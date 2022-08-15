ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

KSLA

Bossier starts Para-to-Teacher Program

The announcement took place at Robinson Film Center. Construction in Natchitoches is expected to begin in 2025. There is no charge to the seniors for this delivery service. Despite the high fines and warning signs about speed zones, every year, it’s an issue for police officers patrolling near schools.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Candidate for Ark. governor stops in Texarkana

Five finalists were chosen. The City has this meeting every year, building healthcare plans for active and retired employees. The clinic says they expect an influx due to the Hope Medical Group relocating. Texarkana, Ark. students head back to school. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. School leaders estimate that around...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

School bells ring in Texarkana, Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Summer vacation is over for students, faculty members and staffers in Texarkana, Arkansas. Wednesday (Aug. 17) marked the first day of the school year, and teachers and kids returned with smiling faces. “We are expecting a great year,” said Becky Kesler, superintendent of Texarkana, Arkansas,...
TEXARKANA, AR
swark.today

Candlelight Vigil Brings Awareness to Drug-Related Overdose

Texarkana— August 17, 2022 – Southwest Arkansas Counseling & Mental Health Center and River Ridge Treatment Center are inviting the public to attend a candlelight vigil that will be held at the Federal Building / Post Office steps in downtown Texarkana on August 31, 2022, in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day.
TEXARKANA, AR
Government
KSLA

East Texas Food Bank partnering with DoorDash to deliver food to seniors in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Look for the red bags because DoorDash is collaborating with East Texas Food Bank (ETFB) to deliver food to seniors in need. Seniors who are enrolled with the Senior Box Program in Texarkana, Texas, soon will be getting their deliveries from Doordash. The company is partnering with the ETFB as part of their Project DASH, in which dashers deliver boxes from one of the food banks so seniors with limited transportation options can get the meals they need.
TEXARKANA, TX
ArkLaTexhomepage

Texarkana board passes spay/neuter ordinance

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana, Arkansas Board of Directors passed an ordinance Monday requiring residents to spay and neuter their cats and dogs unless they are licensed breeders. The city’s animal shelter has been at capacity for the last couple of years and the board believes the new ordinance will help decrease the number […]
TEXARKANA, AR
swarkansasnews.com

The Brothers Tollett: Siblings back home with goal of serving

In 2002, Nashville Primary School got two new students. The children of teachers who had moved back to Nashville to be near family, Tyler Tollett began kindergarten while big brother Aaron started 2nd grade. “Our parents were our motivating force,” according to Tyler. “They forced us to always do our best.” Aaron adds, “They told us from an early age that they were not going to put us through college; we had to earn our own way through scholarships and work.”
NASHVILLE, AR
ktoy1047.com

Two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning causes delays on interstate

The drivers of both vehicles were treated for minor injuries. Reports indicate that the driver of a black pickup rear-ended a cement truck as they were traveling on the interstate. Bowie County residents will be able to cast their ballot from any of 22 voting locations around the county during...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Texarkana police investigate two missing person cases

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are searching for two missing people in the Texarkana area. The cases are not related, but detectives are hoping to find answers for both families. The most recent missing person's case is a teenager reported missing last Tuesday. Lee Cheatham, 17, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with dark hair and dark eyes and weighs about 160 pounds.
TEXARKANA, AR
swark.today

Democratic nominee for governor Chris Jones to ‘Walk a Mile’ in Hope tomorrow

Little Rock, AR — Chris Jones, Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas, will resume his statewide Walk A Mile In Your Shoes with five stops this coming week, including Wednesday, August 17 in Hope. Jones, who is traveling to all 75 counties in Arkansas for at least the second time this summer, is walking with voters to listen and learn about challenges and opportunities across the state, while sharing his vision to unlock the promise of Arkansas with investments in education, infrastructure and economic development. Just before his time back in Hope, Jones will have walked a mile side-by-side with Arkansans in Mena, Crossett, Texarkana and Garland City.
ARKANSAS STATE
KSLA

Bossier authorities seek 2 runaways

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier Crime Stoppers asked Thursday (Aug. 18) for the public to help Bossier City police locate two juveniles. Both ran away July 31 from a local youth shelter. Amyiah Davis, 17, stands 4′11″ tall and weighs 115 pounds, authorities said. She last was seen...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
txktoday.com

Jury Selection Complete In Fetal Abduction Case

NEW BOSTON, Texas–Six men and six women have been selected to decide the fate of a woman accused of murdering a pregnant friend and taking her unborn child in October 2020. Taylor Rene Parker, 29, also known as Taylor Morton, Taylor Waycasey and Taylor Griffin, is facing a possible death sentence if found guilty of capital murder in the Oct. 9, 2020, death of Regan Hancock. Hancock, 21, was found dead in her home in New Boston where she lived with her husband and daughter. Parker allegedly left Hancock’s body in a grisly crime scene after removing her unborn child, according to a probable cause affidavit.
NEW BOSTON, TX
KSLA

Bossier Schools hopes new program will help with teacher shortage

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Across the ArkLaTex, districts are dealing with teacher shortages. This includes Bossier Parish Schools. This year, only 135 teachers remain in Bossier Parish. However, officials say they have some solutions to help resolve the issue. “One of the programs we’re really proud of is our...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
swark.today

HPD Arrests: August 9-15, 2022

On August 9th, 2022 at approximately 6:00pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested 2 male juveniles of Hope, AR. The 2 juveniles were arrested and charged with breaking or entering into a motor vehicle. The arrest occurred in the 1600 block of N. Hervey Street. On August 10, 2022...
HOPE, AR

