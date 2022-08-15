ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Muskegon County commissioners join 33 other counties urging repeal or amendment of 2019 no-fault law

Muskegon County commissioners approved a resolution on Tuesday, asking the Michigan Legislature to amend the state's 2019 no-fault law. The resolution says the reimbursement caps for providers caring for severely injured car crash survivors are "unsustainable." Muskegon joins 33 other Michigan counties that have passed similar resolutions, urging either a...
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
Hearing starts Wednesday on whether to continue order that blocks enforcement of MI abortion ban

An Oakland County judge will open a hearing Wednesday on whether to continue an order that suspends enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban. The expert witnesses who will testify and be cross-examined include Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, who is Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Chief Medical Executive. She will defend the governor’s request for a restraining order against enforcing Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban.
MICHIGAN STATE
Whitmer proposes sales tax holiday on school supplies

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proposed a sales tax holiday on school supply items to help bring down costs for parents and teachers. The idea of suspending sales taxes on school supplies isn’t an original one. A number of other states already do it. According to Whitmer, Michigan should join...
