Seahawks trade DB Ugo Amadi to Eagles for WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

By Alyssa Barbieri
 3 days ago
With the first round of roster cuts looming, the Seattle Seahawks intended to waive defensive back Ugo Amadi. Instead, Seattle managed to find a taker for his services.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks are sending Amadi to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

Amadi was a part-time starter for Seattle over the past two seasons, where he played primarily at nickel cornerback. The former fourth-round pick was competing with Justin Coleman and Marquise Blair at nickel during training camp.

In Saturday’s preseason opener, Amadi was working with the third-team defense.

New Seahawks addition Arcega-Whiteside is a former second-round pick in 2019, although he’s failed to live up to his billing in the last three seasons. In his rookie season, he appeared in 16 games with five starts for the Eagles, where he caught 10 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown.

Last season with Philadelphia, Arcega-Whiteside played primarily on special teams. He caught two passes for 36 yards in 16 games.

This offseason, Arcega-Whiteside converted to tight end. In the Eagles’ preseason opener, he was targeted once in eight offensive snaps. He played 15 snaps on special teams.

