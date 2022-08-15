An Oakland County judge will open a hearing Wednesday on whether to continue an order that suspends enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban. The expert witnesses who will testify and be cross-examined include Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, who is Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Chief Medical Executive. She will defend the governor’s request for a restraining order against enforcing Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban.

