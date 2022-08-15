ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Tiger finds new home in the NFL

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

A former Clemson Tiger has found a new home in the NFL.

The Miami Dolphins have signed former Clemson cornerback Mackensie Alexander, per his agent, David Canter. Alexander worked out for the Dolphins earlier Monday.

A second-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in the 2016 NFL Draft (54th overall), Alexander has spent five of his first six seasons in the league with the Vikings (2016-2019, 2021) and played with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020.

For his NFL career thus far, Alexander has tallied 201 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 32 passes defended and three interceptions across 84 games (25 starts).

Alexander declared for the NFL Draft following his redshirt sophomore season at Clemson. The Immokalee, Fla., native had 52 tackles, four tackles for loss and 12 pass breakups in 1,499 snaps over 27 career games as a Tiger from 2013-15.

