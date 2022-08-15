Las Vegas local hits $100K jackpot at Aliante Casino

A Las Vegas local hit a $100,000 jackpot at Aliante Casino, Hotel and Spa on Thursday while playing an IGT Triple Play/Five Play/Ten Play Machine.

The winner, Drew, is a frequent Aliante visitor and was playing IGT’s Five Play Game at a $5 denomination. After placing a $125 bet, Drew hit a dealt royal flush and received the jackpot of $100,000.

This is the third major jackpot that has hit at a Boyd Gaming property within the last month.

On July 30, another Las Vegas local took home more than $125,000 at Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa after hitting the grand progressive jackpot on Light & Wonder, Inc.’s Dancing Drums® slot machine. On July 29 at The Orleans Hotel and Casino, a lucky player took home $340,000 after hitting the Pai Gow Poker regional progressive jackpot.