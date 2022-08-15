Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Body found at Rockingham motel
ROCKINGHAM — Police are conducting an investigation into the death of a man whose body was found at a local motel late last month. According to investigators with the Rockingham Police Department, the body of William Mark Brown Jr. was found at the Budget Inn on July 30. His...
cbs17
Cumberland County deputies seek car possibly used during a shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities need your help in finding a car that they say may have been used during a shooting. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released surveillance photos of an early 2000s gold or silver Honda Accord that they are looking for. The vehicle has damage to the front, passenger-side quarter panel and faded paint in various spots.
richmondobserver
Rockingham, Aberdeen police seek suspected shoe store looters
ROCKINGHAM — Police are asking for help identifying the individuals they say are responsible for stealing from a local retailer. The Rockingham Police Department on Wednesday posted cellphone video of men appearing to load a car with stolen merchandise. Investigators say the items were taken from Hibbett Sports in...
cbs17
String of 34 arrests made in Fayetteville police initiative
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A tip made through a Fayetteville police initiative led to two arrests in a drug bust on August 4. Since that time, police said Thursday that 34 arrests have been been made, totaling 68 charges in that same initiative. The tip given to police provided...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
‘Video says it all’: NC trooper won’t face charges in deadly Siler City shooting, DA says
SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — No charges will be filed against a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper in a deadly shooting in Siler City from late May, officials said Thursday. The May 30 shooting left 21-year-old Mark Anthony Diaz dead, troopers said. Around 4:30 p.m. that day, Trooper...
Lexington police officer resigns, charged with felony obstruction of justice
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — An officer has resigned and been charged with a felony in Lexington. According to a release from Lexington Police Department, Felicia Biddix, 31, of Davidson County, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for felony obstruction of justice for “actions she was involved in as a Lexington Police Officer.” Davidson County Sheriff’s […]
NC man charged with killing mother of his children, sheriff says
More than a year after the death of a 35-year-old mother, the man suspected to be responsible for pulling the trigger has been charged with murder—and he is no stranger.
Wadesboro homicide suspect arrested in Wake County
WADESBORO, N.C. — One man is in custody after police say he shot and killed a man in May. On Tuesday, the Wadesboro Police Department announced that Christopher Leak, 20, was arrested in connection to the death of Nicolas Tyson, 39. According to police, Tyson was found dead from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMBF
Florence County deputies investigate two separate homicides in one night; victims identified
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County coroner released the names of two people who were found dead within hours of each other on Tuesday night in the Timmonsville area. RELATED COVERAGE:. Deputies were first called to Riverbend Road, where a passerby spotted a man sitting in his...
wpde.com
2 teens, other juvenile in custody for Robeson County shooting, sheriff's office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Two teenagers and a juvenile were taken into custody Tuesday after surrendering to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this month, the sheriff's office said in a release. Jacoby McGirt, 19, Corey McNeil, 19, both of...
wfxb.com
One Found Dead After Shooting in Florence County
One person was found dead after a shooting in Florence County on Tuesday evening. The victim was found dead inside of a vehicle on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area. The victim was identified as 22 year old Malik Zimmerman of Timmonsville and he died of a single gunshot wound. Zimmerman was found by a person passing by who observed him inside his vehicle. The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.
wpde.com
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on scene Tuesday evening of a person found shot to death in a car on River Bend Drive just outside of Timmonsville, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said at this time officers are in the early stages of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cumberland County residents: If you get a call from someone saying you are being arrested for not showing up to jury duty, it's a scam
Fayetteville, N.C. — Cumberland County officials are warning of a scam where someone impersonates a judge and threatens residents with arrest because they didn't show up for jury duty. During the scam call, the caller says that the Cumberland County resident has failed to respond to a jury summons...
“Prepared, hope and pray we never use”: Law enforcement train for active shooter at RSHS
ROCKINGHAM — ”Bill look to your left! Look to your left! Look!” yelled school resource officer Jan Seagraves at a rapid deployment and active shooter training session at Richmond Senior High Wednesday afternoon. “Look under the table there’s a pipe bomb.”. “What do y’all do...
Up and Coming Weekly
Cumberland sheriff: Agents find cocaine, marijuana at home
A Fayetteville man was arrested on drug charges after narcotics agents searched a Fayetteville home Tuesday morning, Aug. 16 and found cocaine and marijuana, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant just after 6:30 a.m. at 214 Nimocks Ave. During the search, narcotics...
jocoreport.com
Man Killed In Harnett County Motorcycle Wreck
HARNETT COUNTY – A man was killed in a motorcycle wreck on N.C. Highway 24/27 near McKoy Town Road Tuesday morning. The rider was operating the motorcycle above the posted speed limit as he approached a curve in the road, according to State Highway Patrol Trooper G. Altman. The man laid the motorcycle down in the curve, but was able to bring it back upright, Altman said.
Sentenced Rock Hill man sold guns, drugs to undercover agents
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Rock Hill man was sentenced on Tuesday for selling guns and drugs to undercover agents, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. 40-year-old Rock Hill resident Santuron Cureton will serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2021 to charges. 12 other […]
cbs17
Deputies: Fayetteville man busted with cocaine, marijuana
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say they busted a Fayetteville man with cocaine and nearly 20 grams of marijuana. Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested Echols M. Howell, 46, on six drug charges after executing a search warrant Tuesday morning. Deputies say they found more than four...
heraldadvocate.com
Shoplifting case is a group effort
The Bennettsville Police Department filed the following reports:. –Police were dispatched to Walmart at 8:21 a.m. about threats. Central Communications advised the complainant was in the Garden Center and a male subject had been making threats outside of it. Police were advised the subject was leaving the scene on a bicycle. It was noted in the report the subject was involved in domestic violence the prior day. As police approached Michael Blue, 23, of Bennettsville, he proceeded to flee from the scene. He was able to leave the Walmart parking lot, cross the grassed area and enter the Fitness World parking lot. He refused to stop. He then crossed Hwy 9 on his bike and crossed into the Northeastern Technical College parking lot. Then he dropped the bicycle and fled on foot to the Marlboro Way Doctor’s Office building. He attempted to hide in the bushes. He was found and placed in handcuffs without incident. He was arrested for failure to stop on command and arrest warrants from the previous day’s incident. The complainant said she saw Blue traveling on a bicycle while she was on the way to Walmart. As the complainant entered the store, she saw that Blue had followed her. Out of fear from what happened the previous day, she called law enforcement. The complainant noted no incident took place directly between Blue and the complainant other than him following her to Walmart.
Duo arrives in Mercedes SUV, steals Camaro, North Carolina police say
A black 2013 Chevy Camaro LT was taken from the parking lot of a Circle K on July 23 in Fayetteville.
Comments / 1