The human remains of a 21-year-old woman who was reported missing last month was discovered by authorities in Wallkill, the Port Jervis City Police Department said Thursday. Brittany Hendershot was reported missing on July 5, and police initiated a missing person investigation which revealed she was last seen in Wallkill. Her body was located Monday in a wooded area in town following several hundred hours of investigative work, police said.

WALLKILL, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO