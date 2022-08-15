Read full article on original website
KSLA
2022 Shreveport Classic announced
KSLA
ArkLaTex organizations celebrate National Nonprofit Day
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA is celebrating National Nonprofit Day, highlighting the goals and achievements of multiple non-profits in the community. Nonprofit organizations help many in the community, whether it’s a food bank, a program to donate clothes and necessities, or educational assistance program, they are all vital to those in need. To celebrate National Nonprofit Day, August 17, KSLA is holding multiple interviews with local nonprofits to highlight what they do.
KSLA
Southern University Shreveport starts dual enrollment program focused on engineering
KSLA
Bourbon Street Extravaganza concert for Southern Decadence canceled due to monkeypox concerns
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Bourbon Street Extravaganza concert for Southern Decadence has been canceled due to monkeypox concerns. The concert was set to return for the first time since the pandemic. Southern Decadence on Labor Day weekend is one of the largest LGBTQ events in the country. The concert...
KSLA
Shreveport entrepreneurs share experiences in honor of National Black Business Month
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Since 2004, August has been known as National Black Business Month. Many feel that Black-owned businesses are staples in their communities, like The Wash in Shreveport. The car washing and detailing staple is owned by Stanley Johnson, or Stan Tha Man. He has been a business owner for 30 years.
KSLA
Bossier starts Para-to-Teacher Program
KSLA
Red River Revel adopts new way to pay for festival goods
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officials with the Red River Revel Festival are introducing a new way to pay for things at the event this year. They say attendees will now receive wristbands they can load money onto. These can be scanned to pay for food and beverages. The new method...
KSLA
Cedar Grove barber starts mentorship program to better community outlook
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Cedar Grove barber says he has a plan to make a difference in his community. G-Styles Barbershop owner Handy Giles is heading a new mentorship program that starts in September. He’s inviting people to learn more about improving their mental health and about career opportunities in the barber industry. Giles said he also wants to teach people about their rights as citizens.
KSLA
Salvation Army holds free fan giveaway for seniors
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana held an event Thursday morning to give free fans to senior citizens in need. Those age 55 or older could get a free box fan at The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana (147 E. Stoner Ave.) on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 9 to 11 a.m.
KSLA
SUSLA’s engineering dual enrollment program kicks off
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Southern University at Shreveport is offering a new degree plan for dual enrollment students. Participants will now have the chance to earn 24 credit hours toward an engineering certificate, then have the option to continue toward earning an engineering degree. Dual enrollment programs allow high school students to earn college credits while in high school.
KSLA
Broadmoor Neighborhood Association hosts forum for school board candidates
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Broadmoor Neighborhood Association hosted a forum on Tuesday, Aug. 16 for the community to get to know their future Caddo School Board member. The group invited incumbent Christine Tharpe and challenger Mike Morales to share their platform and answer questions ahead of the November elections.
KSLA
GSU & NSU to face off in Shreveport Classic
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s only a month left until the Shreveport Classic returns on Saturday, Sept. 10!. The college football game is held annually at the Independence Stadium. This year, Grambling State University and Northwestern State University will be going head-to-head. The matchup will mark just the sixth time these two teams have played against each other.
KSLA
Minden women’s clinic says they’re preparing for increase in patients
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — Seeds Women’s Center in Minden says they’re preparing for an influx of patients after it was announced that Hope Medical Group for Women plans to relocate out of Shreveport. The medical group has served the ArkLaTex for over 40 years, but cites aggressive...
KSLA
Candidate for Ark. governor stops in Texarkana
KSLA
City of Shreveport to make changes to retiree insurance policies
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Both retired and current city employees made their voices heard at the City of Shreveport’s Healthcare Trust Fund Meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The City has this meeting every year, building healthcare plans for active and retired employees. “The biggest thing that we want people...
KSLA
Texas executes man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - Texas has executed a man who fatally stabbed a suburban Dallas real estate agent more than 16 years ago. Kosoul Chanthakoummane was given a lethal injection Wednesday at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was condemned for fatally stabbing 40-year-old Sarah Walker in July 2006. She...
KSLA
Bossier Schools hopes new program will help with teacher shortage
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Across the ArkLaTex, districts are dealing with teacher shortages. This includes Bossier Parish Schools. This year, only 135 teachers remain in Bossier Parish. However, officials say they have some solutions to help resolve the issue. “One of the programs we’re really proud of is our...
KSLA
Shreveport abortion clinic seeking to raise money to move out of Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — After 40 years of serving the ArkLaTex, Hope Medical Group for Women is trying to raise $100,000 to help the abortion clinic move out of Louisiana. The Shreveport facility’s administrators cite aggressive legislation and enforcement of abortion trigger laws as reasons for their efforts.
KSLA
Chris Jones, Arkansas Democratic candidate for governor, campaigns in Miller County
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — “Walk a Mile in Your Shoes.”. That’s what Chris Jones, Arkansas Democratic candidate for governor, brought to Miller County on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Jones is traveling the state, walking at least a mile in each of its 75 counties. KSLA News 12 caught...
KSLA
Bossier authorities seek 2 runaways
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier Crime Stoppers asked Thursday (Aug. 18) for the public to help Bossier City police locate two juveniles. Both ran away July 31 from a local youth shelter. Amyiah Davis, 17, stands 4′11″ tall and weighs 115 pounds, authorities said. She last was seen...
