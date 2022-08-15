Jane Alyce (Fry) Stayton was born in Winfield to Earl and Dorothy Fry on April 30, 1941. The family moved to Wellington during her grade school years. Jane (and Bob) graduated from Wellington High School in 1959. The high school sweethearts married on July 12, 1960, and they started their family in Mayfield.

