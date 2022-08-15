ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

wfxrtv.com

West Virginia looking for thousands of Election Day poll workers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Believe it or not, we are less than 85 days away from the November election and West Virginia, like many other states, is looking for people to work the polls on Election Day. With that in mind, Tuesday, Aug. 16 was “National Poll Worker Recruitment...
ELECTIONS
wfxrtv.com

Large metal object falls from sky over Maine State Capitol, nearly hits police worker

(NEXSTAR) – A large metal object fell from the sky over the Maine State Capitol in Augusta, nearly hitting a police worker who was standing nearby. The object, weighing between six and seven pounds, is believed to be a piece of aircraft debris that fell from “a large airliner on an international route,” the state’s Department of Public Safety announced.
AUGUSTA, ME
wfxrtv.com

Flooding leads to possible raw sewage discharge in West Virginia state waters

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The recent flooding in Kanawha and Fayette counties has led the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) to issue a recreational use advisory for areas downstream of Mount Olive Correctional Center. The advisory is in place because rainfall washed out at least 2.5 miles of the...
ENVIRONMENT
wfxrtv.com

Man charged after deadly shooting of Virginian in NY, police say

NEW YORK (WPIX) — On Monday, police announced that a New York man has been charged in connection with a Manhattan shooting that led to the death of a Virginia man back in May. Authorities say they found 28-year-old Ronald Thomas, a Virginia resident, with a gunshot wound to...
MANHATTAN, NY
wfxrtv.com

Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho seeks change in charges

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Attorneys for a mother charged with conspiring to kill her children in Idaho and to steal their social security benefits asked a judge on Tuesday to send the case back to a grand jury because they say the indictment is confusing. Lori Vallow Daybell and...
IDAHO STATE
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Warm Thursday, weekend rain ahead

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A warm Thursday is in the works in Southwest and Central Virginia. While a few spotty showers are possible during the afternoon, more wet weather is slated for the weekend. Pockets of fog and drizzle will have the chance to impact the Thursday morning commute....
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Maryland police respond to report of shooting at Mall at Prince George’s

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police said they received a report of a shooting at a mall Thursday afternoon and that officers were looking into the report. The Hyattsville Police Department tweeted about the possible incident at The Mall at Prince George’s at 4:19 p.m. In the tweet, the department asked people to avoid the area.
HYATTSVILLE, MD

