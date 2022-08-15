Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Advocate
Commissioners declare an emergency situation
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to declare an emergency. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were all present. The commissioners have deliberated over the present situation regarding the failure of the DC Airport Precision Approach Path Indicator “PAPI” system and have determined that a real and present emergency exists as the current system is not repairable.
ocj.com
2022 Ohio Crop Tour soybean results
By Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. The 2022 Ohio Crop Tour was sponsored by Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. The Ohio State University Extension educators around the state also provided input by working with us on the Virtual Crop Tour. The in-person tour was held Aug. 8 and Aug. 9 with one group of scouts heading north and one group heading south. Each group sampled a representative soybean field. The county by county results are as follows.
State teachers union claims Ohio teachers are under paid
DAYTON — Dozens of districts across out area are opening their doors to students this week for the new school year and now the largest teacher union in the state is claiming that the teachers in Ohio schools are underpaid. Education leaders are worried that if pay is perceived...
Akron Leader Publications
Springfield Schools moving administration offices
LAKEMORE — The Springfield Local Schools Board of Education approved the sale of its current administrative offices at 2410 Massillon Road Aug. 16. According to the sales document, the property is being sold to the Development Finance Authority of Summit County and Reach Counseling Services (doing business as Reach Behavioral Health) for $400,000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eaton Register Herald
PCSO’s Caplinger retiring
EATON — The Preble County Sheriff’s Office celebrated the career of retiring Dep. Kevin Caplinger on Tuesday, Aug. 9. According to Sheriff Mike Simpson, Dep. Caplinger began working with the PCSO over 27 years ago. “Kevin started in the jail fresh out of college,” Simpson said in recognizing Caplinger.
CDC investigating E. coli cases in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — An investigation is underway by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify the source of an E. coli outbreak in Ohio and Michigan. Clark County Combined Health District said that they discovered two cases of E. coli and those cases are currently being investigated by the CDC. The […]
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City Council approves new trash pick-up
TIPP CITY — Previously tabled at the July 18 meeting, the discussion of new trash pick-up routes in Tipp City was brought back to the Council during its Monday, Aug. 15, meeting. The discussion was tabled due to concerns raised by citizens at the last meeting. The resolution would...
miamivalleytoday.com
Senior day at the fair
TROY — Miami County senior citizens enjoyed Wednesday at the Miami County Fair, the day specifically designated for them. The Free Entertainment Tent was overflowing Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, for Senior Citizens Day after approximately 68 couples married for at least 50 years gathered for the annual Golden Anniversary picture. Couples were seated at 11 a.m. out front of the Miami County Fair secretary’s office for the picture.
IN THIS ARTICLE
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Public Library announces upcoming closures
GREENVILLE – Greenville Public Library will be closed on Friday, August 26 for Staff Appreciation Day and on Monday, September 5 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. GPL’s regular business hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The library can be reached by calling (937) 548-3915.
miamivalleytoday.com
Contract approved for creation of Maker Lab
TROY — The Troy-Miami County Public Library Board of Trustees voted Wednesday evening to enter into a contract with J.L. Kuck General Contractors of Ludlow Falls for the renovation of the second floor at the Hobart Government Center, 510 W. Water St., Troy, for the creation of a Maker Lab. At $358,857, J.L. Kuck was the lowest responsible bid.
Montgomery County solid waste station in Moraine closed Saturday
MORAINE — Montgomery County announced Wednesday the Solid Waste Transfer Station on Encrete Lane in Moraine will be closed Saturday, according to a news release. >>Butler Twp. shooting: Suspect in slaying of 4 is returned from Kansas, jailed in Montgomery County. This is due to a county-wide network update...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy welcomes 24 new teachers to district
TROY – The Troy City Schools is welcoming 24 new teachers to its ranks this fall. “We are excited to welcome these teachers to our district,” Troy City Schools superintendent Chris Piper said. “We’ve got a nice mix of first-year teachers and teachers with experience in other districts. We are confident each and every one of them will bring something special to the district and look forward to watching them help our students dream big, work hard and succeed. We are all looking forward to the new school year, which is rapidly approaching.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Federal free lunch program ends; districts, organizations prepare for increased need
WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Now that the USDA free school lunch program has ended, there are concerns about the cost of food as students return to the classroom. Organizations in the Miami Valley are gearing up to provide more meals to kids. For the first time since the 2019-2020 school year, students will have […]
sidneyoh.com
Utility Billing and Payment Options
The city offers quarterly and monthly billing options for its utility account holders. Approximately 54% of all city utility accounts were billed on a monthly cycle in 2021; over 150 people made the switch from quarterly billing to monthly billing last year. In 2021, over 6,700 bills were processed on average each month.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Rory A, Jr. Chivington, 33, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 3 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 10 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 3 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine.
miamivalleytoday.com
Road closures for mayor’s concert
TROY — The Troy Mayors’ Concert, with a performance by the Oakwood Brass, will be held at Prouty Plaza on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m. The Public Square will be closed to traffic from approximately 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. to accommodate the concert. The Square will be closed to parking after noon in the Northwest Quadrant, and closed to parking entirely after 3 p.m. on Sunday.
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County Fair ends with the Sales of Champions
TROY – On the final day of the Miami County Fair, Junior Fair members who won Grand Champion or Reserve Grand Champion sold their animals at the Sale of Champions with the largest sale being $17,000. The sale started with a pen of market chickens. Grand Champion Katie Quinn,...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City Schools modifies start date for first graders
TIPP CITY – Tipp City Schools Board of Education approved a change in schedule for first-grade students at Nevin Coppock Elementary School. Called Smart Start, the modified calendar allows for a one-on-one meet-the-teacher format. Nevin Coppock Principal Galen Gingerich said, “We used this format out of necessity during COVID...
miamivalleytoday.com
The ins and outs of Medicare and Medicaid
DAYTON — The Area Agency on Aging presents two 3.0 credit hour continuing education workshops on Tuesday, Aug. 30, online via Zoom. The cost is $40 for one workshop (with Continuing Education Units or CEUs), $70 for both workshops (with CEUs), or $20 for each workshop (without CEUs). Advance registration is requested by Aug. 27. More information and the registration form are available on our website, https://info4seniors.org/news/educational-opportunities/ or by emailing [email protected]
'Glimmers of hope' for Richmond officer's recovery, police chief says
A Richmond police officer who was critically injured in a shooting last week is showing "glimmers of hope" in her recovery process, the city's top police official said.
Comments / 0