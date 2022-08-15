Brooklyn community mourns beloved homeless man crushed by building trash compactor: ‘He was a good person’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Lester was pronounced dead on scene after he was discovered inside of a garbage compactor on Gates Ave. in Brooklyn on Friday, August 12. Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/TNS

As good deeds go, David Lester’s was the ultimate sacrifice: Shimmying down a garbage chute to retrieve a set of keys.

As a result, Lester’s troubled life ended in a gruesome death, crushed at the bottom of a trash compactor, his last words muted by desperate screams.

Cops said Lester, 51, died early Friday morning after he got trapped in the garbage crushing contraption at the Medgar Evers Apartments on Gates Ave. near Lewis Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant shortly after 4 a.m.

Video shows him going in slowly feetfirst as a man and woman look on in the first-floor hallway.

A second man is seen reaching inside about the same time screams were said to have been heard coming from the device.

A longtime friend, Andrew Ellis, said Lester went down the chute to fetch a set of keys for an acquaintance.

“He probably would’ve just done it because he knew them,” Ellis said.

Lester didn’t live in the building where he died, Ellis said. He just went there to help someone else. Lester, he said, actually lived on the street, a place he had called home for years.

His favorite spot was at the corner of Jefferson Ave. and Marcus Garvey Blvd., about a five-minute walk from the apartment building where he died. Ellis was arranging candles in tribute to Lester on Monday at the Jefferson Ave. site. A day earlier, he displayed candles that spelled his friend’s name.

“He was on the street day and night because that’s where he felt comfortable,” said Ellis. “If he had the resources, he wouldn’t be out on the street that time of night. He wouldn’t have been at that building helping somebody.”

Ellis said he spoke with Lester a short time before his friend left to do his good deed. He said Lester left him with prophetic words.

“He said, ‘Be safe out there because you never know when it’s going to be your last,’ ” Ellis said.

“He would always leave us with jewels.”

Hours later, Lester was dead.

Ellis said he was sad his friend was never able to get ahead in life.

“David is from generations and generations of ‘can’t get it right,’ ” Ellis said. “That means his family was not able to get the help they needed to get to the places they needed to get the family out. They were always poor. That’s what happens in Bed-Stuy.”

Lester’s life grew more difficult when he landed in jail during the ‘90s on a minor assault charge, Ellis said. His Rikers Island stint turned into a full-blown stretch after Lester got into a second fight and killed an inmate, Ellis claims.

“They were going to beat David up and he defended himself,” Ellis said. “While he was in jail, David stabbed a guy and the guy died.”

Prison changed him.

“He went into jail and his mom was alive and he left and his mom was dead,” Ellis said. “He was acting funny. I think it really took a toll on him.”

Lester struggled with mental illness and substance abuse, said another friend, Newton Scoltend.

“Everybody’s got their own situation,” Scoltend said. “But he was a good person. We hung out and he’d crack jokes.”

Bodega owner Mohammed Alfdhl said Lester was a part of the community. He saw him nearly every day for five years.

“Everyone’s sad,” Alfdhl said. “He was here all the time. He talked with everyone. Everyone loved him in this area.”

Lester’'s cousin, who only would give his nickname as Cash, called him a “neighborhood legend who lived up to his nickname in the community: ‘Hoodlove.’”

“He gave love to the neighborhood,” Cash said, adding: “He loved the kids in the neighborhood. He’d shoot hoops with them.”