ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

El Pollo Guapo moving from Wethersfield to Newington, owners announce on Facebook

By Susan Dunne, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U0H49_0hIAfJBc00
El Pollo Guapo announced on Facebook on Monday that it is moving from Wethersfield to Newington. Lindsay Bukowinski/Hartford Courant/TNS

El Pollo Guapo, the rotisserie-chicken restaurant that has been in Wethersfield for five years, announced on Facebook on Monday that it is relocating to a new location in Newington.

A letter posted on elpolloguapo.com , signed by restaurant owners Heather and Roy Riedl, stated that the new owners of the building at 1866 Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield were planning a development that would be disruptive to business.

“While we considered staying in this location for some time, we ultimately could not make the situation work while also being able to live through the build-out and maintain normalcy,” they wrote .

The Reidl’s letter announced that they are moving to 1044 Main St. in Newington, “in the old Craftbird and Wings Over location.” Messages left with Craftbird Sandos and Tenders, which opened less than a year ago, were not immediately returned.

The Newington location will open in September. The Wethersfield location will close at the end of August.

El Pollo Guapo started out as a food truck, Mercado, in 2014. The Wethersfield location was El Pollo Guapo’s brick-and-mortar flagship, opening in 2017. El Pollo Guapo also has locations at 26 Front St. in Hartford and 347 New London Turnpike in Glastonbury.

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunne@courant.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- August 18, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me there’s a lot to choose from throughout the Sound right now. School to slot sized bass have been blitzing on small bait during most mornings and evenings. There is a plethora of different bait out there, but as long as you match the hatch, you should be in good shape. Anglers looking for bigger bass are doing well drifting eels, GTs, and some large plugs through the local reefs and rips. If you’re having a hard time finding the fish, the always proven tube and worm has been a great producer/fishfinder. The fluking should start to wane shortly, but anglers dropping green and white bucktails tipped with Gulp are still reporting some consistent catches.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

National Thrift Shop Day: How Conn. shops are celebrating

Conn. (WTNH) — In need of a nice thrift shop trip? There’s not a better time to hit the shelves than Aug. 17 for National Thrift Shop Day. There are several thriving consignment and thrift shops across the state. See how the some shops are celebrating with either special NTSD or general summer deals: Clothes […]
HAMDEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Restaurants
City
Hartford, CT
City
Wethersfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
City
Newington, CT
Hartford, CT
Lifestyle
Newington, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
City
Glastonbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
Hartford, CT
Food & Drinks
Register Citizen

Report: CT police used force against Black and Hispanic people at nearly twice the rate of white people

Connecticut police officers used force against Black and Hispanic people nearly twice as many times as they did against white people during a recent two-year period, according to a study released Thursday. The findings from the University of Connecticut’s Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy analyzed police use-of-force incidents reported...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Winning $2M Ticket Sold At Guilford Store

A winning Powerball ticket valued at $2 million was sold at a Connecticut store. An unnamed New Haven County resident from Guilford claimed a $2,000,012 prize from a ticket purchased at Krauszer's, Connecticut Lottery reported on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The store is located at 350 Stepstone Hill Road in Guilford,...
GUILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

'We Will Be Back': West Hartford Restaurant Closes Months After Opening

A Connecticut restaurant is shutting its doors just months after opening. The owner of Phatty Wagon Kitchen in West Hartford announced the closure on Wednesday, Aug. 17. "We are sad to announce we have to close our kitchen at WeHa Brewery due to times being very tough in this industry," the announcement reads. "Though our journey was short, we are very proud of the product we provided and full of joy with the support we received. We will be back, make no mistake about that."
WEST HARTFORD, CT
fox61.com

CREC hosts backpack giveaway, block party

HARTFORD, Conn. — More than one thousand kids will have new backpacks filled with school supplies after a back-to-school giveaway hosted by the Capitol Region Education Council, also known as CREC, in Hartford Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday marks CREC's 8th annual Back to School Block Party. “I got six grandbabies...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pollo
WTNH

What to expect from this year’s Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Parade

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Puerto Rican Parade and festival following in Bushnell Park will be back invigorating the streets of Hartford. Connecticut Institute for Community Development President Sammy Vega says it will be bigger than ever. “We have confirmed so far that more than 20 floats, so it’s going to be colorful. Music, culture, […]
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Main St#El Pollo Guapo#Front St
Daily Voice

Wanted Alleged Hamden Bank Robber Nabbed

A woman who was on the run after robbing a Connecticut bank has been captured by police. The robbery occurred in New Haven County around 12:45 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Hamden at the Connex Credit Union, at 2100 Dixwell Ave. Hamden police responded to the bank and learned...
HAMDEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NECN

Driver Was Going 130 Miles Per Hour on Highway in Connecticut: Police

A Farmington man is accused of driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington Wednesday evening. State police said it happened just before 7 p.m. A state trooper on a regular patrol check saw a Dodge Challenger going must faster than other vehicles and pulled up behind the driver, who was going 130 miles per hour for around four miles, according to state police.
TORRINGTON, CT
Florence Carmela

The Sound On Sound Two-Day Music Festival is Coming To Connecticut In September

Stevie Nicks performing in Austin, Texas at the Frank Erwin Center on March 12, 2017 on her 24 Karat Gold World TourRalph Arvesen / Flickr. Connecticut, get ready for many of your all-time favorites to play some of their biggest and best music. This jam packed celebration of world-class music, local cuisine, craft beer and more, according to their official website. The event will hit the nutmeg state for the first time this Fall. The Sound On Sound Music Festival in Bridgeport will go from September 24th to the 25th. The two day music festival will take place on the bank of the Long Island Sound.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police report two arrests in connection with street takeover in June

BRISTOL – Police on Wednesday said they made two arrests in connection with the street takeover reported in June, with more arrests expected. Those charged included Loya Lewis, 19, and Kylie Morrison, 21, of Chicopee, Massachusetts. They are each free from custody and are expected to appear in New Britain Superior Court on Sept. 6.
BRISTOL, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy