El Pollo Guapo moving from Wethersfield to Newington, owners announce on Facebook

El Pollo Guapo announced on Facebook on Monday that it is moving from Wethersfield to Newington. Lindsay Bukowinski/Hartford Courant/TNS

El Pollo Guapo, the rotisserie-chicken restaurant that has been in Wethersfield for five years, announced on Facebook on Monday that it is relocating to a new location in Newington.

A letter posted on elpolloguapo.com , signed by restaurant owners Heather and Roy Riedl, stated that the new owners of the building at 1866 Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield were planning a development that would be disruptive to business.

“While we considered staying in this location for some time, we ultimately could not make the situation work while also being able to live through the build-out and maintain normalcy,” they wrote .

The Reidl’s letter announced that they are moving to 1044 Main St. in Newington, “in the old Craftbird and Wings Over location.” Messages left with Craftbird Sandos and Tenders, which opened less than a year ago, were not immediately returned.

The Newington location will open in September. The Wethersfield location will close at the end of August.

El Pollo Guapo started out as a food truck, Mercado, in 2014. The Wethersfield location was El Pollo Guapo’s brick-and-mortar flagship, opening in 2017. El Pollo Guapo also has locations at 26 Front St. in Hartford and 347 New London Turnpike in Glastonbury.

