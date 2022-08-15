ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

Viral serial killer post confirmed fake by Mt. Juliet police

By Nick Beres
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VjoWK_0hIAh3eJ00

Another viral social media post over the weekend provided a grim warning about a serial killer on the loose, abducting women and disappearing in places like Mt. Juliet.

People are concerned. But don't be.

The postings are 100% false, according to police.

These bogus social media posts typically turn up on online sales sites.

This serial killer narrative is not new, but it sure gets people's attention.

Mt. Juliet police took so many calls from concerned citizens they issued a statement: The post is inherently not real.

The fake social media alert describes a serial killer in Mt. Juliet driving a truck with led lights targeting women.

Mt. Juliet police posted a response making it clear the information is false.

And Mt. Juliet is not alone.

Whoever is responsible sent out very similar social media posts across Tennessee and the country. The only difference is the city name.

Evidence of an actual serial killer would be big news. I'd certainly be reporting on it as I did on the last time there was an actual serial killer arrested in Tennessee back in 2007.

Bruce Mendenhall — a long-haul truck driver — is serving two life sentences for murder, and DNA has linked him to the deaths of other women in Tennessee and beyond.

Retired Metro Nashville Police Department homicide detective Pat Postiglione caught Mendenhall in his big rig at a Nashville truck stop.

"I asked him — 'are you the person we've been looking for?' — and he just looked at me and shrugged his shoulders and then his response was, 'if you say so,'" said Det. Postiglione at the time.

And that was it. Mendenhall was the last serial killer arrested in middle Tennessee —15 years ago.

The motive behind these false motives are unclear, other than to perhaps spread false fear.

Just know that if there is a legitimate threat, you'll hear about it from reputable sources like law enforcement itself.

Authorities say it's unlikely those responsible for the false social media posts will ever be caught.

They say it is possible they are originating from outside the United States.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Middle Tennessee dog daycares see uptick in kennel cough cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Throughout the Middle Tennessee area, many doggy daycares have been seeing a spike in kennel cough cases. While veterinary clinics have been filling up, many of the daycares have been emptying. Paw Pals Dog Daycare and Boarding in Brentwood managers said right now they have been...
BRENTWOOD, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Juliet, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Mount Juliet, TN
City
Nashville, TN
WATE

18,000 Tennessee teens have taken driver’s test at home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than 18,000 teenagers between 15-17 years old have taken the driver’s license knowledge test online in the three months since Tennessee created the option according to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security. The new option allows the test to be taken...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Mendenhall
wgnsradio.com

Tennessee Treasury Unclaimed Property on the road to reunite Tennesseans with missing money

The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division is traveling to events across the state to reunite Tennesseans with missing money. Last fiscal year, the Division returned 50,345 claims, totaling $57.6 million, to the rightful owners. There is currently over $1.2 billion waiting to be claimed in Tennessee. Unclaimed property is money turned over to the State by businesses and organizations that were unable to locate the rightful owner. The Unclaimed Property Division is a consumer protection program of the State Treasury that works to reunite the millions of missing dollars turned over every year with its rightful owners.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

How much does it cost to have a child in Tennessee?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Having a baby in Tennessee isn’t cheap, but it is a lot less than in other parts of the country. According to a new report from the online insurance group QuoteWizard, the Volunteer state is the 33rd most expensive state to have a child. In Tennessee, it costs $11,686 for labor and […]
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killer#Police#Murder#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDEF

News on Whataburger, Jack’s & Wickles Pickles

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Nashville Business Journal has more details on the Texas burger chain arriving in Tennessee. Whataburger has signed a franchising deal to open 9 of their fast food in the Nashville area. One will be in the new Century Farms development coming to the Antioch...
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy