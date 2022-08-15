Read full article on original website
Parole Violations & Weed Possession Arrests Tops Friday Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Booking Report...
DAILY LIVE! | Habitual Criminal Sent to Prison
SAN ANGELO- Today on LIVE!, Charlotte Anderson joins Matt Trammell to take about the Fall Sweep Event that Keep San Angelo Beautiful is hosting. Also, a San Angelo woman has been arrested for shooting a man in the leg, a habitual criminal its going to prison for stealing a cop car, San Angelo received some much needed rain, and a scary rollover crash along north 277 sends one to the hospital.
Dunn Wrongful Death Jury Trial Continues with Witness Testimony
SAN ANGELO – As San Angelo LIVE! has reported all week, Clayton Wayne Dunn, 52, is on trial in San Angelo for the crime of accident involving death. The death occurred when Dunn allegedly hit 33-year-old Jacob Martinez while on his bicycle on Thanksgiving Eve 2018. On Aug. 17,...
DETAILS: San Angelo Woman Arrested for Shooting Man Below the Belt
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo woman has been arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting a man in the leg. According to police reports, a San Angelo police officer was dispatched to Shannon Medical Center, located at 120 East Harris regarding a shooting victim last Saturday. Once officers arrived, they were informed that the shooting occurred at a residence in the 4100 block of Nottingham Trail.
Jury Sends Dunn to Prison for Bicycle Dragging Death
SAN ANGELO – The man accused of running over 33-year-old Jacob Martinez on Thanksgiving Eve in 2018 and dragging him to his death was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday afternoon. The jury trial of Clayton Dunn vs. the State of Texas has come to end after four days. San Angelo LIVE!, the only media outlet in the courtroom, reported earlier that the jury closed out day 3, Aug. 17, with the guilty verdict. The court resumed on Aug. 18 at 8:30 a.m. for the punishment phase. The most impactful moment of the punishment phase came when Martinez's mother, Patricia Hernandez, took the stand.…
Rowena Man Arrested for Violently Beating & Kidnapping a Woman in Tom Green County
SAN ANGELO – A Rowena man has been arrested after the violent kidnapping a woman from a Tom Green County home Monday afternoon. According to law enforcement reports, on August 15, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., San Angelo Police Dispatch received a 911 call from a woman stating, “Help me. Help me. He’s trying to kill me.” After that, the phone call disconnected. Dispatch was able to locate the origin of the call to a residence in the 1000 block of Mahon Ave. in rural Tom Green County. When deputies arrived, they found a male witness bleeding from injuries to his face. According to the man, an unknown…
Kidnapping suspect booked at Tom Green County Jail
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A 44 year old kidnapping subject was arrested Aug. 17 in San Angelo after he assaulted a man and woman, according to Tom Green County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the 1000 block of Mahon Ave. Aug. 15 by a female and when they arrived to the scene, a man said he had been assaulted.
Man charged with second degree felony after 2018 hit-and-run
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Jacob Martinez was riding his bicycle northbound in 2018 on a San Angelo road when he was suddenly struck by an oncoming truck. Driver Clayton Dunn hit Martinez from behind at 6:05 p.m. Nov. 21, 2018 on North Van Buren Street and instead of stopping to help, he continued to drive off.
Arrests for Fishing Without a License & DWI Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – Two dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 24 arrests over the past 24 hours including the following: Raymond George…
Violent San Angelo Thug Arrested After Beating a Man with a Crowbar
SAN ANGELO- A violent, crowbar wielding suspect has been arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after beating a San Angelo man with a crowbar during a Northside altercation. According to police reportss, San Angelo Police were dispatched to the 700 block of East 45th St. regarding an assault...
WATCH: Rollover Crash on Rain-slicked Roadway Sends Driver to Hospital
SAN ANGELO –– The Driver of a blue Toyota SUV was injured Friday afternoon when his vehicle failed to negotiate a curve on US-67 southbound near the Tom Green County Jail on a rain slick roadway. The area had recently experienced rain and the roadway may have been...
Tom Green County COVID-19 report: August 19, 2022
New positive cases of COVID-19 continue to decline in Tom Green County. Read the latest report from the City of San Angelo to learn more.
2 Persons Injured After Crash In San Angelo (San Angelo, TX)
Assistant Public Information Officer Kelsey Hernandez stated that 2 people were injured on Thursday afternoon in a motor vehicle crash. The incident is reported to have taken place at the intersection of 19th St and N. Bryant.
Drug Possession & Not Wearing a Seatbelt Arrests Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than 20 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 22 over the past 24 hours arrests including the following: Raul Estrada…
Wrongful Death Jury Trial Begins with Defendant Pleading Not Guilty
SAN ANGELO – The wrongful death jury trial of Clayton Dunn continued Tuesday with the defendant pleading not guilty to the charge. As previously reported, on Aug. 15, the jury was selected to determine whether Clayton Dunn was criminally responsible for the death of 33-year-old Jacob Martinez. Following the selection of jury the defense submitted a plea of not guilty for the charge of accident involving death. The prosecution led by assistant district attorney Richard Villarreal will do everything in their power to prove otherwise. On the defense side, Dunn is represented by his attorney…
Credit Card Abuse highlights SAPD’s Wanted Wednesday
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has released this week’s ‘Wanted Wednesday,’ highlighting Jeremy Cozad, who has a felony warrant out for Credit/Debit Card Abuse. Cozad is a 29-year-old male, stands 5’9″, roughly 200 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes Any information that leads to Cozad’s arrest could result in a reward […]
San Angelo, Texas Salon Owner Charged with Hate Crime after Drunken Assault
For many, going out for a night of drinks is meant to be fun. Its a time to get together with your friends and act a little silly just to make each other laugh. For others, alcohol is their albatross. Meaning they do not know how to handle what they are drinking. They keep drinking it, though, to try and make themselves look tough or to not be scorned for not being able to drink it. It doesn't excuse the actions of this San Angelo, Texas salon owner but she clearly cannot handle whatever it is she likes to drink.
Kyle Rittenhouse a passenger in Thrall traffic stop, takes selfie with officer
On Aug. 11, a Thrall police officer pulled over the driver of a car for a "traffic infraction" as they were traveling on U.S. Highway 79. That driver was issued a warning, Thrall police Chief Whitney Whitworth said, and clarified that Rittenhouse was a passenger in the car.
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Concho Valley Live: CVCAA Burrito Standoff continues!
The Burrito Standoff will end on August 28, 2022. Six Mexican restaurants across San Angelo will have a featured burrito on their menu for two weeks only. People can try all the different burritos, vote for their favorites, and be entered to win a prize!. The CVCAA says this fundraiser...
Meals for the Elderly to Expand Services to Concho County
SAN ANGELO – Meals For The Elderly is excited to announce they will be expanding services to Concho County. Meals For The Elderly is a non-profit organization that currently delivers lunch time meals Monday – Friday to homebound seniors in Tom Green County and Miles. Starting on September 1, 2022, we will be expanding our services to include Concho County. Residents that qualify for our services in that area are encouraged to complete an application at www.mealsfortheelderly.org or contact our offices at 325-655-9200 for more information.
