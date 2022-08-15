SeaWorld adds revamped Dead Vines house to Howl-O-Scream

SeaWorld Orlando has unveiled more details about its Howl-O-Scream event, including a “reimaingined” haunted house, a new scare zone and another live show. The theme park’s after-hours event begins Sept. 9.

Dead Vines is a revised and returning house from last year, SeaWorld Orlando’s first-ever fright fest. The website description includes a jungle that might be alive or dead and a “merciless mistress of ivy and evil.” Previously announced houses include the new Blood Beckoning maze as well as returning projects Beneath the Ice and Captain’s Revenge.

SeaWorld has announced six scare zones thus far: the new Sea of Fear, Cargo Carnage and Cut Throat Cove plus the returning Deadly Ambush, Witchcraft Bayou and Frozen Terror.

The park has also added “Monster Stomp: Slasher Alley” to its lineup of live shows during the event. “Monster Stomp” productions have been seen at other SeaWorld and Busch Gardens parks, and it was part of Orlando’s initial Howl-O-Scream in 2021. It will feature percussion, dancing, singing and Jack the Ripper in a Victorian-era London setting.

Howl-O-Scream also lists “Siren’s Song” and “Lurking in the Depths: An Adventurer’s Tale” as entertainment options.

For tickets and more information, go to howloscream.com .

