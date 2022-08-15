ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

This sweet doggo needs a home!

INDIANAPOLIS — August is National Dog Month so Colleen Walker the Marketing Coordinator at IndyHumane joined Jillian and Ryan in the studio to share the services offered through IndyHumane. Hercules is four years old and looking for a home! To learn more about Hercules and IndyHumane visit indyhumane.org.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Lazy Labs Bakery

Organic, grain-free, preservative-free, dog tested and Labrador approved. Sherman was joined by some furry friends at Lazy Labs Bakery in Fishers to tell us about their healthy, locally-made treats.
FISHERS, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Debbie’s Daughters Bakery & Cafe

Five daughters, seven sons, and a tribute to mom baked fresh daily! Sherman was in Noblesville with a look at how the love for family and good food influences the menu at Debbie’s Daughters Bakery and Café. For more information on the bakery and café, click here.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Indy with Kids: Encanto-inspired event coming up

INDIANAPOLIS – She’s no stranger when it comes to promoting events for families in Indianapolis, but today she’s sharing an event that’s been cooked up right inside Indy with Kids headquarters at 16 Tech. Lifestyle and Indianapolis Family expert, Katy Mann from Indywithkids.com stopped by to tell you all about the Encanto-inspired event that’s taking place Saturday, August 20.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Getting ready for Devour Indy 2022

INDIANAPOLIS – Devour Indy Summerfest is coming up fast! Devour Indy is Monday, August 22 through Sunday, September 4 this year. Over 100 restaurants are participating including some new ones! Menus are available now at devourindy.com/restaurants. There are a ton of carryout options available for both lunch and dinner.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Brian Wilkes doesn't want to try pickle pizza!

Indianapolis man arrested after child sexually assaulted …. The first ever live shot in a hot tub with turkey …. Indiana farmers hope for 'strong safety net' in next …. Multi-generational home to be built in Indy's Martindale-Brightwood …. Breaking barriers for sexual assault survivors in …
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Sweet treats from My Sugar Pie in Zionsville

The story behind My Sugar Pie in Zionsville is almost as good as the pies themselves!. We welcome owner Kelly Maucere and manager Angel Bartholomy to the show to learn all about the pie shop’s signature sweet treats.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Vaccinations For Your Pets

INDIANAPOLIS– August is National Immunization Awareness Month, and that includes your pets. Your furry family members should make regular visits to the doctor and keep up to date on their vaccinations. Dr. Rachael Campbell, Veterinarian and Medical Director of Pet Wellness Clinics, shares what vaccines are recommended.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Stands up for Recovery

Indianapolis man arrested after child sexually assaulted …. The first ever live shot in a hot tub with turkey …. Indiana farmers hope for 'strong safety net' in next …. Multi-generational home to be built in Indy's Martindale-Brightwood …. Brian Wilkes doesn't want to try pickle pizza!...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

“Stands up for recovery” event being held this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS- The Salvation Army Harbor Light Center treats Hoosiers struggling with addiction. An inaugural motorcycle ride “Stands up for Recovery” is happening Saturday to raise money fund scholarships for people who are seeking addition treatment at the center. Caroyln Kaflick, Lead Counselor for Traditional Housing, and Andrew Gaddie,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Motown Legends Lyrical Lightning!

INDIANAPOLIS — Today’s Lyrical Lightning theme is Motown Legends. Play along at home and see if you know these songs better than Jillian and Ryan!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Resell Indy: how to thrift shop, gift ideas

INDIANAPOLIS – Resell Indy sells a variety of new items like toys, furniture, housewares, and so much more! They stopped by to talk about National Thrift Shop Day and how to save money on gifts for holidays!. Every Wednesday senior citizens receive 30% off regular-priced purchases. Military personnel receives...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

New cuisine coming to Lucas Oil for 2022-23 Colts season

INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures are slowly dropping and fall is right around the corner. You know what that means….FOOTBALL!. Friends, football, fall, and food. Some of Indianapolis’ favorite words when it comes to good ol’ Lucas Oil!. Check out these sneak peeks of the new cuisine Chef...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Bicycle festival in downtown Indianapolis

August 27th & 28th, Downtown Indianapolis will host the IU Health momentum, a bicycle festival. It's built around two races that bring in pro and amateur riders from across the U.S. Pro cyclist, Arielle Coy, talks about the event and the sport of cycling.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Where Is Sherman? Stephen Sprouse: Rock/Art/Fashion

INDIANAPOLIS– When we think of fashion designers we usually think of New York or Paris, not Columbus, Indiana. Sherman is at Newfields for a tribute to a fashion designer icon and Indiana native. Stephen Sprouse. For more on the exhibit, clock here.
COLUMBUS, IN
Fox 59

Men’s fashion with Nicole René

INDIANAPOLIS —Style Expert, Nicole René, stopped by the studio to share what is currently trending in men’s fashion. Use code ‘Indy Now’ for 10% off your purchase from Allen & Allen Men’s Clothing Co.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

