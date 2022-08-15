ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gurnee, IL

Block Club Chicago

Playpen Sees 2nd Tragedy In A Week As Man Critically Injured, Another Missing From Popular Boating Spot

CHICAGO — One person was missing and another hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday night after the second incident in a week at the Playpen. At 6:52 p.m., officers were called about people falling off a boat into Lake Michigan near the 600 block of East Grand Avenue, police said. One person was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man dies after falling into Lake Michigan

CHICAGO — A 43-year-old Chicago man has died after being pulled from Lake Michigan. Police said the man was with a group of people in the 2600 block of North Cannon Drive around 5 a.m. Wednesday, when he fell into the water. The man did not resurface and was pulled from the water by the […]
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

Chicago Man Dead in Wrong-Way Lake County Crash

(Wadsworth, IL) One person died, another was injured after a wrong way crash in Wadsworth. Lake County Sheriff’s officials responded to a crash between a car and a semi near Route 41 and Wadsworth Road around 11:30 Monday night. A preliminary investigation shows that Joshua Brumfield was in a car traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of 41 when he hit the semi head on. The 26-year-old Chicago resident was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the semi (a 48-year-old Grayslake man) was hospitalized with minor injuries. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Technical Crash Investigations Team.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
CBS News

Oak Forest police say missing man found unharmed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities in Oak Forrest said the elderly man who went missing in Calumet City was located by a Good Samaritan unharmed. Police said Mieczyslaw Kroll was escorted back home where is is with his family. "We want to thank the public for all assistance that was provided,"...
OAK FOREST, IL
Public Safety

