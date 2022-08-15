Viral serial killer post confirmed fake by Mt. Juliet police

Another viral social media post over the weekend provided a grim warning about a serial killer on the loose, abducting women and disappearing in places like Mt. Juliet.

People are concerned. But don't be.

The postings are 100% false, according to police.

These bogus social media posts typically turn up on online sales sites.

This serial killer narrative is not new, but it sure gets people's attention.

Mt. Juliet police took so many calls from concerned citizens they issued a statement: The post is inherently not real.

The fake social media alert describes a serial killer in Mt. Juliet driving a truck with led lights targeting women.

Mt. Juliet police posted a response making it clear the information is false.

And Mt. Juliet is not alone.

Whoever is responsible sent out very similar social media posts across Tennessee and the country. The only difference is the city name.

Evidence of an actual serial killer would be big news. I'd certainly be reporting on it as I did on the last time there was an actual serial killer arrested in Tennessee back in 2007.

Bruce Mendenhall — a long-haul truck driver — is serving two life sentences for murder, and DNA has linked him to the deaths of other women in Tennessee and beyond.

Retired Metro Nashville Police Department homicide detective Pat Postiglione caught Mendenhall in his big rig at a Nashville truck stop.

"I asked him — 'are you the person we've been looking for?' — and he just looked at me and shrugged his shoulders and then his response was, 'if you say so,'" said Det. Postiglione at the time.

And that was it. Mendenhall was the last serial killer arrested in middle Tennessee —15 years ago.

The motive behind these false motives are unclear, other than to perhaps spread false fear.

Just know that if there is a legitimate threat, you'll hear about it from reputable sources like law enforcement itself.

Authorities say it's unlikely those responsible for the false social media posts will ever be caught.

They say it is possible they are originating from outside the United States.

