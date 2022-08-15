Read full article on original website
NASCAR World Reacts To The Rusty Wallace Announcement
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen, New York for the 90 lap Go Bowling at The Glen race on dirt. And a NASCAR legend is going to be giving the starting command. According to NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace will be giving the start engines command this Sunday. It's been a long time since Wallace raced at Watkins Glen, and he made the most of his time on the track.
NASCAR World Reacts To Disappointing Kurt Busch News
Kurt Busch will remain sidelined through the remainder of the regular season. The NASCAR driver confirmed Thursday via a Twitter statement that he won't compete this weekend or next weekend in the season's final two races at Watkins Glen and Daytona in hopes of returning at full strength for the playoffs.
Ryan Blaney Disagrees With Kyle Busch and Defends Ross Chastain in Latest Incident at Richmond
Ross Chastain got into Kyle Busch at Richmond this past weekend and the JGR driver blamed the No. 1 car for the contact. Ryan Blaney doesn't agree. The post Ryan Blaney Disagrees With Kyle Busch and Defends Ross Chastain in Latest Incident at Richmond appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
NASCAR Power Rankings: Chase Elliott rides into Watkins Glen at No. 1
Chase Elliott is the man of the year, and Kevin Harvick is the man of the moment. Continuing a remarkable resurgence, Harvick won Sunday’s Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway for his second straight victory. The win boosted Harvick five spots to second in NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings, one place behind leader Elliott, who was fifth at Richmond.
Cole Custer’s Beer-Chugging Fail at Kentucky Is a Moment the NASCAR Driver Would Like to Forget
Cole Custer has been competing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2020, but during his stint in the Xfinity Series from 2017-2019, he racked up 10 wins and over 70 top-10 finishes. Yet, as you’re about to see, while Custer may have been slick behind the wheel, the same couldn’t always be said for his post-race celebrating.
NASCAR: Notable omission from Watkins Glen entry list
One entry which was to have competed in Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International will not do so. For the third time this summer, Team Stange Racing will not compete in a NASCAR Cup Series race in which they were initially slated to field the #79 Chevrolet.
Watkins Glen Qualifying Order: August 2022 (NASCAR)
NASCAR qualifying order for Watkins Glen International. This weekend, NASCAR goes road course racing in Watkins Glen, New York. Watkins Glen International is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the NASCAR qualifying order for Watkins Glen International below. The metric for the...
Rock & Roll Torchbearers Daughtry to Perform at Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500
Daughtry, the multi-platinum Rock & Roll torchbearers of the 21st Century, will perform a pre-race concert for the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 on Sunday, Sept. 25, at Texas Motor Speedway. Daughtry will perform a sixty (60) minute set beginning at 1 p.m. CT on the pre-race stage...
NBC Sports
Richmond takeaways: Kevin Harvick happy with his roaring 40s in NASCAR Cup series
RICHMOND, Virginia – Kevin Harvick, 46, takes no offense to any odes about being the old man racer of the NASCAR Cup Series. He relishes the title even if he avoids dwelling on its significance – that Harvick could be remembered as the most successful elder statesman in stock-car history.
NBC Sports
NASCAR weekend schedule at Watkins Glen International
On a weekend in which the NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture remains unsettled, there will be a second focus at Watkins Glen International. And “international” is the appropriate word. For the first time in Cup history, seven countries will be represented on the starting grid. The biggest name...
Watkins Glen NASCAR race to set a remarkable record
Drivers from seven different countries are set to compete in Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International. This Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International is set to be a true international affair, as the field of 39 drivers consists of drivers representing seven different countries, a new Cup Series record.
Kimi Raikkonen comments on NASCAR test; Set for Watkins Glen
The F1 star is set to run his first NASCAR Cup Series race. Back in 2011, Kimi Raikkonen ventured into NASCAR with 1 race in NASCAR Xfinity Series and another in the Truck Series. This weekend, he makes his NASCAR Cup Series debut. View the Kimi Raikkonen paint scheme below.
numberfire.com
NASCAR Betting Guide: Go Bowling at the Glen
Although we've got four races of road-course data in 2022, Watkins Glen is a unique beast. Most the other places the Cup Series has been this year are more technical and feature reduced speeds. Watkins Glen has massive straightaways and fast corners, meaning you need both that technique and the horsepower to get the job done.
NASCAR TV Ratings: August 2022 (Richmond Raceway)
Over the weekend, NASCAR went short track racing. The 0.75-mile of Richmond Raceway hosted the NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series. View NASCAR tv ratings for Richmond Raceway below. On Saturday, 521,000 tuned in on average to watch the NASCAR Truck Series. That brought a 0.30 ratings for FS1. On...
