3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Illinois guaranteed income program is giving $6,000 to some residents in this cityBeth TorresEvanston, IL
This New Restaurant in Arlington Heights is a Copy Cat of a Popular Suburban Restaurant but is it Good?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
Shooting At Six Flags in Gurnee, Illinois Left 3 People InjuredBri HGurnee, IL
This Itasca Restaurant has Great Food with Great Outdoor dining with some annoying issuesChicago Food KingItasca, IL
Coroner: Lake Michigan body is that of missing Chicago man
The body of Dexter Trendell Sain, 36, was recovered Tuesday near Whiting Lakefront Park.
Chicago cop charged after video shows him pinning down teen in front of Park Ridge Starbucks
PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A Chicago police sergeant has been charged after he was captured on video pinning a teen to the ground in Park Ridge. Michael Vitellaro, 49, was charged with felony official misconduct and aggravated battery. He turned himself in on Thursday to the Park Ridge Police Department where he was processed and […]
Body of missing Chicago boater recovered along Indiana lakefront: Lake County Coroner
A Chicago man who went missing along with a friend on Lake Michigan more than three weeks ago has been found dead. The body of 36-year-old Dexter Sain was found 200 yards off Lakefront Park in Whiting. The Lake County Coroner determined he drowned.
Playpen Sees 2nd Tragedy In A Week As Man Critically Injured, Another Missing From Popular Boating Spot
CHICAGO — One person was missing and another hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday night after the second incident in a week at the Playpen. At 6:52 p.m., officers were called about people falling off a boat into Lake Michigan near the 600 block of East Grand Avenue, police said. One person was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.
Man dies after falling into Lake Michigan
CHICAGO — A 43-year-old Chicago man has died after being pulled from Lake Michigan. Police said the man was with a group of people in the 2600 block of North Cannon Drive around 5 a.m. Wednesday, when he fell into the water. The man did not resurface and was pulled from the water by the […]
Chicago bartender, entrepreneur dies after falling into Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor
Michael Davila was a long-time bartender and entrepreneur in Chicago.
E-biker who robbed bank in Shorewood captured at Joliet McDonald’s
The FBI and Shorewood police continue to investigate.
Catalytic converter stolen from PAWS Tinley Park van
"Everyone in the world should be as kind as our supporters!"
wlip.com
Chicago Man Dead in Wrong-Way Lake County Crash
(Wadsworth, IL) One person died, another was injured after a wrong way crash in Wadsworth. Lake County Sheriff’s officials responded to a crash between a car and a semi near Route 41 and Wadsworth Road around 11:30 Monday night. A preliminary investigation shows that Joshua Brumfield was in a car traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of 41 when he hit the semi head on. The 26-year-old Chicago resident was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the semi (a 48-year-old Grayslake man) was hospitalized with minor injuries. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Technical Crash Investigations Team.
Double lower leg amputation for mom hurt in Playpen boating accident
The attorney told WGN News that several questions remain following the incident.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man who went missing after boat accident in Lake Michigan found dead
WHITING, Ind. - A Chicago man who went missing after a boating accident in Lake Michigan last month has been found deceased. Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, the Lake County Coroner's Office was made aware of a drowning victim at Whihala Beach in Whiting, Indiana. During an investigation, it was...
CBS News
Oak Forest police say missing man found unharmed
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities in Oak Forrest said the elderly man who went missing in Calumet City was located by a Good Samaritan unharmed. Police said Mieczyslaw Kroll was escorted back home where is is with his family. "We want to thank the public for all assistance that was provided,"...
Cooper Roberts update: Fundraiser planned for 8-year-old boy paralyzed in Highland Park shooting
A Glenview bar is planning to host a fundraiser to help the Roberts family as 8-year-old Cooper continues to recover after he was paralyzed in the Highland Park shooting.
fox32chicago.com
Holly Staker murder: New lead gives Waukegan police hope in solving cold case
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - It’s been 30 years since the brutal murder of an 11-year-old babysitter made headlines out of Waukegan. In a FOX 32 Special Report, we take another look at the unsolved case of Holly Staker. "It’s the case that for a good reason, community members are never...
Bodycam footage shows fallout of bizarre Lakeview party bus rampage
The scene left police and onlookers wondering why.
fox32chicago.com
Arlington Heights man accused of luring minors into apartment, takes off clothes in front of them
CHICAGO - A 54-year-old man appeared in court Wednesday for a bond hearing after luring two children into his apartment in Arlington Heights. James Krook was charged with kidnapping and child luring following an incident on Aug. 9. At about 2 p.m., Arlington Heights Police officers responded to an apartment...
Chicago Woman's Feet Severed In Lake Michigan Boating Accident
Another woman was also injured in the accident.
People
Chicago Mom Loses Both of Her Feet After Boating Accident at Lake Michigan 'Playpen'
A Chicago woman lost both of her feet and will have part of her legs amputated after a boating accident earlier this month. Police were first alerted to an emergency that "two boats collided with people trapped underneath," Officer Ark Pachnik of the Chicago Police Department's Marine Unit said in a press conference on Monday.
Six Flags raising prices, CEO says parks have become ‘daycare for teenagers’
ARLINGTON, Texas (WTVO) — Six Flags CEO Selim Bassoul said it would be raising prices after becoming “a cheap daycare center for teenagers during breaks and the summers,” he said. According to the New York Post, the company said it has lost 2 million customers during the past year, with attendance dropping 22% from a […]
