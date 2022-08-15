ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
thegabber.com

Former Gulfport Football Coach a Hall-of-Famer

He is a legend of sorts in Florida high school athletics – and in a way, he got his start in Gulfport. Earl Garcia is being inducted into the Florida Athletics Coaches Association Hall of Fame this year. He is the winningest football coach in the history of the Tampa Bay region with 283 victories going into his season opener Friday night at Clearwater, where he will lead Hillsborough High onto the field for the 30th consecutive season as head coach.
GULFPORT, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Mulberry High School gets $250K grant from Bucs for new field

MULBERRY, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers is giving a very generous grant to a high school in Polk County to help cover the costs for its new synthetic turf field. Mulberry High School will be receiving a $250,000 grant from the Buccaneers right before the start of their upcoming football season. The funds will be used to pay for the new synthetic turf field at the school's Phosphate Bowl Stadium, Polk County Public Schools said in a news release.
MULBERRY, FL
fox35orlando.com

UCF students want rapper B.o.B's campus performance cancelled

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some students at the University of Central Florida are upset after hearing a well-known rapper will be headlining their Welcome Week concert. The artist is B.o.B who had award-winning hits in the early 2010s like "Airplanes" and "Nothin’ on You," but in 2016, he released a track that featured conspiracy theories and anti-Semitic views. Members of UCF’s Jewish community brought the story to our attention in hopes of something being done.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Orlando, FL
Education
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Education
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
City
Tallahassee, FL
Orlando, FL
Sports
L. Cane

Florida Colleges Mentioned in List of Best Inexpensive Public Colleges

Many families are concerned with their young adults getting the best college education for a reasonable price. After all, debt from college can be a financial strain for college graduates. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, student loans are among the largest causes of household debt in America. And the U.S. Department of Education indicates that the total amount owed in federal student loans in 2017 was $1.37 trillion. Therefore, getting a good education without taking on debt is important to many families and students.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Your Florida Daily: Killer oysters

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s Thursday, August 18, and here’s the latest edition of Your Florida Daily. A 29-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop a robbery suspect in Miami has died, officials said. Det. Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as...
ORLANDO, FL
MSNBC

Why Florida's plan to recruit veterans as teachers is troubling

Florida is struggling to hire teachers, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ regressive influence on the state’s education system — affecting signage on the wall to class curriculums — is arguably a prime factor. But the DeSantis administration declines to look inward to assess why so many...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deion Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Buccaneers#University Of Miami#Img Academy#Football Season#American Football#Highschoolsports#Floridian#Jones High School#Maxpreps#All American
thewestsidegazette.com

Slavery in Florida Lost Black History

The sad truth of the origin of slavery in the US dates back to 1539 in Florida. This was decades before the common denotation of 1619 as the beginning of slavery in the US colonies. In 1539, slavery arrived in present-day Florida when the slave trader, Spanish explorer Hernando DeSoto, attempted to establish a permanent settlement here. His mission was to claim more territory for Spain. The African slaves were brought here as mining and agricultural laborers.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

WILD FLORIDA: Massive gator devours smaller gator

OCALA, Fla. – Survival of the fittest was taken to another level at a Florida state park last week. Tammy Shaw was riding on her paddleboard at Silver Springs State Park near Ocala, when she came across a massive alligator with another smaller gator in its jaws. Shaw would...
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WKRG News 5

Minimum teacher’s salary raised by $8K in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference to recruit teachers at Cordova Park Elementary School in Escambia County. According to DeSantis, Florida has 1.3 million students in the Expanded Choice Program, which allows families to apply to attend schools outside of their zoned schools. DeSantis said the government has […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Autoblog

Carvana is in hot water in Florida over title delays

Update: The following story has been updated with a statement from Carvana. If you live in Florida, the number of options for online car buying may be shrinking. The state’s Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles filed complaints against online auto retailer Carvana, citing title delays as the reason.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy