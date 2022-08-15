ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Rusty Wallace Announcement

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen, New York for the 90 lap Go Bowling at The Glen race on dirt. And a NASCAR legend is going to be giving the starting command. According to NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace will be giving the start engines command this Sunday. It's been a long time since Wallace raced at Watkins Glen, and he made the most of his time on the track.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Disappointing Kurt Busch News

Kurt Busch will remain sidelined through the remainder of the regular season. The NASCAR driver confirmed Thursday via a Twitter statement that he won't compete this weekend or next weekend in the season's final two races at Watkins Glen and Daytona in hopes of returning at full strength for the playoffs.
NBC Sports

NASCAR Power Rankings: Chase Elliott rides into Watkins Glen at No. 1

Chase Elliott is the man of the year, and Kevin Harvick is the man of the moment. Continuing a remarkable resurgence, Harvick won Sunday’s Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway for his second straight victory. The win boosted Harvick five spots to second in NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings, one place behind leader Elliott, who was fifth at Richmond.
FanSided

NASCAR: Notable omission from Watkins Glen entry list

One entry which was to have competed in Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International will not do so. For the third time this summer, Team Stange Racing will not compete in a NASCAR Cup Series race in which they were initially slated to field the #79 Chevrolet.
Racing News

Watkins Glen Qualifying Order: August 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR qualifying order for Watkins Glen International. This weekend, NASCAR goes road course racing in Watkins Glen, New York. Watkins Glen International is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the NASCAR qualifying order for Watkins Glen International below. The metric for the...
NBC Sports

NASCAR weekend schedule at Watkins Glen International

On a weekend in which the NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture remains unsettled, there will be a second focus at Watkins Glen International. And “international” is the appropriate word. For the first time in Cup history, seven countries will be represented on the starting grid. The biggest name...
FanSided

Watkins Glen NASCAR race to set a remarkable record

Drivers from seven different countries are set to compete in Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International. This Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International is set to be a true international affair, as the field of 39 drivers consists of drivers representing seven different countries, a new Cup Series record.
numberfire.com

NASCAR Betting Guide: Go Bowling at the Glen

Although we've got four races of road-course data in 2022, Watkins Glen is a unique beast. Most the other places the Cup Series has been this year are more technical and feature reduced speeds. Watkins Glen has massive straightaways and fast corners, meaning you need both that technique and the horsepower to get the job done.
Racing News

NASCAR TV Ratings: August 2022 (Richmond Raceway)

Over the weekend, NASCAR went short track racing. The 0.75-mile of Richmond Raceway hosted the NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series. View NASCAR tv ratings for Richmond Raceway below. On Saturday, 521,000 tuned in on average to watch the NASCAR Truck Series. That brought a 0.30 ratings for FS1. On...
