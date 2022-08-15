Read full article on original website
UCF Ranked in College Football America Top 30
Knights look to contend for American Athletic Conference championship in 2022
thegabber.com
Former Gulfport Football Coach a Hall-of-Famer
He is a legend of sorts in Florida high school athletics – and in a way, he got his start in Gulfport. Earl Garcia is being inducted into the Florida Athletics Coaches Association Hall of Fame this year. He is the winningest football coach in the history of the Tampa Bay region with 283 victories going into his season opener Friday night at Clearwater, where he will lead Hillsborough High onto the field for the 30th consecutive season as head coach.
Mulberry High School gets $250K grant from Bucs for new field
MULBERRY, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers is giving a very generous grant to a high school in Polk County to help cover the costs for its new synthetic turf field. Mulberry High School will be receiving a $250,000 grant from the Buccaneers right before the start of their upcoming football season. The funds will be used to pay for the new synthetic turf field at the school's Phosphate Bowl Stadium, Polk County Public Schools said in a news release.
fox35orlando.com
UCF students want rapper B.o.B's campus performance cancelled
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some students at the University of Central Florida are upset after hearing a well-known rapper will be headlining their Welcome Week concert. The artist is B.o.B who had award-winning hits in the early 2010s like "Airplanes" and "Nothin’ on You," but in 2016, he released a track that featured conspiracy theories and anti-Semitic views. Members of UCF’s Jewish community brought the story to our attention in hopes of something being done.
Florida Colleges Mentioned in List of Best Inexpensive Public Colleges
Many families are concerned with their young adults getting the best college education for a reasonable price. After all, debt from college can be a financial strain for college graduates. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, student loans are among the largest causes of household debt in America. And the U.S. Department of Education indicates that the total amount owed in federal student loans in 2017 was $1.37 trillion. Therefore, getting a good education without taking on debt is important to many families and students.
click orlando
Your Florida Daily: Killer oysters
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s Thursday, August 18, and here’s the latest edition of Your Florida Daily. A 29-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop a robbery suspect in Miami has died, officials said. Det. Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as...
‘Opening salvo’: DeSantis announces 20 arrests for voter fraud in Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced 20 individuals had been arrested for voter fraud in the 2020 election.
MSNBC
Why Florida's plan to recruit veterans as teachers is troubling
Florida is struggling to hire teachers, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ regressive influence on the state’s education system — affecting signage on the wall to class curriculums — is arguably a prime factor. But the DeSantis administration declines to look inward to assess why so many...
Who is Vanessa Brito? - Meet the woman helping thousands of Floridians get their unemployment benefits
MIAMI — Citizen activist Vanessa Brito has helped thousands of Floridians get the unemployment benefits they are owed. You may recognize her from First Coast News Facebook group Navigating Florida's Unemployment Maze where she is our official unemployment expert and an irreplaceable resource for people trapped in the system.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain with locations throughout the Southeast just opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of chicken fingers, sandwiches, wraps, and salads, you may be excited to learn that the popular chain restaurant, Huey Magoo's, has just opened another new location in Florida.
New Florida Lottery promotion lets players compete for a lowered price
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced a new limited-time promotion on Monday that gives players additional reasons to play PICK Daily Games. Now through Sept. 25, players can take advantage of two for $1 Tuesdays and 50%-Off-FIREBALL Fridays. STORY: STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for...
Florida losing daylight: Shorter days, longer nights ahead
For the next three months, on average, each day will lose about 85 seconds of daylight. The sunrise will get later and the sunsets will continue to get earlier.
theapopkavoice.com
Photo of overcrowded hallway at Apopka High School triggers response from local activist
Rod Olsen is an Apopka resident and local activist that often speaks before the City Council and the Rock Springs Homeowners Association. He is a former RSR HOA President and a moderator of mayoral and city commission debates over the last couple of election cycles. But his passion is clearly...
fox13news.com
Video shows Brightline train slamming into SUV stuck on Florida tracks, moments after occupants escape
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Terrifying video captured the harrowing moment when a Brightline train crashed into an unoccupied SUV that was stuck on the railroad tracks in South Florida on Thursday. North Miami police said the vehicle was on the tracks between the lowered barrier arms as the train approached.
thewestsidegazette.com
Slavery in Florida Lost Black History
The sad truth of the origin of slavery in the US dates back to 1539 in Florida. This was decades before the common denotation of 1619 as the beginning of slavery in the US colonies. In 1539, slavery arrived in present-day Florida when the slave trader, Spanish explorer Hernando DeSoto, attempted to establish a permanent settlement here. His mission was to claim more territory for Spain. The African slaves were brought here as mining and agricultural laborers.
Click10.com
WILD FLORIDA: Massive gator devours smaller gator
OCALA, Fla. – Survival of the fittest was taken to another level at a Florida state park last week. Tammy Shaw was riding on her paddleboard at Silver Springs State Park near Ocala, when she came across a massive alligator with another smaller gator in its jaws. Shaw would...
Minimum teacher’s salary raised by $8K in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Escambia Co.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference to recruit teachers at Cordova Park Elementary School in Escambia County. According to DeSantis, Florida has 1.3 million students in the Expanded Choice Program, which allows families to apply to attend schools outside of their zoned schools. DeSantis said the government has […]
Checking in with Dolly: How one Black woman's business is thriving, expanding
TAMPA, Fla. — August is Black Business Month. It's a chance to highlight Black-owned businesses and support them in your community. We have an update on a young woman who opened a beauty academy in Tampa four years ago with big goals in mind. When we first met Dolly...
click orlando
From home bakery to Black-owned business, this Orlando couple found ‘sweet’ success
ORLANDO, Fla. – August marks the annual celebration of National Black Business Month. Here at News 6, we acknowledge Black business owners to help expand the support and existence of Black-owned businesses right here in Central Florida. [TRENDING: How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices | Win tickets...
Autoblog
Carvana is in hot water in Florida over title delays
Update: The following story has been updated with a statement from Carvana. If you live in Florida, the number of options for online car buying may be shrinking. The state’s Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles filed complaints against online auto retailer Carvana, citing title delays as the reason.
