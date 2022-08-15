ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pfizer CEO ‘feeling well’ after testing positive for COVID-19

By Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said Monday that he’d tested positive for COVID-19, but he doesn’t seem worried.

“I would like to let you know that I have tested positive for #COVID19,” Bourla tweeted Monday. “I am thankful to have received four doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and I am feeling well while experiencing very mild symptoms.”

The 60-year-old pharmaceutical executive added that he is isolating and treating his infection with Paxlovid, A Pfizer product authorized for emergency use by the FDA. Bourla further tweeted that the scientific community had made great strides in treating coronavirus infections that he is expecting a “speedy” recovery.

“I am incredibly grateful for the tireless efforts of my Pfizer colleagues who worked to make vaccines and treatments available for me and people around the world,” he tweeted.

On Aug. 23, 2021, the FDA formally approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 12 years of age and older.

Some people on Twitter reacted to Bourla’s message with confusion over how a vaccinated person could still become infected. The CDC explains that when someone experiences a “breakthrough infection,” which is the term for a vaccinated person becoming infected, “they are much less likely to experience severe symptoms than people who are unvaccinated.”

The virus has also mutated into several variants since first being observed in late 2019.

