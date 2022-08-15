Read full article on original website
Related
michiganradio.org
Muskegon County commissioners join 33 other counties urging repeal or amendment of 2019 no-fault law
Muskegon County commissioners approved a resolution on Tuesday, asking the Michigan Legislature to amend the state's 2019 no-fault law. The resolution says the reimbursement caps for providers caring for severely injured car crash survivors are "unsustainable." Muskegon joins 33 other Michigan counties that have passed similar resolutions, urging either a...
michiganradio.org
Hearing starts Wednesday on whether to continue order that blocks enforcement of MI abortion ban
An Oakland County judge will open a hearing Wednesday on whether to continue an order that suspends enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban. The expert witnesses who will testify and be cross-examined include Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, who is Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Chief Medical Executive. She will defend the governor’s request for a restraining order against enforcing Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban.
michiganradio.org
SE Michigan Water main break larger than thought; boil water advisories expected until September
Officials said Tuesday that the break in a massive water main in southeast Michigan is larger than originally thought. The weekend break disrupted water service for hundreds of thousands of Michiganders. The Great Lakes Water Authority said it's ordered more lengths of 120-inch diameter pipe to complete the repairs to...
michiganradio.org
Consumers Energy reports progress on outage response after last summer's severe storms
Consumers Energy says it's made a lot of progress since last August 10 and 11, when back-to-back storms left several hundred thousands of its customers without power -- many for days. Consumers Restoration Manager Scott McPhail said after a recent storm with 60 mph+ winds a few weeks ago, nearly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
michiganradio.org
Whitmer proposes sales tax holiday on school supplies
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proposed a sales tax holiday on school supply items to help bring down costs for parents and teachers. The idea of suspending sales taxes on school supplies isn’t an original one. A number of other states already do it. According to Whitmer, Michigan should join...
michiganradio.org
Group argues typos in abortion rights petition should keep it off the ballot
A proposed constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights in Michigan is facing scrutiny over alleged typos in its petition language. The group “Citizens to Support MI Women and Children” claims there are 43 spots where words are missing spaces in between them. The story was first reported by...
Comments / 0