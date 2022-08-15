ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Hampton Police car involved in crash at intersection

 3 days ago
HAMPTON, Va. - A Hampton Police officer was involved in a crash Saturday afternoon.

On August 13, around 2:34 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Briarfield Road and Aberdeen Road.

According to the preliminary investigation, a Hampton Police patrol vehicle was traveling southbound on Aberdeen Road when it struck a Nissan sedan traveling westbound on Briarfield Road. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital and released.

Police say there are no charges at this time.

