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

SUSLA’s engineering dual enrollment program kicks off

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Southern University at Shreveport is offering a new degree plan for dual enrollment students. Participants will now have the chance to earn 24 credit hours toward an engineering certificate, then have the option to continue toward earning an engineering degree. Dual enrollment programs allow high school students to earn college credits while in high school.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

GSU & NSU to face off in Shreveport Classic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s only a month left until the Shreveport Classic returns on Saturday, Sept. 10!. The college football game is held annually at the Independence Stadium. This year, Grambling State University and Northwestern State University will be going head-to-head. The matchup will mark just the sixth time these two teams have played against each other.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KSLA

Candidate for Ark. governor stops in Texarkana

Five finalists were chosen. The City has this meeting every year, building healthcare plans for active and retired employees. The clinic says they expect an influx due to the Hope Medical Group relocating. Texarkana, Ark. students head back to school. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. School leaders estimate that around...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

City of Shreveport to make changes to retiree insurance policies

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Both retired and current city employees made their voices heard at the City of Shreveport’s Healthcare Trust Fund Meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The City has this meeting every year, building healthcare plans for active and retired employees. “The biggest thing that we want people...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Texas executes man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - Texas has executed a man who fatally stabbed a suburban Dallas real estate agent more than 16 years ago. Kosoul Chanthakoummane was given a lethal injection Wednesday at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was condemned for fatally stabbing 40-year-old Sarah Walker in July 2006. She...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
KSLA

Bossier Schools hopes new program will help with teacher shortage

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Across the ArkLaTex, districts are dealing with teacher shortages. This includes Bossier Parish Schools. This year, only 135 teachers remain in Bossier Parish. However, officials say they have some solutions to help resolve the issue. “One of the programs we’re really proud of is our...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Bossier authorities seek 2 runaways

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier Crime Stoppers asked Thursday (Aug. 18) for the public to help Bossier City police locate two juveniles. Both ran away July 31 from a local youth shelter. Amyiah Davis, 17, stands 4′11″ tall and weighs 115 pounds, authorities said. She last was seen...
BOSSIER CITY, LA

